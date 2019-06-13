Combined s’Hertogenbosch: LIVE i risultati del Day 4

Combined di s'Hertogenbosch ATP, Copertina, WTA

13/06/2019 09:03 3 commenti
Stefanos Tsitsipas classe 1998

NED Combined s’Hertogenbosch – 2° Turno

Centre – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] David Goffin BEL vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
David Goffin [5]
6
7
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
3
5
Vincitore: D. GOFFIN
2. [7] Cristian Garin CHI vs Robin Haase NED

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Cristian Garin [7]
7
7
Robin Haase
5
5
Vincitore: C. GARIN
3. [1] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs Nicolas Jarry CHI (non prima ore: 12:30)

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Stefanos Tsitsipas [1]
0
0
Nicolas Jarry
0
0
4. [1] Kiki Bertens NED vs [WC] Arantxa Rus NED (non prima ore: 14:30)

5. [Q] Paula Badosa Gibert ESP vs Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Ysaline Bonaventure BEL vs Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Ysaline Bonaventure
3
4
Ekaterina Alexandrova
6
6
Vincitore: E. ALEXANDROVA
2. [Q] Elena Rybakina KAZ vs [9] Alison Van Uytvanck BEL

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Elena Rybakina
40
6
4
Alison Van Uytvanck [9]
30
3
3
Game Point
3. Adrian Mannarino FRA vs [4] Fernando Verdasco ESP

4. Polona Hercog SLO vs Alison Riske USA

5. Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs [8] Richard Gasquet FRA

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Lukasz Kubot POL / Marcelo Melo BRA vs Dominic Inglot GBR / Austin Krajicek USA

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo [1]
7
3
3
Dominic Inglot / Austin Krajicek
5
6
10
Vincitori: INGLOT / KRAJICEK
2. Marcus Daniell NZL / Wesley Koolhof NED vs [2] Raven Klaasen RSA / Michael Venus NZL

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Marcus Daniell / Wesley Koolhof
0
6
0
Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus [2]
15
4
2
3. [4] Rajeev Ram USA / Joe Salisbury GBR vs Alex de Minaur AUS / David Vega Hernandez ESP

4. Robin Haase NED / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs [3] Jamie Murray GBR / Neal Skupski GBR

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Lesley Kerkhove NED / Bibiane Schoofs NED vs Nicola Geuer GER / Paula Kania POL

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Lesley Kerkhove / Bibiane Schoofs
6
7
Nicola Geuer / Paula Kania
3
5
Vincitori: KERKHOVE / SCHOOFS
2. Veronika Kudermetova RUS vs [WC] Destanee Aiava AUS

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Veronika Kudermetova
6
6
Destanee Aiava
3
1
Vincitore: V. KUDERMETOVA
3. Lesia Tsurenko UKR / Yafan Wang CHN vs Kristyna Pliskova CZE / Barbora Stefkova CZE

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Lesia Tsurenko / Yafan Wang
0
0
Kristyna Pliskova / Barbora Stefkova
0
0
4. [4] Shuko Aoyama JPN / Aleksandra Krunic SRB vs Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS / Galina Voskoboeva KAZ

5. Georgina Garcia Perez ESP / Fanny Stollar HUN vs [2] Kiki Bertens NED / Demi Schuurs NED

3 commenti

Elios (Guest) 13-06-2019 11:43

Scritto da nadaluberalles
Ieri pioggia, oggi molto ventoso…
Mai una gioia..

L’importante è che si giochi.

 3
nadaluberalles (Guest) 13-06-2019 10:52

Ieri pioggia, oggi molto ventoso…
Mai una gioia..

 2
ItalyFirst (Guest) 13-06-2019 09:42

Oggi se avessi tempo, guarderei Tsitsi – Jarry: in primo luogo, il greco e’ un top player, che rientra oggi dopo il RG, in secondo luogo, incontra Jarry, comunque un bel giocatore, lo stesso che ha battuto il nostro Sinner un po’ a fatica al primo turno . Vero che nel tennis la proprietà transitiva non vale, pero’ sarebbe quasi come effettuare una piccola verifica a distanza del livello del nostro giocatore.
Sarei curioso di vedere come TsiTsi risponda alle cannonate in battuta del cileno.

 1
