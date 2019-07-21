Challenger Binghamton: Il Tabellone Principale. C’è Jannik Sinner

Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta

(1) Granollers, Marcel vs Bye

Shane, Ryan vs Tabilo, Alejandro

Alternate vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond

Bye vs (13) Purcell, Max

(11) Sugita, Yuichi vs Bye

Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs Kozlov, Stefan

Leshem, Edan vs (ITF) Hidalgo, Diego

Bye vs (6) Polmans, Marc

(4) Sela, Dudi vs Bye

(ITF) Kirchheimer, Strong vs Gonzalez, Alejandro

(ITF) Glasspool, Lloyd vs Altamirano, Collin

Bye vs (16) Wolf, J.J.

(9) Sinner, Jannik vs Bye

(ITF) Zakharov, Alexey vs Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas

Smith, Roy vs Gomez-Herrera, Carlos

Bye vs (7/WC) Krueger, Mitchell

Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa

(5/WC) Rubin, Noah vs Bye

Gabashvili, Teymuraz vs Alternate

Alternate vs Vukic, Aleksandar

Bye vs (10) Lee, Duckhee

(14) Menezes, Joao vs Bye

Redlicki, Martin vs Saville, Luke

Rybakov, Alex vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Bye vs (3/WC) Stakhovsky, Sergiy

(8) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Bye

Bangoura, Sekou vs (WC) Fenty, Andrew

(ITF) Brown, Preston vs Cressy, Maxime

Bye vs (12) Aragone, JC

(15) Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Bye

Mcnally, John vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser

(WC) Ritschard, Alexander vs (ITF) Pervolarakis, Michail

Bye vs (2) Ramanathan, Ramkumar