Challenger Potchefstroom: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (Live)

Risultati dal circuito challenger
Challenger Potchefstroom CH | Cemento | $35.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Pierre Malan vs [10] Milan Radojkovic
CH Potchefstroom
Pierre Malan
0
5
6
0
Milan Radojkovic [10]•
0
7
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Malan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
M. Radojkovic
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
P. Malan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Radojkovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Radojkovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Malan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-6 → 5-7
P. Malan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Radojkovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Radojkovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
P. Malan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Radojkovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
P. Malan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
P. Malan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [WC] Robbie Arends vs [12/WC] Alec Beckley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Fabien Reboul vs [8] Chrisjan Van Wyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Carl Roothman vs [11] Vasilios Caripi
CH Potchefstroom
Carl Roothman•
0
6
3
0
Vasilios Caripi [11]
0
3
6
0
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Roothman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
V. Caripi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
C. Roothman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
V. Caripi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
C. Roothman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
C. Roothman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
V. Caripi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Roothman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
V. Caripi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
C. Roothman
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
V. Caripi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
V. Caripi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
C. Roothman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
C. Roothman
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [2] Mick Veldheer vs [9] Muzingaye Sibanda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda vs [7] Courtney John Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit