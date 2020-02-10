Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cleveland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (Live)

10/02/2020 17:24 Nessun commento
Donald Young nella foto
USA Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [1] Nick Chappell USA vs [WC] Nico Mostardi USA

CH Cleveland
Nick Chappell [1]
6
4
6
Nico Mostardi
2
6
1
Vincitore: N. CHAPPELL
Mostra dettagli

2. Guilherme Clezar BRA vs John-Patrick Smith AUS (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Cleveland
Guilherme Clezar
0
6
2
4
John-Patrick Smith
15
3
6
4
Mostra dettagli

3. Brandon Nakashima USA vs [Alt] Martin Redlicki USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Diego Hidalgo ECU vs JC Aragone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ulises Blanch USA vs [WC] Vasil Kirkov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Luke Saville AUS vs Maxime Cressy USA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Donald Young USA vs Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [2] Ruan Roelofse RSA vs Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Cleveland
Ruan Roelofse [2]
6
6
Nathaniel Lammons
4
4
Vincitore: R. ROELOFSE
Mostra dettagli

2. Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Cleveland
Yosuke Watanuki
6
7
Aleksandar Vukic
3
5
Vincitore: Y. WATANUKI
Mostra dettagli

3. Manuel Guinard FRA vs Roberto Quiroz ECU (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Cleveland
Manuel Guinard
0
4
Roberto Quiroz
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Alexander Brown USA vs [WC] Raymond Sarmiento USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Kevin King USA vs [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Ryan Harrison USA vs Collin Altamirano USA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare