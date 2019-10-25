Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Brest: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale

25/10/2019 09:51 Nessun commento
Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
FRA Challenger Brest CH | Indoor | e92.040 – Quarti di Finale

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Roman Jebavy CZE / Igor Zelenay SVK vs [WC] Dan Added FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA

Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay [1]
3
7
10
Dan Added / Albano Olivetti
6
5
4
Vincitori: JEBAVY / ZELENAY
2. [8] Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs [2] Roberto Carballes Baena ESP (non prima ore: 14:00)

Evgeny Donskoy [8]
7
6
Roberto Carballes Baena [2]
6
4
Vincitore: E. DONSKOY
3. [Q] Illya Marchenko UKR vs [9] Norbert Gombos SVK (non prima ore: 16:00)

Illya Marchenko
4
2
Norbert Gombos [9]
6
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
4. [6] Lloyd Harris RSA vs Corentin Denolly FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

5. [1/SE] Ugo Humbert FRA vs [7] Antoine Hoang FRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

6. Marek Gengel CZE / Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Andrea Vavassori ITA / David Vega Hernandez ESP

