Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Nottingham: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4

13/06/2019 09:28 Nessun commento
Danie Evans nella foto
GBR Challenger Nottingham CH | Erba | e137.560 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Liam Broady GBR / Scott Clayton GBR vs [2] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [10] Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Saketh Myneni IND
CH Nottingham
Sebastian Ofner [10]
0
6
6
Saketh Myneni
0
4
5
2. [4] Marcel Granollers ESP vs Tatsuma Ito JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1/WC] Daniel Evans GBR vs [WC] Jack Draper GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [12] Oscar Otte GER vs Go Soeda JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Nicholas Monroe USA / Luke Saville AUS vs Dennis Novak AUT / Sebastian Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Rameez Junaid AUS / Leander Paes IND vs [3] Ken Skupski GBR / John-Patrick Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Dominik Koepfer GER vs [7] Kamil Majchrzak POL

CH Nottingham
Dominik Koepfer
6
6
Kamil Majchrzak [7]
3
4
Vincitore: D. KOEPFER
2. John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [16] Lukas Rosol CZE

CH Nottingham
John-Patrick Smith
0
0
Lukas Rosol [16]
0
0
3. Christopher Eubanks USA vs [15] Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. James Duckworth AUS vs [8] Peter Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [PR] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Treat Huey PHI vs Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

