Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 07 Novembre 2018

07/11/2018 04:48 Nessun commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

USA F30 – 1° Turno
Fabrizio Ornago ITA [1] vs. Alberto Barroso Campos ESP 2 incontro dalle ore 18:30

ITF USA F30
F. Ornago [1]
0
A. Barroso Campos
0
Mostra dettagli


Tunisia F39 – 1° Turno
Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Errol Smith USA ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aziz Dougaz TUN [5] vs. Luca Giacomini ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mathieu Perchicot FRA [6] vs. Gian Marco Ortenzi ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Greece F7 – 1° Turno
Gabriele Maria Noce ITA vs. George Loffhagen GBR [8] # incontro dalle ore

ITF Cordenons
O. Maesfranckx
3
0
L. Piccinetti
6
6
Vincitore: L. Piccinetti
Mostra dettagli


Argentina F8 – 2° Turno
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti ITA vs. Juan Pablo Paz ARG [3] ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Aboian ARG vs. Nicolas Bianchi ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Estonia F3 – 2° Turno
Vladimir Ivanov EST [7] vs. Giorgio Ricca ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Turkey F35 – 1° Turno
Ivan Nedelko RUS [1] vs. Manfred Fellin ITA ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Egypt F26 – 1° Turno
Michiel De Krom NED vs. Joy Vigani ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Prevosto ITA [7] vs. Razvan Baiant CAN Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Issam Haitham Taweel EGY vs. Alexander Weis ITA [8] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Bocchi ITA vs. Francisco Dias POR Non prima delle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare