ATP Amburgo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

20/09/2020 08:52 Nessun commento
Jiri Vesely nella foto

GER ATP 500 Amburgo – TD Qualificazione

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [Alt] Lenny Hampel AUT vs [8] Jiri Vesely CZE
2. [3] Gilles Simon FRA vs [6] Pablo Cuevas URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Alexander Bublik KAZ vs [5] Tommy Paul USA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court M 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 14:00)
1. [1] Tennys Sandgren USA vs Radu Albot MDA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

