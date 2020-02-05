ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $546.355 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Rotterdam, New York, Buenos Aires: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
05/02/2020 16:38 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Rotterdam (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:15
Main Draw (cut off: 46 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 5. Medvedev
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 9. Bautista Agut
- 10. Monfils
- 11. Goffin
- 12. Fognini
- 15. Shapovalov
- 16. Wawrinka
- 17. Khachanov
- 20. Dimitrov
- 21. Auger-Aliassime
- 22. Pouille
- 23. Rublev
- 24. Paire
- 26. Basilashvili
- 27. Carreno Busta
- 29. Tsonga
- 35. Struff
- 37. Hurkacz
- 40. Krajinovic
- 42. Evans
- 43. Mannarino
- 46. Albot
-
Alternates
- 1. Millman (48)
- 2. Chardy (51)
- 3. Simon (55)
- 4. Bublik (56)*pr
- 5. Bedene (58)
- 6. Sousa (60)
- 7. Gasquet (61)
- 8. Lopez (62)
- 9. Herbert (65)
- 10. Kukushkin (67)
- 11. Fucsovics (70)
- 12. Ymer (74)
- 13. Sinner (78)
- 14. Kohlschreiber (79)
- 15. Barrere (82)
- 16. Travaglia (84)
- 17. Popyrin (97)
- 18. Sugita (103)
- 19. Novak (108)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Rotterdam Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:17
Main Draw (cut off: 79 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 47. Millman
- 55. Bedene
- 56. Bublik
- 57. Lopez
- 59. Sousa
- 60. Gasquet
- 61. Simon
- 64. Herbert
- 67. Fucsovics
- 68. Kukushkin
- 73. Pospisil
- 78. Ymer
- 79. Kohlschreiber
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Barrere (84)
- 2. Popyrin (96)
- 3. Gerasimov (98)*pr
- 4. Novak (99)
- 5. Laaksonen (102)
- 6. Ruusuvuori (104)
- 7. Gombos (113)
- 8. Maden (125)
- 9. Granollers (130)
- 10. Diez (134)
- 11. Stakhovsky (153)
- 12. Ymer (174)
- 13. Griekspoor (175)
- 14. Lacko (178)
- 15. Mahut (191)
- 16. Van de Zandsc (193)
- 17. Moroni (233)
- 18. Olivo (278)
- 19. Nedelko (318)
- 20. Pellegrino (339)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)New York (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:21
Main Draw (cut off: 91 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 13. Nishikori
- 19. Isner
- 30. Kyrgios
- 31. Raonic
- 36. Opelka
- 44. Querrey
- 53. Norrie
- 57. Humbert
- 59. Kecmanovic
- 63. Thompson
- 68. Sandgren
- 69. Edmund
- 72. Seppi
- 73. Nishioka
- 81. Uchiyama
- 85. Johnson
- 88. Kwon
- 90. Paul
- 91. Anderson
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Dzumhur (93)*pr
- 2. Koepfer (94)
- 3. Karlovic (95)
- 4. Stebe (95)
- 5. Duckworth (100)
- 6. Giron (102)
- 7. Sugita (103)
- 8. Laaksonen (104)
- 9. Schnur (106)
- 10. Daniel (110)
- 11. Kudla (113)
- 12. Fabbiano (114)
- 13. Lorenzi (115)
- 14. Hoang (116)
- 15. O'Connell (119)
- 16. Sock (119)
- 17. Soeda (121)
- 18. Janowicz (123)
- 19. Jung (127)
- 20. Ivashka (131)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)New York Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:16
Main Draw (cut off: 160 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 89. Koepfer
- 92. Dzumhur
- 103. Schnur
- 107. Giron
- 108. Kudla
- 111. Soeda
- 116. Lorenzi
- 126. Jung
- 129. McDonald
- 132. Klahn
- 140. Bolt
- 142. Sela
- 148. Gomez
- 160. Garcia-Lopez
-
Alternates
- 1. Krueger (164)
- 2. Molleker (165)
- 3. Petrovic (166)
- 4. Istomin (170)*pr
- 5. Ymer (174)
- 6. Polansky (180)
- 7. Tomic (183)
- 8. Couacaud (197)
- 9. Mena (204)
- 10. Moroni (233)
- 11. Galovic (249)
- 12. Weintraub (249)
- 13. Rubin (253)
- 14. Olivo (278)
- 15. Escobar (310)
- 16. Nedelko (318)
- 17. Clezar (328)
- 18. Pellegrino (339)
- 19. Mansouri (341)
- 20. Durasovic (344)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Buenos Aires (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:38
Main Draw (cut off: 77 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 4. Thiem
- 8. Berrettini
- 14. Schwartzman
- 25. Pella
- 28. Coric
- 33. Garin
- 34. Lajovic
- 38. Djere
- 41. Ramos-Vinolas
- 45. Cuevas
- 49. Verdasco
- 50. Londero
- 52. Sonego
- 54. Ruud
- 64. Andujar
- 71. Cecchinato
- 75. Dellien
- 76. Delbonis
- 77. Jarry
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Carballes Bae (80)
- 2. Moutet (83)
- 3. Munar (86)
- 4. Monteiro (89)
- 5. Mayer (92)
- 6. Caruso (96)
- 7. Martin (107)
- 8. Granollers (111)
- 9. Lorenzi (115)
- 10. Mager (118)
- 11. Coria (120)
- 12. Balazs (133)
- 13. Diez (136)
- 14. Bagnis (137)
- 15. Kovalik (139)
- 16. Sousa (140)
- 17. Klizan (141)
- 18. Giannessi (148)
- 19. Giustino (151)
- 20. Martinez (170)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Buenos Aires Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/02/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 05/02/2020 15:38
Main Draw (cut off: 141 - Data entry list: 05/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 70. Moutet
- 83. Carballes Baena
- 86. Monteiro
- 88. Davidovich Fokina
- 90. Munar
- 95. Caruso
- 101. Mayer
- 105. Martin
- 112. Balazs
- 117. Mager
- 119. Coria
- 135. Bagnis
- 139. Kovalik
- 141. Sousa
-
Alternates
- 1. Varillas (143)
- 2. Klizan (144)
- 3. Giannessi (147)
- 4. Gaio (151)
- 5. Martinez (168)
- 6. Horansky (169)
- 7. Domingues (171)
- 8. Ymer (174)
- 9. Taberner (188)
- 10. Collarini (192)
- 11. Vilella Marti (196)
- 12. Robredo (200)
- 13. Mena (204)
- 14. Seyboth Wild (205)
- 15. Cerundolo (228)
- 16. Moroni (233)
- 17. Ficovich (235)
- 18. Olivo (278)
- 19. Marti (294)
- 20. Alvarez (303)
-
1 commento
Jarry è dentro o fuori B. Aires?