ATP Rotterdam, New York, Buenos Aires: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.11 ATP
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.11 ATP

Rotterdam (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:15

Main Draw (cut off: 46 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 5. Medvedev
  • 6. Tsitsipas
  • 9. Bautista Agut
  • 10. Monfils
  • 11. Goffin
  • 12. Fognini
  • 15. Shapovalov
  • 16. Wawrinka
  • 17. Khachanov
  • 20. Dimitrov
  • 21. Auger-Aliassime
  • 22. Pouille
  • 23. Rublev
  • 24. Paire
  • 26. Basilashvili
  • 27. Carreno Busta
  • 29. Tsonga
  • 35. Struff
  • 37. Hurkacz
  • 40. Krajinovic
  • 42. Evans
  • 43. Mannarino
  • 46. Albot
Alternates

  • 1. Millman (48)
  • 2. Chardy (51)
  • 3. Simon (55)
  • 4. Bublik (56)*pr
  • 5. Bedene (58)
  • 6. Sousa (60)
  • 7. Gasquet (61)
  • 8. Lopez (62)
  • 9. Herbert (65)
  • 10. Kukushkin (67)
  • 11. Fucsovics (70)
  • 12. Ymer (74)
  • 13. Sinner (78)
  • 14. Kohlschreiber (79)
  • 15. Barrere (82)
  • 16. Travaglia (84)
  • 17. Popyrin (97)
  • 18. Sugita (103)
  • 19. Novak (108)
Rotterdam Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:17

Main Draw (cut off: 79 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 47. ​ Millman
  • 55. ​ Bedene
  • 56. Bublik
  • 57. ​ Lopez
  • 59. ​ Sousa
  • 60. ​ Gasquet
  • 61. ​ Simon
  • 64. ​ Herbert
  • 67. ​ Fucsovics
  • 68. ​ Kukushkin
  • 73. Pospisil
  • 78. Ymer
  • 79. Kohlschreiber
Alternates

  • 1. Barrere (84)
  • 2. Popyrin (96)
  • 3. Gerasimov (98)*pr
  • 4. Novak (99)
  • 5. Laaksonen (102)
  • 6. Ruusuvuori (104)
  • 7. Gombos (113)
  • 8. Maden (125)
  • 9. Granollers (130)
  • 10. Diez (134)
  • 11. Stakhovsky (153)
  • 12. Ymer (174)
  • 13. Griekspoor (175)
  • 14. Lacko (178)
  • 15. Mahut (191)
  • 16. Van de Zandsc (193)
  • 17. Moroni (233)
  • 18. Olivo (278)
  • 19. Nedelko (318)
  • 20. Pellegrino (339)
New York (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:21

Main Draw (cut off: 91 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 13. Nishikori
  • 19. Isner
  • 30. Kyrgios
  • 31. Raonic
  • 36. Opelka
  • 44. Querrey
  • 53. Norrie
  • 57. Humbert
  • 59. Kecmanovic
  • 63. Thompson
  • 68. Sandgren
  • 69. Edmund
  • 72. Seppi
  • 73. Nishioka
  • 81. Uchiyama
  • 85. Johnson
  • 88. Kwon
  • 90. Paul
  • 91. Anderson
Alternates

  • 1. Dzumhur (93)*pr
  • 2. Koepfer (94)
  • 3. Karlovic (95)
  • 4. Stebe (95)
  • 5. Duckworth (100)
  • 6. Giron (102)
  • 7. Sugita (103)
  • 8. Laaksonen (104)
  • 9. Schnur (106)
  • 10. Daniel (110)
  • 11. Kudla (113)
  • 12. Fabbiano (114)
  • 13. Lorenzi (115)
  • 14. Hoang (116)
  • 15. O'Connell (119)
  • 16. Sock (119)
  • 17. Soeda (121)
  • 18. Janowicz (123)
  • 19. Jung (127)
  • 20. Ivashka (131)
New York Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:16

Main Draw (cut off: 160 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 89. Koepfer
  • 92. Dzumhur
  • 103. Schnur
  • 107. Giron
  • 108. Kudla
  • 111. Soeda
  • 116. Lorenzi
  • 126. Jung
  • 129. McDonald
  • 132. Klahn
  • 140. Bolt
  • 142. Sela
  • 148. Gomez
  • 160. Garcia-Lopez
Alternates

  • 1. Krueger (164)
  • 2. Molleker (165)
  • 3. Petrovic (166)
  • 4. Istomin (170)*pr
  • 5. Ymer (174)
  • 6. Polansky (180)
  • 7. Tomic (183)
  • 8. Couacaud (197)
  • 9. Mena (204)
  • 10. Moroni (233)
  • 11. Galovic (249)
  • 12. Weintraub (249)
  • 13. Rubin (253)
  • 14. Olivo (278)
  • 15. Escobar (310)
  • 16. Nedelko (318)
  • 17. Clezar (328)
  • 18. Pellegrino (339)
  • 19. Mansouri (341)
  • 20. Durasovic (344)
Buenos Aires (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:38

Main Draw (cut off: 77 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 4. Thiem
  • 8. Berrettini
  • 14. Schwartzman
  • 25. Pella
  • 28. Coric
  • 33. Garin
  • 34. Lajovic
  • 38. Djere
  • 41. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 45. Cuevas
  • 49. Verdasco
  • 50. Londero
  • 52. Sonego
  • 54. Ruud
  • 64. Andujar
  • 71. Cecchinato
  • 75. Dellien
  • 76. Delbonis
  • 77. Jarry
Alternates

  • 1. Carballes Bae (80)
  • 2. Moutet (83)
  • 3. Munar (86)
  • 4. Monteiro (89)
  • 5. Mayer (92)
  • 6. Caruso (96)
  • 7. Martin (107)
  • 8. Granollers (111)
  • 9. Lorenzi (115)
  • 10. Mager (118)
  • 11. Coria (120)
  • 12. Balazs (133)
  • 13. Diez (136)
  • 14. Bagnis (137)
  • 15. Kovalik (139)
  • 16. Sousa (140)
  • 17. Klizan (141)
  • 18. Giannessi (148)
  • 19. Giustino (151)
  • 20. Martinez (170)
Buenos Aires Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:38

Main Draw (cut off: 141 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 70. Moutet
  • 83. Carballes Baena
  • 86. Monteiro
  • 88. Davidovich Fokina
  • 90. Munar
  • 95. Caruso
  • 101. Mayer
  • 105. Martin
  • 112. Balazs
  • 117. Mager
  • 119. Coria
  • 135. Bagnis
  • 139. Kovalik
  • 141. Sousa
Alternates

  • 1. Varillas (143)
  • 2. Klizan (144)
  • 3. Giannessi (147)
  • 4. Gaio (151)
  • 5. Martinez (168)
  • 6. Horansky (169)
  • 7. Domingues (171)
  • 8. Ymer (174)
  • 9. Taberner (188)
  • 10. Collarini (192)
  • 11. Vilella Marti (196)
  • 12. Robredo (200)
  • 13. Mena (204)
  • 14. Seyboth Wild (205)
  • 15. Cerundolo (228)
  • 16. Moroni (233)
  • 17. Ficovich (235)
  • 18. Olivo (278)
  • 19. Marti (294)
  • 20. Alvarez (303)
