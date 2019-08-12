Challenger Cordenons: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Lorenzo Musetti nella foto
CT Dolomia Serena – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Giovanni Fonio vs [Alt] Orlando Luz
CH Cordenons
Giovanni Fonio
15
1
Orlando Luz•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
O. Luz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Riccardo Bonadio vs [WC] Federico Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jacopo Berrettini vs [WC] Enrico Dalla Valle (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Daniel Gimeno-Traver vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CT Acqua Dolomia – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Evgenii Tiurnev vs Nikola Cacic
CH Cordenons
Evgenii Tiurnev [1]
15
6
0
Nikola Cacic•
30
3
0
Doppio fallo n.1 per N. C
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Tiurnev
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Cacic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
E. Tiurnev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 5-2
N. Cacic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Cacic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Cacic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Tiurnev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Christopher O’Connell vs Chun-hsin Tseng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jeremy Jahn vs [ITF] Fajing Sun (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CTSerena Wines 1881 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2] Fabien Reboul vs [WC] Niccolo Inserra
CH Cordenons
Fabien Reboul [2]•
0
6
0
Niccolo Inserra
0
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Inserra
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
F. Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Inserra
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. Tomislav Brkic vs Giulio Zeppieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alejandro Gonzalez vs Ante Pavic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Gerard Granollers vs Zsombor Piros (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Il povero Musetti lasciatobsempre come cilidgina finale… Non so quanto sia positivo per lui. Ultimamente non lo è stato. Giocare dopo una lunga attesa, con le luci, con la pressione del pubblico…