Challenger Lione: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. In campo Federico Gaio

13/06/2019 09:36 2 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
Challenger LyonCH | Terra | e92.040- Ottavi di Finale

Court Sopra Steria – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs [WC] Hugo Gaston FRA

CH Lyon
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [1]
6
6
Hugo Gaston
2
1
Vincitore: A. RAMOS-VINOLAS
2. [4] Elias Ymer SWE vs [13] Maxime Janvier FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Lyon
Elias Ymer [4]
2
6
6
Maxime Janvier [13]
6
2
1
Vincitore: E. YMER
3. Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [3] Corentin Moutet FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Lyon
Alexey Vatutin
0
0
Corentin Moutet [3]
0
0
4. Federico Gaio ITA vs [2] Pablo Andujar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Manuel Guinard FRA vs [10/SE] Rudolf Molleker GER (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 23 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Pedro Martinez ESP / Mark Vervoort NED vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Antonio Sancic CRO

CH Lyon
Pedro Martinez / Mark Vervoort
4
6
Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic
6
7
Vincitori: LAMMONS / SANCIC
2. Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs Sumit Nagal IND (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Lyon
Uladzimir Ignatik
40
1
6
3
Sumit Nagal
0
6
3
5
3 palle break
3. [11] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [5] Pedro Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA / Hugo Gaston FRA vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alternate XXX / XXX vs [3] Hugo Nys MON / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Facundo Arguello ARG vs Mohamed Safwat EGY

CH Lyon
Facundo Arguello
4
4
Mohamed Safwat
6
6
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
2. [4] Luca Margaroli SUI / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Simone Bolelli ITA / Andrea Pellegrino ITA (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Lyon
Luca Margaroli / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [4]
15
1
Simone Bolelli / Andrea Pellegrino
15
2
3. Enrique Lopez Perez ESP / David Marrero ESP vs Andreas Siljestrom SWE / Elias Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Becuzzi_style (Guest) 13-06-2019 13:35

quasi impossibile oggi

 2
ric (Guest) 13-06-2019 13:32

Forza Federicoooooooooo!!!!!!

 1
