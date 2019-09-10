Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Istanbul: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

10/09/2019 09:00 Nessun commento
Lukas Rosol nella foto
TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $81.240 – 1°-2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [12] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs [Alt] Victor Vlad Cornea ROU

CH Istanbul
Nicola Kuhn [12]
6
6
Victor Vlad Cornea
2
4
Vincitore: N. KUHN
2. [1] Ugo Humbert FRA vs [Alt] Marek Gengel CZE

CH Istanbul
Ugo Humbert [1]
6
6
Marek Gengel
1
2
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
3. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [6] Lukas Rosol CZE

CH Istanbul
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
2
6
4
Lukas Rosol [6]
6
3
6
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
4. Marius Copil ROU / Ugo Humbert FRA vs Mikhail Elgin RUS / Denis Istomin UZB

CH Istanbul
Marius Copil / Ugo Humbert
40
2
Mikhail Elgin / Denis Istomin
40
3
Prima di servizio - Fallo
Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [10] Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs Mircea-Alexandru Jecan ROU

CH Istanbul
Ruben Bemelmans [10]
6
7
Mircea-Alexandru Jecan
2
5
Vincitore: R. BEMELMANS
2. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [Alt] Sander Arends NED

CH Istanbul
Hugo Grenier
6
6
Sander Arends
2
3
Vincitore: H. GRENIER
3. Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs [16] Blaz Kavcic SLO

CH Istanbul
Filip Cristian Jianu
0
7
3
1
Blaz Kavcic [16]
15
6
6
1
4. Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Victor Vlad Cornea ROU / Mircea-Alexandru Jecan ROU (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hugo Grenier FRA / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs [WC] Arda Azkara TUR / Burak Bilgin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alexandar Lazov BUL vs Rayane Roumane FRA

CH Istanbul
Alexandar Lazov
5
6
1
Rayane Roumane
7
2
6
Vincitore: R. ROUMANE
2. Yannick Mertens BEL vs Evan Hoyt GBR

CH Istanbul
Yannick Mertens
5
6
6
Evan Hoyt
7
4
7
Vincitore: E. HOYT
3. [7] Maxime Janvier FRA vs Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

CH Istanbul
Maxime Janvier [7]
15
6
2
Botic Van de Zandschulp
15
1
2
4. Lucas Miedler AUT vs [11] Jay Clarke GBR (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare