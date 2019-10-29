Challenger Charlottesville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Avanza Liam Caruana (VIDEO)

Challenger Charlottesville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roy Smith vs [Q] Liam Caruana 1T
CH Charlottesville
Roy Smith
4
5
Liam Caruana
6
7
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Caruana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 5-4
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
R. Smith
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-2 → 5-2
L. Caruana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
R. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
R. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Caruana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
R. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Caruana
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Caruana
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
R. Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Smith
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. [15] Mitchell Krueger vs Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Charlottesville
Mitchell Krueger [15]
3
6
6
Sebastian Korda
6
3
1
Vincitore: M. KRUEGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Korda
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Krueger
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. JC Aragone vs Roberto Cid Subervi
CH Charlottesville
JC Aragone•
15
6
0
Roberto Cid Subervi
15
2
0
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
4. [8] Peter Polansky vs [WC] Brandon Nakashima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Filip Peliwo vs [2] Ivo Karlovic (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] Ryan Goetz / Matthew Lord vs [3] JC Aragone / Hunter Reese (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Jack Sock vs Sekou Bangoura
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kevin King
vs [Q] Jacob Dunbar
CH Charlottesville
Kevin King
6
6
Jacob Dunbar
3
4
Vincitore: K. KING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Dunbar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
K. King
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
J. Dunbar
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. King
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
5-1 → 5-2
K. King
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
K. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Dunbar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [7] Christopher O’Connell vs Thomaz Bellucci (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Charlottesville
Christopher O'Connell [7]
6
6
Thomaz Bellucci
3
4
Vincitore: C. O'CONNELL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. O'Connell
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. O'Connell
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
T. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. O'Connell
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
T. Bellucci
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. Ryan Peniston vs [WC] Carl Soderlund
CH Charlottesville
Ryan Peniston
0
5
6
0
Carl Soderlund•
0
7
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Soderlund
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 4-3
C. Soderlund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
C. Soderlund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
C. Soderlund
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Soderlund
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
C. Soderlund
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
C. Soderlund
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. Soderlund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
4. Martin Redlicki vs [12] Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Marcos Giron / Alex Lawson vs [WC] Sebastian Korda / Patrick Kypson (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Blaz Kavcic vs [10] Vasek Pospisil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Lloyd Glasspool / Dominic Inglot vs Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6 commenti
@ mirko.dllm (#2462410)
È molto discontinuo ed ha sofferto troppi infortuni
Ma cos’è accaduto a questo nostro giovane tennista,durante l’anno? Sbaglio,o ha avuto un’involuzione paurosa che gli ha fatto perdere almeno un paio di centinaia di posizioni nel ranking?
Grande Liam
Ecco che un altro campioncino cresce!
grande Liam
finalmente una soddisfazione
Come on Liam ❗