Challenger Pune: LIVE i risultati del Primo Turno. Out all’esordio per Francesco Vilardo

Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio
Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 – 1° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Radu Albot vs Sumit Nagal
CH Pune
Radu Albot [1]
7
6
Sumit Nagal
5
2
Vincitore: R. ALBOT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Nagal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
S. Nagal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Nagal
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Nagal
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Nagal
0-15
df
15-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Nagal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Sasi Kumar Mukund vs [SE] Saketh Myneni (non prima ore: 08:00)
CH Pune
Sasi Kumar Mukund
6
7
Saketh Myneni
4
6
Vincitore: S. MUKUND
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Myneni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
5-4 → 6-4
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Tsung-Hua Yang
CH Pune
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [4]
30
6
0
Tsung-Hua Yang•
30
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
T. Yang
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
T. Yang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Arjun Kadhe vs [2] Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Purav Raja / Antonio Sancic vs Daniel Masur / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Danilo Petrovic vs [Q] Ben Patael
CH Pune
Danilo Petrovic
7
4
4
Ben Patael
5
6
6
Vincitore: B. PATAEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Petrovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Petrovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
D. Petrovic
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Petrovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Petrovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 4-4
D. Petrovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Petrovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Petrovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
B. Patael
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Petrovic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [5] Marc Polmans (non prima ore: 08:00)
CH Pune
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
Marc Polmans [5]
2
4
Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [LL] Benjamin Hassan vs Frederico Ferreira Silva
CH Pune
Benjamin Hassan•
0
0
Frederico Ferreira Silva
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
0-4 → 0-5
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-0 → 0-1
4. Alternate / vs [4] Andrej Martin / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Maverick Banes vs [Q] Francesco Vilardo
CH Pune
Maverick Banes
3
6
6
Francesco Vilardo
6
4
1
Vincitore: M. BANES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Banes
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Vilardo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Banes
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Banes
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
F. Vilardo
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Scott Griekspoor vs [Q] Sebastian Fanselow (non prima ore: 08:00)
CH Pune
Scott Griekspoor
6
3
4
Sebastian Fanselow
3
6
6
Vincitore: S. FANSELOW
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Fanselow
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fanselow
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
S. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
S. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 3-2
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
S. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
S. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. Collin Altamirano vs [Q] Lucas Gerch
CH Pune
Collin Altamirano
0
0
Lucas Gerch•
0
0
4. Cem Ilkel / Danilo Petrovic vs Max Purcell / Luke Saville
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Pare abbia avuto i crampi, almeno così sembra da instagram.
Peccato Francesco. Stava andando tutto bene, poi un break nel secondo e ti sei sciolto. Secondo me è segno evidente di stanchezza per le quali. Il prossimo anno con una preparazione fisica migliore potrai fare un bel salto in classifica perché qualche ottimo colpo c’è.