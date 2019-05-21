Roland Garros 2019 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati completi del Day 2 Qualificazioni

21/05/2019
FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni – 1° Turno

Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Matteo Viola ITA

GS Roland Garros
Mathias Bourgue
4
6
6
Matteo Viola
6
1
3
Vincitore: Mathias Bourgue
Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Andrea Arnaboldi ITA

GS Roland Garros
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
7
3
6
Andrea Arnaboldi
6
6
3
Vincitore: Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Greet Minnen BEL vs Margot Yerolymos FRA

GS Roland Garros
Greet Minnen
7
4
6
Margot Yerolymos
5
6
4
Vincitore: Greet Minnen
Basak Eraydin TUR vs Elsa Jacquemot FRA

GS Roland Garros
Basak Eraydin
3
1
Elsa Jacquemot
6
6
Vincitore: Elsa Jacquemot
Bernarda Pera USA vs Alizé Lim FRA

GS Roland Garros
Bernarda Pera [1]
6
6
AlizÃ© Lim
1
3
Vincitore: Bernarda Pera
Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Tennys Sandgren USA vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

GS Roland Garros
Tennys Sandgren [1]
6
6
Yosuke Watanuki
2
4
Vincitore: Tennys Sandgren
Ryan Harrison USA vs Adam Pavlasek CZE

GS Roland Garros
Ryan Harrison [9]
3
7
6
Adam Pavlasek
6
6
7
Vincitore: Adam Pavlasek
Whitney Osuigwe USA vs Myrtille Georges FRA

GS Roland Garros
Whitney Osuigwe [11]
2
7
7
Myrtille Georges
6
6
5
Vincitore: Whitney Osuigwe
Ankita Raina IND vs Cori Gauff USA

GS Roland Garros
Ankita Raina
4
4
Cori Gauff
6
6
Vincitore: Cori Gauff
Claire Liu USA vs Sachia Vickery USA

GS Roland Garros
Claire Liu
6
3
6
Sachia Vickery [23]
4
6
7
Vincitore: Sachia Vickery
Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Lucas Miedler AUT vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

GS Roland Garros
Lucas Miedler
7
6
Evgeny Karlovskiy
5
2
Vincitore: Lucas Miedler
Stefanie Voegele SUI vs Shilin Xu CHN

GS Roland Garros
Stefanie Voegele [4]
4
6
3
Shilin Xu
6
2
6
Vincitore: Shilin Xu
Rebecca Sramkova SVK vs Shuai Peng CHN

GS Roland Garros
Rebecca Sramkova
3
7
6
Shuai Peng [24]
6
6
0
Vincitore: Rebecca Sramkova
Ayano Shimizu JPN vs Fangzhou Liu CHN

GS Roland Garros
Ayano Shimizu
6
2
6
Fangzhou Liu
1
6
2
Vincitore: Ayano Shimizu
Kai-Lin Zhang CHN vs Tereza Mrdeza CRO

GS Roland Garros
Kai-Lin Zhang
6
6
Tereza Mrdeza
4
2
Vincitore: Kai-Lin Zhang
Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Go Soeda JPN vs Facundo Bagnis ARG

GS Roland Garros
Go Soeda
6
6
Facundo Bagnis [27]
1
2
Vincitore: Go Soeda
Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Mirza Basic BIH

GS Roland Garros
Kaichi Uchida
6
3
Mirza Basic
7
6
Vincitore: Mirza Basic
Timea Bacsinszky SUI vs Fanny Stollar HUN

GS Roland Garros
Timea Bacsinszky [3]
6
6
Fanny Stollar
3
4
Vincitore: Timea Bacsinszky
Susanne Celik SWE vs Kaja Juvan SLO

GS Roland Garros
Susanne Celik
1
0
Kaja Juvan [21]
6
6
Vincitore: Kaja Juvan
Magdalena Frech POL vs Richel Hogenkamp NED

GS Roland Garros
Magdalena Frech
4
6
3
Richel Hogenkamp
6
1
6
Vincitore: Richel Hogenkamp
Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Egor Gerasimov BLR vs Nikola Milojevic SRB
GS Roland Garros
Egor Gerasimov
5
3
Nikola Milojevic [21]
7
6
Vincitore: Nikola Milojevic
Kristie Ahn USA vs Aliona Bolsova ESP

GS Roland Garros
Kristie Ahn
1
4
Aliona Bolsova
6
6
Vincitore: Aliona Bolsova
Oceane Dodin FRA vs Allie Kiick USA

GS Roland Garros
Oceane Dodin
0
4
Allie Kiick
6
6
Vincitore: Allie Kiick
Marie Bouzkova CZE vs Tereza Martincova CZE

GS Roland Garros
Marie Bouzkova [10]
6
6
Tereza Martincova
3
3
Vincitore: Marie Bouzkova
Ylena In-albon SUI vs Romina Oprandi SUI

GS Roland Garros
Ylena In-albon
3
1
Romina Oprandi
6
6
Vincitore: Romina Oprandi
Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Attila Balazs HUN vs Soonwoo Kwon KOR
GS Roland Garros
Attila Balazs
7
6
Soonwoo Kwon [30]
5
3
Vincitore: Attila Balazs
Christopher Eubanks USA vs Pedro Martinez ESP

GS Roland Garros
Christopher Eubanks
4
4
Pedro Martinez [26]
6
6
Vincitore: Pedro Martinez
Jasmine Paolini ITA vs Anna Zaja GER

GS Roland Garros
Jasmine Paolini
6
6
Anna Zaja
2
4
Vincitore: Jasmine Paolini
Na-lae Han KOR vs Georgina Garcia perez ESP

GS Roland Garros
Na-lae Han
3
3
Georgina Garcia perez
6
6
Vincitore: Georgina Garcia perez
Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Adrian Menendez-maceiras ESP vs Alex Bolt AUS
GS Roland Garros
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
6
6
Alex Bolt [18]
2
2
Vincitore: Adrian Menendez-maceiras
Arthur De greef BEL vs Illya Marchenko UKR

GS Roland Garros
Arthur De greef
5
6
6
Illya Marchenko
7
3
2
Vincitore: Arthur De greef
Sofya Zhuk RUS vs Arantxa Rus NED

GS Roland Garros
Sofya Zhuk
6
6
Arantxa Rus [20]
1
4
Vincitore: Sofya Zhuk
Sabina Sharipova UZB vs Olga Danilovic SRB

GS Roland Garros
Sabina Sharipova
1
7
3
Olga Danilovic [13]
6
5
6
Vincitore: Olga Danilovic
Anna Kalinskaya RUS vs Varvara Lepchenko USA

GS Roland Garros
Anna Kalinskaya
6
4
Varvara Lepchenko [19]
7
6
Vincitore: Varvara Lepchenko
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Mats Moraing GER vs Andrej Martin SVK

GS Roland Garros
Mats Moraing
6
5
6
Andrej Martin
3
7
4
Vincitore: Mats Moraing
Martina Trevisan ITA vs Tereza Smitkova CZE

GS Roland Garros
Martina Trevisan
4
6
6
Tereza Smitkova [14]
6
3
2
Vincitore: Martina Trevisan
Katarzyna Kawa POL vs Kurumi Nara JPN

GS Roland Garros
Katarzyna Kawa
2
6
5
Kurumi Nara
6
1
7
Vincitore: Kurumi Nara
Ysaline Bonaventure BEL vs Antonia Lottner GER

GS Roland Garros
Ysaline Bonaventure [7]
4
6
Antonia Lottner
6
7
Vincitore: Antonia Lottner
Liudmila Samsonova RUS vs Martina Di giuseppe ITA

GS Roland Garros
Liudmila Samsonova
6
7
7
Martina Di giuseppe
7
5
6
Vincitore: Liudmila Samsonova
Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Thiemo De bakker NED vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

GS Roland Garros
Thiemo De bakker
6
7
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
5
Vincitore: Thiemo De bakker
Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA

GS Roland Garros
Paolo Lorenzi [3]
6
4
0
Enzo Couacaud
4
6
6
Vincitore: Enzo Couacaud
Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS vs Yanina Wickmayer BEL

GS Roland Garros
Natalia Vikhlyantseva [8]
6
6
Yanina Wickmayer
3
0
Vincitore: Natalia Vikhlyantseva
Anna Blinkova RUS vs Loudmilla Bencheikh FRA

GS Roland Garros
Anna Blinkova [9]
6
6
Loudmilla Bencheikh
3
2
Vincitore: Anna Blinkova
Nao Hibino JPN vs Manon Leonard FRA

GS Roland Garros
Nao Hibino [12]
6
7
Manon Leonard
2
6
Vincitore: Nao Hibino
Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Carlos Berlocq ARG
GS Roland Garros
Daniel Elahi Galan
4
6
6
Carlos Berlocq
6
3
4
Vincitore: Daniel Elahi Galan
Danka Kovinic MNE vs Timea Babos HUN

GS Roland Garros
Danka Kovinic
2
2
Timea Babos
6
6
Vincitore: Timea Babos
Kathinka Von deichmann LIE vs Lesley Kerkhove NED

GS Roland Garros
Kathinka Von deichmann
3
6
6
Lesley Kerkhove
6
4
0
Vincitore: Kathinka Von deichmann
Anhelina Kalinina UKR vs Irina Bara ROU

GS Roland Garros
Anhelina Kalinina
2
7
6
Irina Bara
6
6
2
Vincitore: Anhelina Kalinina
