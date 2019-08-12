Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cordenons: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

12/08/2019 06:58 1 commento
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto

CT Dolomia Serena – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Giovanni Fonio ITA vs [Alt] Orlando Luz BRA

CH Cordenons
Giovanni Fonio
15
1
Orlando Luz
0
2
2. Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs [WC] Federico Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs [WC] Enrico Dalla Valle ITA (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Daniel Gimeno-Traver ESP vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CT Acqua Dolomia – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Evgenii Tiurnev RUS vs Nikola Cacic SRB

CH Cordenons
Evgenii Tiurnev [1]
15
6
0
Nikola Cacic
30
3
0
Doppio fallo n.1 per N. C
2. [ITF] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Chun-hsin Tseng TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jeremy Jahn GER vs [ITF] Fajing Sun CHN (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CTSerena Wines 1881 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2] Fabien Reboul FRA vs [WC] Niccolo Inserra ITA

CH Cordenons
Fabien Reboul [2]
0
6
0
Niccolo Inserra
0
3
3
2. Tomislav Brkic BIH vs Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alejandro Gonzalez COL vs Ante Pavic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Gerard Granollers ESP vs Zsombor Piros HUN (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Brisbane (Guest) 12-08-2019 09:53

Il povero Musetti lasciatobsempre come cilidgina finale… Non so quanto sia positivo per lui. Ultimamente non lo è stato. Giocare dopo una lunga attesa, con le luci, con la pressione del pubblico…

