Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Potchefstroom: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (Live)

09/03/2020 08:46 Nessun commento
RSA Challenger Potchefstroom CH | Cemento | $35.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Pierre Malan RSA vs [10] Milan Radojkovic SRB

CH Potchefstroom
Pierre Malan
0
5
6
0
Milan Radojkovic [10]
0
7
4
0
2. [WC] Robbie Arends RSA vs [12/WC] Alec Beckley RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Fabien Reboul FRA vs [8] Chrisjan Van Wyk RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Carl Roothman RSA vs [11] Vasilios Caripi RSA

CH Potchefstroom
Carl Roothman
0
6
3
0
Vasilios Caripi [11]
0
3
6
0
Secondo servizio
2. [2] Mick Veldheer NED vs [9] Muzingaye Sibanda ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda ZIM vs [7] Courtney John Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

