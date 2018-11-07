Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 07 Novembre 2018

Alessandro Bega nella foto
USA F30 – 1° Turno
Fabrizio Ornago [1] vs. Alberto Barroso Campos 2 incontro dalle ore 18:30
ITF USA F30
F. Ornago [1]
0
A. Barroso Campos
0
Tunisia F39 – 1° Turno
Alessandro Bega [1] vs. Errol Smith ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aziz Dougaz [5] vs. Luca Giacomini # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mathieu Perchicot [6] vs. Gian Marco Ortenzi # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Greece F7 – 1° Turno
Gabriele Maria Noce vs. George Loffhagen [8] # incontro dalle ore
ITF Cordenons
O. Maesfranckx
3
0
L. Piccinetti
6
6
Vincitore: L. Piccinetti
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Maesfranckx
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-5 → 0-6
L. Piccinetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
O. Maesfranckx
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-3 → 0-4
L. Piccinetti
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 0-3
O. Maesfranckx
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
L. Piccinetti
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Maesfranckx
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
L. Piccinetti
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
L. Piccinetti
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
O. Maesfranckx
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
df
df
2-2 → 2-3
L. Piccinetti
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Maesfranckx
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
Argentina F8 – 2° Turno
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti vs. Juan Pablo Paz [3] ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Leonardo Aboian vs. Nicolas Bianchi ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Estonia F3 – 2° Turno
Vladimir Ivanov [7] vs. Giorgio Ricca ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F35 – 1° Turno
Ivan Nedelko [1] vs. Manfred Fellin ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Egypt F26 – 1° Turno
Michiel De Krom vs. Joy Vigani 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Prevosto [7] vs. Razvan Baiant Non prima delle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Issam Haitham Taweel vs. Alexander Weis [8] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lorenzo Bocchi vs. Francisco Dias Non prima delle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
