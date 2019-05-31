Ranking ATP Live ATP, Copertina

Ranking ATP Live: Salvatore Caruso da best ranking

31/05/2019 14:02 4 commenti
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 31-05-19 15:24

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
12085
12355
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
2
3, +1
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
6040
5950
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
3
2, -1
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
6035
7945
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
4
6, +2
Best: 6
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
4125
4080
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
5
5, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
4090
4360
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
6
7, +1
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
3770
3860
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
7
4, -3
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3575
4685
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
8
8, 0
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
3565
3745
-
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
9
10, +1
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
2715
2895
-
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
10
11, +1
Best: 11
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2710
2800
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
11
12, +1
Best: 11
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2695
2785
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
12
14, +2
Best: 14
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
2625
2625
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
13
9, -4
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
2605
3235
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
14
15, +1
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
2525
2525
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
15
13, -2
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
2395
2710
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
16
16, 0
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1970
1970
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
17
17, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1965
1965
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
18
18, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1960
1960
-
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
19
21, +2
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
1690
1690
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
20
22, +2
Best: 22
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
1482
1482
-
-
21
23, +2
Best: 21
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1455
1460
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
22
28, +6
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
1445
1365
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
23
20, -3
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
1440
1755
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
24
25, +1
Best: 24
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1410
1410
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
25
24, -1
Best: 20
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1390
1425
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
26
26, 0
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
1340
1385
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
27
32, +5
Best: 29
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
1329
1314
+90 (Terzo turno), +10 (R64)
Roland Garros, ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
28
38, +10
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1303
1168
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
29
30, +1
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1280
1325
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
30
31, +1
Best: 31
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
1275
1320
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
31
35, +4
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1271
1226
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
32
36, +4
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1270
1225
+45 (QF)
Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
33
37, +4
Best: 33
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
1240
1201
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Sydney Q (07-01-2019)
34
29, -5
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
1235
1325
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
35
27, -8
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1235
1370
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
36
34, -2
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
1230
1230
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
37
33, -4
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1190
1235
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
38
19, -19
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
1130
1840
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
39
40, +1
Best: 40
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
1101
1101
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
40
42, +2
Best: 40
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1090
1055
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
41
45, +4
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
1080
1035
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
42
39, -3
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1080
1125
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
43
47, +4
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
1028
983
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
44
48, +4
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1011
976
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
45
43, -2
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
1008
1053
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
46
46, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
997
997
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
47
51, +4
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
955
955
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
48
41, -7
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
940
1065
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
49
49, 0
Best: 41
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
940
975
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
50
54, +4
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
930
895
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
51
50, -1
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
930
965
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
52
60, +8
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
928
838
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
53
44, -9
Best: 41
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
897
1040
+10 (Primo turno), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -90 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
54
55, +1
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
895
883
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
55
56, +1
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
875
875
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
56
57, +1
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
860
860
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
57
58, +1
Best: 39
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
855
855
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
58
59, +1
Best: 53
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
855
853
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
59
68, +9
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
850
770
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
60
69, +9
Best: 60
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
837
757
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
61
52, -9
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
833
913
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
62
63, +1
Best: 63
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
830
810
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
63
61, -2
Best: 61
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
817
827
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Metz (17-09-2018)
64
66, +2
Best: 57
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
796
796
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Basel Q (22-10-2018)
65
67, +2
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
781
781
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
66
72, +6
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
776
741
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
67
62, -5
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
770
815
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
68
78, +10
Best: 64
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
769
695
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
69
64, -5
Best: 39
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
761
806
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
70
70, 0
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
750
750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
71
71, 0
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
750
750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
72
76, +4
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
742
707
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
73
53, -20
Best: 52
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
735
900
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Gstaad [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -125 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
74
73, -1
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
734
734
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
75
74, -1
Best: 66
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
732
732
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Orleans CH (24-09-2018)
76
75, -1
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
731
731
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
77
65, -12
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
725
805
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
78
82, +4
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
715
670
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
79
77, -2
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
706
696
+10 (Q2)
Rotterdam Q [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
80
85, +5
Best: 83
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
684
656
+45 (Secondo turno), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Chengdu Q [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
81
83, +2
Best: 56
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
667
667
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
82
91, +9
Best: 90
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
661
616
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
83
90, +7
Best: 87
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
652
617
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Taipei CH (08-04-2019)
84
81, -3
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
646
675
+10 (Primo turno), +16 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Paris Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -20 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
85
80, -5
Best: 41
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
643
678
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (SF)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
86
84, -2
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
640
665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
87
94, +7
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
634
599
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
88
89, +1
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
628
618
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Houston (08-04-2019)
89
79, -10
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
627
687
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
90
88, -2
Best: 75
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
623
629
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
91
93, +2
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
602
602
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
92
100, +8
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
599
574
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
93
95, +2
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
595
595
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
94
104, +10
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
593
548
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
95
86, -9
Best: 74
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
593
651
+45 (Secondo turno), +7 (R16), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Guayaquil CH [SUBENTRO], Buenos Aires CH [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -29 (SF), -8 (Q2)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Shymkent CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
96
97, +1
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
573
583
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
97
99, +2
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
572
575
+7 (Third Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
98
92, -6
Best: 42
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
567
602
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
99
114, +15
Best: 104
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
567
504
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Prague CH (23-07-2018)
100
98, -2
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
565
575
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
101
87, -14
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
560
640
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
102
110, +8
Best: 105
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
560
515
+90 (Terzo turno (WC))
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
103
109, +6
Best: 109
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
558
520
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Cary CH (10-09-2018)
104
96, -8
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
557
592
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
105
105, 0
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
545
546
+10 (Primo turno), +9 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Brest CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
106
106, 0
Best: 106
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
540
540
-
-
107
107, 0
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
538
539
+7 (R16)
Champaign CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
108
112, +4
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
536
509
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
US Open Q (20-08-2018)
109
108, -1
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
530
530
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
110
103, -7
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
524
569
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
111
101, -10
Best: 70
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
512
572
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
112
119, +7
Best: 108
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
502
483
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Ismaning CH [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
113
113, 0
Best: 113
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
490
506
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
114
102, -12
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
490
570
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
115
117, +2
Best: 111
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
486
486
+7 (Third Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
116
127, +11
Best: 117
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
483
438
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
117
120, +3
Best: 114
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
482
482
-
-
BEST RANKING
118
146, +28
Best: 133
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
478
388
+90 (Terzo turno (WC))
Roland Garros
-0 (R32)
Bordeaux CH (29-04-2019)
119
121, +2
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
465
465
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
120
111, -9
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
464
512
+26 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Mallorca CH [SUBENTRO]
-61 (R64), -20 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
121
147, +26
Best: 147
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
456
388
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros, Biella CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF), -25 (QF)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
122
148, +26
Best: 148
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
456
386
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
123
126, +3
Best: 85
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
451
443
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ortisei CH (08-10-2018)
124
118, -6
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
449
484
-
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
125
134, +9
Best: 134
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
446
418
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Liuzhou CH (22-10-2018)
126
122, -4
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
445
455
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
127
133, +6
Best: 127
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
440
418
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-4 (Q2)
Barcelona Q (22-04-2019)
128
124, -4
Best: 99
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
438
446
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
129
125, -4
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
433
443
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza
-17 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
130
123, -7
Best: 110
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
429
447
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
131
144, +13
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
426
391
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
132
128, -4
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
425
435
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
133
137, +4
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
423
415
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport Beach CH (21-01-2019)
134
129, -5
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
420
430
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
135
135, 0
Best: 135
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
417
417
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
136
131, -5
Best: 131
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
416
421
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Stockton CH (01-10-2018)
137
130, -7
Best: 125
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
414
423
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
138
142, +4
Best: 140
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
408
401
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +7 (Third Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza
-5 (R32), -3 (R32)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
139
115, -24
Best: 105
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
406
496
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Phoenix CH [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
140
149, +9
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
405
385
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Munich Q (29-04-2019)
141
141, 0
Best: 96
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
401
401
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
142
138, -4
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
396
405
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
143
132, -11
Best: 80
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
395
420
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
144
140, -4
Best: 126
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
389
403
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -7 (R16)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
145
145, 0
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
387
390
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Bergamo CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
146
143, -3
Best: 111
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
384
393
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
147
150, +3
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
382
381
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +7 (Third Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Las Vegas CH (22-10-2018)
148
153, +5
Best: 137
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
378
370
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Rennes CH (21-01-2019)
149
136, -13
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
368
416
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
150
152, +2
Best: 82
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
364
374
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
151
155, +4
Best: 121
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
361
361
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
152
156, +4
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
360
360
-
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
153
157, +4
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
357
357
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
154
154, 0
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
354
362
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
155
161, +6
Best: 154
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
345
337
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Columbus CH (17-09-2018)
156
163, +7
Best: 150
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
344
329
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Quimper CH (28-01-2019)
157
139, -18
Best: 112
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
343
404
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-61 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
158
151, -7
Best: 102
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
343
376
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
159
158, -1
Best: 158
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
342
350
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
160
160, 0
Best: 160
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
331
340
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -7 (R16)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
161
159, -2
Best: 157
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
328
350
+7 (Third Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
162
173, +11
Best: 152
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
327
292
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Playford CH (31-12-2018)
163
116, -47
Best: 45
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
323
493
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
164
178, +14
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
321
286
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Marbella CH (25-03-2019)
165
183, +18
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
313
278
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Charlottesville CH (29-10-2018)
166
171, +5
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
313
297
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Pau CH (25-02-2019)
167
166, -1
Best: 154
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
312
312
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
168
165, -3
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
310
320
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
169
168, -1
Best: 91
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
309
301
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
170
167, -3
Best: 161
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
307
307
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
171
174, +3
Best: 154
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
299
291
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ostrava CH (29-04-2019)
172
172, 0
Best: 125
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
293
293
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
173
164, -9
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
291
325
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza
-33 (SF), -16 (Q3)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
174
170, -4
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
289
297
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
175
181, +6
Best: 113
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
289
281
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Koblenz CH (14-01-2019)
176
176, 0
Best: 152
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
289
289
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
177
187, +10
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
281
272
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
178
185, +7
Best: 137
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
281
276
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
179
175, -4
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
279
289
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
180
177, -3
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
278
286
+0 (-)
Brisbane Q [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
181
179, -2
Best: 162
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
277
285
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
182
186, +4
Best: 178
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
275
275
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
183
191, +8
Best: 191
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
274
267
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-1 (F)
M25 Los Angeles (31-12-2018)
184
252, +68
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
272
182
+90 (Terzo turno (WC))
Roland Garros
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
185
188, +3
Best: 159
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
272
272
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
186
195, +9
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
272
261
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Playford CH (31-12-2018)
187
162, -25
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
271
332
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-61 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
188
190, +2
Best: 190
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
269
269
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
189
197, +8
Best: 166
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
267
259
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
190
184, -6
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
266
276
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
191
193, +2
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
264
264
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
192
182, -10
Best: 51
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
264
278
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-14 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
193
203, +10
Best: 104
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
261
253
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Padova CH (23-07-2018)
194
196, +2
Best: 147
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
260
260
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
195
198, +3
Best: 181
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
259
259
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
196
194, -2
Best: 173
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
259
264
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye)), +3 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Cherbourg CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
197
199, +2
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
258
258
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
198
200, +2
Best: 106
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
258
258
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
199
192, -7
Best: 142
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
257
265
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
200
189, -11
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
255
270
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
201
212, +11
Best: 136
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
252
234
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
202
206, +4
Best: 159
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
252
252
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
203
204, +1
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
250
252
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
204
208, +4
Best: 89
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
250
250
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
205
209, +4
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
239
249
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
206
201, -5
Best: 187
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
239
257
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
207
180, -27
Best: 99
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
231
284
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-80 (W), -8 (Q2)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
208
218, +10
Best: 218
Mikael Torpegaard
DEN, 1994.05.08
231
223
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Las Vegas CH (22-10-2018)
209
213, +4
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
230
230
-
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
210
226, +16
Best: 206
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 1995.03.01
230
214
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mouilleron le Captif CH (05-11-2018)
211
205, -6
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
230
252
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-22 (QF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
212
214, +2
Best: 214
Evgeny Karlovskiy
RUS, 1994.08.07
229
229
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
213
215, +2
Best: 215
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
227
227
-
-
214
202, -12
Best: 146
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
226
253
+3 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-30 (QF)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
215
216, +1
Best: 216
Andrew Harris
AUS, 1994.03.07
224
224
-
-
216
219, +3
Best: 148
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
222
220
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +3 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-9 (R16), -0 (R32)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018) , Barletta CH (08-04-2019)
BEST RANKING
217
273, +56
Best: 261
Elliot Benchetrit
FRA, 1998.10.02
221
151
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
218
229, +11
Best: 40
Thiemo de Bakker
NED, 1988.09.19
220
212
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Orlando CH (31-12-2018)
219
230, +11
Best: 148
Ze Zhang
CHN, 1990.07.04
219
211
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Zhangjiagang CH (03-09-2018)
220
220, 0
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
218
218
-
-
221
223, +2
Best: 137
Saketh Myneni
IND, 1987.10.19
217
217
-
-
222
224, +2
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
216
216
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
223
207, -16
Best: 63
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
216
251
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
224
225, +1
Best: 108
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
215
215
-
-
225
234, +9
Best: 215
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
215
208
+7 (Third Round)
Vicenza
-0 (R64)
Orlando CH (31-12-2018)
226
217, -9
Best: 172
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
214
224
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
227
210, -17
Best: 208
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
214
238
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +3 (R32), +3 (R32), +3 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Bergamo CH [SUBENTRO], Marbella CH [SUBENTRO], Tunis CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3), -10 (R16), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
228
227, -1
Best: 156
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
213
213
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
229
233, +4
Best: 140
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
212
209
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
230
238, +8
Best: 201
Lucas Miedler
AUT, 1996.06.21
212
199
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Quimper CH (28-01-2019)
231
232, +1
Best: 166
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
210
210
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
232
222, -10
Best: 153
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
208
217
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
233
235, +2
Best: 68
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
206
206
-
-
234
228, -6
Best: 144
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
205
213
-
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
235
245, +10
Best: 38
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
204
188
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
236
237, +1
Best: 171
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
203
200
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +3 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
237
239, +2
Best: 210
Zhe Li
CHN, 1986.09.20
199
199
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
238
240, +2
Best: 162
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
197
197
-
-
239
256, +17
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
195
179
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
240
169, -71
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
194
300
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-106 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
241
241, 0
Best: 241
Kaichi Uchida
JPN, 1994.08.23
191
191
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
242
242, 0
Best: 143
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
190
190
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
243
244, +1
Best: 232
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
189
189
-
-
BEST RANKING
244
248, +4
Best: 248
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
USA, 1995.02.13
185
185
-
-
BEST RANKING
245
249, +4
Best: 249
Yunseong Chung
KOR, 1998.03.27
185
185
-
-
246
231, -15
Best: 163
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
185
210
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (R32), +3 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Playford CH [SUBENTRO], Lisbon CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
247
250, +3
Best: 118
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
184
184
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
248
211, -37
Best: 28
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
183
237
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
249
253, +4
Best: 142
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
182
181
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
250
261, +11
Best: 226
Johan Tatlot
FRA, 1996.03.26
182
174
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Columbus CH (07-01-2019)
