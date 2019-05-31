Roland Garros 2019 ATP, Copertina

Roland Garros: Doppio. Out anche Berrettini-Sonego

31/05/2019 14:35 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996

Escono di scena al secondo turno del Roland Garros di doppio la coppia italiana formata da Matteo Berrettini e Lorenzo Sonego.

Il duo azzurro è stato eliminato dalla coppia formata da Diego Schwartzman / Guido Pella con il risultato di 61 63.

La partita punto per punto

GS Roland Garros
Diego Schwartzman / Guido Pella
6
6
Lorenzo Sonego / Matteo Berrettini
1
3
Vincitore: Diego SchwartzmanGuido Pella
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , ,