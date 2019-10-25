Challenger Brest: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale

Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
Challenger Brest CH | Indoor | e92.040 – Quarti di Finale
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay vs [WC] Dan Added / Albano Olivetti
CH Brest
Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay [1]
3
7
10
Dan Added / Albano Olivetti
6
5
4
Vincitori: JEBAVY / ZELENAY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Added / Olivetti
0-1
0-2
1-2
1-3
2-3
2-4
2-5
2-6
3-6
3-7
4-7
5-7
4-8
4-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Added / Olivetti
6-5 → 7-5
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
5-5 → 6-5
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
D. Added / Olivetti
2-3 → 2-4
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
1-3 → 2-3
D. Added / Olivetti
1-2 → 1-3
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
2-5 → 3-5
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Added / Olivetti
2-2 → 2-3
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
1-2 → 2-2
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Added / Olivetti
0-0 → 0-1
2. [8] Evgeny Donskoy vs [2] Roberto Carballes Baena (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Brest
Evgeny Donskoy [8]
7
6
Roberto Carballes Baena [2]
6
4
Vincitore: E. DONSKOY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Carballes Baena
4-4 → 5-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
R. Carballes Baena
3-3 → 3-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Carballes Baena
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
ace
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
ace
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
R. Carballes Baena
3-2 → 4-2
R. Carballes Baena
2-1 → 2-2
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. [Q] Illya Marchenko vs [9] Norbert Gombos (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Brest
Illya Marchenko
4
2
Norbert Gombos [9]
6
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Marchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
I. Marchenko
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Marchenko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
I. Marchenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
I. Marchenko
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [6] Lloyd Harris vs Corentin Denolly (non prima ore: 18:00)
5. [1/SE] Ugo Humbert vs [7] Antoine Hoang (non prima ore: 20:00)
6. Marek Gengel / Zdenek Kolar vs Andrea Vavassori / David Vega Hernandez
