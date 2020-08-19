ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati 1000 | Cemento | $6.297.080 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Kitzbuhel: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni uscite oggi pomeriggio
19/08/2020 19:46 2 commenti
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kitzbühel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 19/08/2020 19:10
Main Draw (cut off: 31 - Data entry list: 19/08/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 3. Thiem
- 7. Zverev
- 8. Berrettini
- 11. Fognini
- 12. Bautista Agut
- 13. Schwartzman
- 14. Rublev
- 16. Shapovalov
- 18. Garin
- 20. Auger-Aliassime
- 23. Lajovic
- 24. Fritz
- 25. Carreno Busta
- 26. de Minaur
- 27. Basilashvili
- 29. Hurkacz
- 31. Nishikori
Alternates
- 1. Coric (33)
- 2. Struff (34)
- 3. Pella (35)
- 4. Ruud (36)
- 5. Mannarino (38)
- 6. Ramos-Vinolas (41)
- 7. Millman (43)
- 8. Edmund (44)
- 9. Sonego (46)
- 10. Kecmanovic (47)
- 11. Nishioka (48)
- 12. Gasquet (50)
- 13. Bublik (51)
- 14. Verdasco (52)
- 15. Andujar (53)
- 16. Simon (54)
- 17. Sandgren (55)
- 18. Lopez (56)
- 19. Cuevas (60)
- 20. Bedene (61)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kitzbühel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 19/08/2020 19:23
Main Draw (cut off: 83 - Data entry list: 19/08/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 33. Coric
- 36. Ruud
- 41. Ramos-Vinolas
- 46. Sonego
- 48. Nishioka
- 51. Bublik
- 52. Verdasco
- 56. Lopez
- 62. Londero
- 64. Thompson
- 66. Sousa
- 69. Gerasimov
- 71. Herbert
- 72. Berankis
- 73. Sinner
- 76. Balazs
- 78. Delbonis
- 80. Djere
- 81. Tiafoe
- 82. Monteiro
- 83. Duckworth
Alternates
- 1. Novak (85)
- 2. Seppi (88)
- 3. Uchiyama (90)
- 4. Kukushkin (91)
- 5. Koepfer (92)
- 6. Martin (96)
- 7. Caruso (100)
- 8. Ruusuvuori (101)
- 9. Gojowczyk (125)
- 10. Gunneswaran (132)
- 11. Hanfmann (143)
- 12. Gomez (151)
- 13. Istomin (156)
- 14. Petrovic (157)
- 15. Klizan (159)
- 16. Giannessi (160)
- 17. Rinderknech (161)
- 18. Gulbis (162)
- 19. Ofner (163)
- 20. Cressy (164)
2 commenti
Rafa non può chiederla né giocare….l atp ha messo regola per i top ten: chi non gioca usopen niente kitzbuhel
Se Rafa non richiede una wc sarà un pessimo segnale…