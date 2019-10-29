Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Charlottesville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Avanza Liam Caruana (VIDEO)

29/10/2019 18:11 6 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
Liam Caruana nella foto

USA Challenger Charlottesville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roy Smith USA vs [Q] Liam Caruana ITA 1T

CH Charlottesville
Roy Smith
4
5
Liam Caruana
6
7
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
2. [15] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Charlottesville
Mitchell Krueger [15]
3
6
6
Sebastian Korda
6
3
1
Vincitore: M. KRUEGER
3. JC Aragone USA vs Roberto Cid Subervi DOM

CH Charlottesville
JC Aragone
15
6
0
Roberto Cid Subervi
15
2
0
Secondo servizio
4. [8] Peter Polansky CAN vs [WC] Brandon Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Filip Peliwo CAN vs [2] Ivo Karlovic CRO (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Ryan Goetz USA / Matthew Lord USA vs [3] JC Aragone USA / Hunter Reese USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Jack Sock USA vs Sekou Bangoura USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 9 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kevin King USA vs [Q] Jacob Dunbar USA
CH Charlottesville
Kevin King
6
6
Jacob Dunbar
3
4
Vincitore: K. KING
2. [7] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Thomaz Bellucci BRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Charlottesville
Christopher O'Connell [7]
6
6
Thomaz Bellucci
3
4
Vincitore: C. O'CONNELL
3. Ryan Peniston GBR vs [WC] Carl Soderlund SWE

CH Charlottesville
Ryan Peniston
0
5
6
0
Carl Soderlund
0
7
4
0
4. Martin Redlicki USA vs [12] Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Marcos Giron USA / Alex Lawson USA vs [WC] Sebastian Korda USA / Patrick Kypson USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs [10] Vasek Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Dominic Inglot GBR vs Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6 commenti

GGG 29-10-2019 19:08

@ mirko.dllm (#2462410)

È molto discontinuo ed ha sofferto troppi infortuni

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mirko.dllm (Guest) 29-10-2019 17:55

Ma cos’è accaduto a questo nostro giovane tennista,durante l’anno? Sbaglio,o ha avuto un’involuzione paurosa che gli ha fatto perdere almeno un paio di centinaia di posizioni nel ranking?

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Djokernole99 (Guest) 29-10-2019 16:45

Grande Liam

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sarvuccio 29-10-2019 16:44

Ecco che un altro campioncino cresce!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
frankie (Guest) 29-10-2019 16:44

grande Liam
finalmente una soddisfazione

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Sisifo
Elio 29-10-2019 15:33

Come on Liam ❗

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall, Sisifo