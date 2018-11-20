Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pune: LIVE i risultati del Primo Turno. Out all’esordio per Francesco Vilardo

20/11/2018 08:00 2 commenti
Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio
Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio

IND Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Radu Albot MDA vs Sumit Nagal IND

CH Pune
Radu Albot [1]
7
6
Sumit Nagal
5
2
Vincitore: R. ALBOT


2. [WC] Sasi Kumar Mukund IND vs [SE] Saketh Myneni IND (non prima ore: 08:00)

CH Pune
Sasi Kumar Mukund
6
7
Saketh Myneni
4
6
Vincitore: S. MUKUND


3. [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Tsung-Hua Yang TPE

CH Pune
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [4]
30
6
0
Tsung-Hua Yang
30
4
0


4. [WC] Arjun Kadhe IND vs [2] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Purav Raja IND / Antonio Sancic CRO vs Daniel Masur GER / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Danilo Petrovic SRB vs [Q] Ben Patael ISR

CH Pune
Danilo Petrovic
7
4
4
Ben Patael
5
6
6
Vincitore: B. PATAEL


2. Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [5] Marc Polmans AUS (non prima ore: 08:00)

CH Pune
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
Marc Polmans [5]
2
4
Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV


3. [LL] Benjamin Hassan GER vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

CH Pune
Benjamin Hassan
0
0
Frederico Ferreira Silva
0
5


4. Alternate XXX / XXX vs [4] Andrej Martin SVK / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Maverick Banes AUS vs [Q] Francesco Vilardo ITA

CH Pune
Maverick Banes
3
6
6
Francesco Vilardo
6
4
1
Vincitore: M. BANES


2. Scott Griekspoor NED vs [Q] Sebastian Fanselow GER (non prima ore: 08:00)

CH Pune
Scott Griekspoor
6
3
4
Sebastian Fanselow
3
6
6
Vincitore: S. FANSELOW


3. Collin Altamirano USA vs [Q] Lucas Gerch GER

CH Pune
Collin Altamirano
0
0
Lucas Gerch
0
0


4. Cem Ilkel TUR / Danilo Petrovic SRB vs Max Purcell AUS / Luke Saville AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Emanuele 20-11-2018 09:16

Pare abbia avuto i crampi, almeno così sembra da instagram.

Fabio1978 (Guest) 20-11-2018 08:32

Peccato Francesco. Stava andando tutto bene, poi un break nel secondo e ti sei sciolto. Secondo me è segno evidente di stanchezza per le quali. Il prossimo anno con una preparazione fisica migliore potrai fare un bel salto in classifica perché qualche ottimo colpo c’è.

