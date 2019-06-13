Challenger Nottingham: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4

Challenger Nottingham CH | Erba | e137.560 – 2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Liam Broady / Scott Clayton vs [2] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [10] Sebastian Ofner
vs Saketh Myneni
CH Nottingham
Sebastian Ofner [10]
0
6
6
Saketh Myneni•
0
4
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Myneni
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. [4] Marcel Granollers vs Tatsuma Ito
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1/WC] Daniel Evans vs [WC] Jack Draper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [12] Oscar Otte vs Go Soeda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Nicholas Monroe / Luke Saville vs Dennis Novak / Sebastian Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Rameez Junaid / Leander Paes vs [3] Ken Skupski / John-Patrick Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Dominik Koepfer vs [7] Kamil Majchrzak
CH Nottingham
Dominik Koepfer
6
6
Kamil Majchrzak [7]
3
4
Vincitore: D. KOEPFER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Koepfer
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-3 → 6-3
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. John-Patrick Smith vs [16] Lukas Rosol
CH Nottingham
John-Patrick Smith
0
0
Lukas Rosol [16]•
0
0
3. Christopher Eubanks vs [15] Mikael Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. James Duckworth vs [8] Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [PR] Jonathan Erlich / Treat Huey vs Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
