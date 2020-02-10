Challenger Cleveland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (Live)

Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [1] Nick Chappell vs [WC] Nico Mostardi
CH Cleveland
Nick Chappell [1]
6
4
6
Nico Mostardi
2
6
1
Vincitore: N. CHAPPELL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Mostardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
N. Mostardi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
N. Mostardi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Chappell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Mostardi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
N. Chappell
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 4-5
N. Mostardi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
N. Chappell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
N. Mostardi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
N. Chappell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
N. Chappell
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
N. Mostardi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
N. Chappell
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mostardi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
5-2 → 6-2
N. Chappell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
N. Mostardi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
N. Chappell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Guilherme Clezar vs John-Patrick Smith (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Cleveland
Guilherme Clezar
0
6
2
4
John-Patrick Smith•
15
3
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Clezar
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Clezar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
G. Clezar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Clezar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
G. Clezar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
3. Brandon Nakashima vs [Alt] Martin Redlicki (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Diego Hidalgo vs JC Aragone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ulises Blanch vs [WC] Vasil Kirkov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Luke Saville vs Maxime Cressy (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Donald Young vs Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [2] Ruan Roelofse vs Nathaniel Lammons
CH Cleveland
Ruan Roelofse [2]
6
6
Nathaniel Lammons
4
4
Vincitore: R. ROELOFSE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
R. Roelofse
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
N. Lammons
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
R. Roelofse
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
3-2 → 4-2
N. Lammons
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
R. Roelofse
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-1 → 3-1
N. Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
R. Roelofse
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Roelofse
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
N. Lammons
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Roelofse
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
N. Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Roelofse
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Roelofse
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
N. Lammons
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Yosuke Watanuki vs Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Cleveland
Yosuke Watanuki
6
7
Aleksandar Vukic
3
5
Vincitore: Y. WATANUKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 2-2
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
A. Vukic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Vukic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. Manuel Guinard vs Roberto Quiroz (non prima ore: 18:00)
CH Cleveland
Manuel Guinard
0
4
Roberto Quiroz•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Guinard
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Alexander Brown vs [WC] Raymond Sarmiento
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Kevin King vs [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Ryan Harrison vs Collin Altamirano (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
