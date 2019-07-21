Challenger Binghamton: Il Tabellone Principale. C’è Jannik Sinner
Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Granollers, Marcel vs Bye
Shane, Ryan vs Tabilo, Alejandro
Alternate vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond
Bye vs (13) Purcell, Max
(11) Sugita, Yuichi vs Bye
Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs Kozlov, Stefan
Leshem, Edan vs (ITF) Hidalgo, Diego
Bye vs (6) Polmans, Marc
(4) Sela, Dudi vs Bye
(ITF) Kirchheimer, Strong vs Gonzalez, Alejandro
(ITF) Glasspool, Lloyd vs Altamirano, Collin
Bye vs (16) Wolf, J.J.
(9) Sinner, Jannik vs Bye
(ITF) Zakharov, Alexey vs Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas
Smith, Roy vs Gomez-Herrera, Carlos
Bye vs (7/WC) Krueger, Mitchell
Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(5/WC) Rubin, Noah vs Bye
Gabashvili, Teymuraz vs Alternate
Alternate vs Vukic, Aleksandar
Bye vs (10) Lee, Duckhee
(14) Menezes, Joao vs Bye
Redlicki, Martin vs Saville, Luke
Rybakov, Alex vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser
Bye vs (3/WC) Stakhovsky, Sergiy
(8) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Bye
Bangoura, Sekou vs (WC) Fenty, Andrew
(ITF) Brown, Preston vs Cressy, Maxime
Bye vs (12) Aragone, JC
(15) Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Bye
Mcnally, John vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser
(WC) Ritschard, Alexander vs (ITF) Pervolarakis, Michail
Bye vs (2) Ramanathan, Ramkumar
