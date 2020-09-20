ATP Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | Terra | e5.433.555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Amburgo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)
20/09/2020 08:52 Nessun commento
ATP 500 Amburgo – TD Qualificazione
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [Alt] Lenny Hampel vs [8] Jiri Vesely
ATP Hamburg
Lenny Hampel•
0
4
0
Jiri Vesely [8]
0
6
2
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Hampel
0-2
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
L. Hampel
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Hampel
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-4 → 3-5
L. Hampel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
L. Hampel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Hampel
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
L. Hampel
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Gilles Simon vs [6] Pablo Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Alexander Bublik vs [5] Tommy Paul (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court M 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 14:00)
1. [1] Tennys Sandgren vs Radu Albot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: ATP Amburgo, ATP Amburgo 2020
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit