Challenger Binghamton: Il Tabellone Principale. C’è Jannik Sinner

21/07/2019 02:45 Nessun commento
Jannik Sinner classe 2001
USA Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Granollers, Marcel ESP vs Bye
Shane, Ryan USA vs Tabilo, Alejandro CHI
Alternate vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond USA
Bye vs (13) Purcell, Max AUS

(11) Sugita, Yuichi JPN vs Bye
Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP vs Kozlov, Stefan USA
Leshem, Edan ISR vs (ITF) Hidalgo, Diego ECU
Bye vs (6) Polmans, Marc AUS

(4) Sela, Dudi ISR vs Bye
(ITF) Kirchheimer, Strong USA vs Gonzalez, Alejandro COL
(ITF) Glasspool, Lloyd GBR vs Altamirano, Collin USA
Bye vs (16) Wolf, J.J. USA

(9) Sinner, Jannik ITA vs Bye
(ITF) Zakharov, Alexey RUS vs Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI
Smith, Roy USA vs Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP
Bye vs (7/WC) Krueger, Mitchell USA

USA Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(5/WC) Rubin, Noah USA vs Bye
Gabashvili, Teymuraz RUS vs Alternate
Alternate vs Vukic, Aleksandar AUS
Bye vs (10) Lee, Duckhee KOR

(14) Menezes, Joao BRA vs Bye
Redlicki, Martin USA vs Saville, Luke AUS
Rybakov, Alex USA vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser
Bye vs (3/WC) Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR

(8) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son USA vs Bye
Bangoura, Sekou USA vs (WC) Fenty, Andrew USA
(ITF) Brown, Preston USA vs Cressy, Maxime USA
Bye vs (12) Aragone, JC USA

(15) Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS vs Bye
Mcnally, John USA vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser
(WC) Ritschard, Alexander USA vs (ITF) Pervolarakis, Michail GRE
Bye vs (2) Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND