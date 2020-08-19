Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Kitzbuhel: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni uscite oggi pomeriggio

19/08/2020 19:46 2 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego ITA, 1995.05.11 -Foto Marta Magni
Lorenzo Sonego ITA, 1995.05.11 -Foto Marta Magni
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Kitzbühel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 19/08/2020 19:10

Main Draw (cut off: 31 - Data entry list: 19/08/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 3. Thiem
  • 7. Zverev
  • 8. Berrettini
  • 11. Fognini
  • 12. Bautista Agut
  • 13. Schwartzman
  • 14. Rublev
  • 16. Shapovalov
  • 18. Garin
  • 20. Auger-Aliassime
  • 23. Lajovic
  • 24. Fritz
  • 25. Carreno Busta
  • 26. de Minaur
  • 27. Basilashvili
  • 29. Hurkacz
  • 31. Nishikori
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Coric (33)
  • 2. Struff (34)
  • 3. Pella (35)
  • 4. Ruud (36)
  • 5. Mannarino (38)
  • 6. Ramos-Vinolas (41)
  • 7. Millman (43)
  • 8. Edmund (44)
  • 9. Sonego (46)
  • 10. Kecmanovic (47)
  • 11. Nishioka (48)
  • 12. Gasquet (50)
  • 13. Bublik (51)
  • 14. Verdasco (52)
  • 15. Andujar (53)
  • 16. Simon (54)
  • 17. Sandgren (55)
  • 18. Lopez (56)
  • 19. Cuevas (60)
  • 20. Bedene (61)
  •  
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Kitzbühel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 19/08/2020 19:23

Main Draw (cut off: 83 - Data entry list: 19/08/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 33. Coric
  • 36. Ruud
  • 41. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 46. Sonego
  • 48. Nishioka
  • 51. Bublik
  • 52. Verdasco
  • 56. Lopez
  • 62. Londero
  • 64. Thompson
  • 66. Sousa
  • 69. Gerasimov
  • 71. Herbert
  • 72. Berankis
  • 73. Sinner
  • 76. Balazs
  • 78. Delbonis
  • 80. Djere
  • 81. Tiafoe
  • 82. Monteiro
  • 83. Duckworth

Alternates

  • 1. Novak (85)
  • 2. Seppi (88)
  • 3. Uchiyama (90)
  • 4. Kukushkin (91)
  • 5. Koepfer (92)
  • 6. Martin (96)
  • 7. Caruso (100)
  • 8. Ruusuvuori (101)
  • 9. Gojowczyk (125)
  • 10. Gunneswaran (132)
  • 11. Hanfmann (143)
  • 12. Gomez (151)
  • 13. Istomin (156)
  • 14. Petrovic (157)
  • 15. Klizan (159)
  • 16. Giannessi (160)
  • 17. Rinderknech (161)
  • 18. Gulbis (162)
  • 19. Ofner (163)
  • 20. Cressy (164)
  •  
TAG: ,

2 commenti

Luca (Guest) 19-08-2020 21:31

Rafa non può chiederla né giocare….l atp ha messo regola per i top ten: chi non gioca usopen niente kitzbuhel

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Tiger Woods (Guest) 19-08-2020 20:18

Se Rafa non richiede una wc sarà un pessimo segnale…

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!