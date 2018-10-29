Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Eckental: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. Roberto Marcora supera le Qualificazioni

29/10/2018 16:00 11 commenti
Roberto Marcora classe 1989
(1) Lacko, Lukas SVK vs Bolelli, Simone ITA
(WC) Masur, Daniel GER vs Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA
(WC) Wessels, Louis GER vs Otte, Oscar GER
Brands, Daniel GER vs (7) Bemelmans, Ruben BEL

(4) Donskoy, Evgeny RUS vs (Q) Sijsling, Igor NED
De Schepper, Kenny FRA vs (LL) Bonzi, Benjamin FRA
(LL) Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs Martin, Andrej SVK
(Q) Olivetti, Albano FRA vs (6) Baghdatis, Marcos CYP

(8) Novak, Dennis AUT vs Moraing, Mats GER
(WC) Krawietz, Kevin GER vs Bachinger, Matthias GER
(Alt) Vatutin, Alexey RUS vs (Q) Sakharov, Gleb FRA
Halys, Quentin FRA vs (3) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP

(5) Maden, Yannick GER vs Hoang, Antoine FRA
(Q) Marcora, Roberto ITA vs Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR
Rosol, Lukas CZE vs (WC) Molleker, Rudolf GER
Donati, Matteo ITA vs (2) Hurkacz, Hubert POL

DEU Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e43.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Igor Sijsling NED

CH Eckental
Alexander Bublik [3]
3
0
Igor Sijsling
6
6
Vincitore: I. SIJSLING
2. Albano Olivetti FRA vs Borna Gojo CRO

CH Eckental
Albano Olivetti
4
7
6
Borna Gojo
6
6
4
Vincitore: A. OLIVETTI
3. Rameez Junaid AUS / David Pel NED vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis GER / Kai Lemstra GER (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Eckental
Rameez Junaid / David Pel
6
3
Johannes Haerteis / Kai Lemstra
7
6
Vincitori: HAERTEIS / LEMSTRA
4. Quentin Halys FRA vs [3] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH Eckental
Quentin Halys
6
6
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [3]
7
7
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
5. [8] Dennis Novak AUT vs Mats Moraing GER

CH Eckental
Dennis Novak [8]
7
6
Mats Moraing
5
4
Vincitore: D. NOVAK
6. [WC] Kevin Krawietz GER vs Matthias Bachinger GER (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Eckental
Kevin Krawietz
0
7
4
3
Matthias Bachinger
0
6
6
3
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Roberto Marcora ITA vs Joris De Loore BEL

CH Eckental
Roberto Marcora [4]
6
6
Joris De Loore
3
1
Vincitore: R. MARCORA
2. [2] Gleb Sakharov FRA vs [7] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH Eckental
Gleb Sakharov [2]
7
6
Benjamin Bonzi [7]
6
1
Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV
3. Aliaksandr Bury BLR / Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs [2] Hugo Nys FRA / Jonny O’Mara GBR (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Eckental
Aliaksandr Bury / Evgeny Donskoy
6
6
Hugo Nys / Jonny O'Mara [2]
7
7
Vincitori: NYS / O'MARA
Mozz 22 (Guest) 29-10-2018 18:39

Scritto da luk77
Bravissimo Roberto. Ora passare qualche turno sarebbe importante per arrivare in zone che permettano di non fare le quali almeno nei tabelloni meno competitivi.

Bravo Marcora, bel successo. Ma Baldi questa settimana si ferma? Stagione chiusa o giocherà ancora?

 11
Bob (Guest) 29-10-2018 16:42

ha beccato Stakhovsky 😕

 10
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 29-10-2018 15:57

Beccato Stakovsky

 9
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 29-10-2018 13:34

Scritto da Marco68
Ho dato un’occhiata al MD. Ci sono due probabilità su 5 che giochi al primo contro una tds. Incrociamo le dita…

Donskoy e Bagdatis le 2 TDS
Martin e’ un ottimo giocatore gia’ top 100 , De Schepper un bombardiere a volte ingiocabile al servizio
Non saprei chi e’ il peggiore sorteggio dei 4

 8
Pizzarra (Guest) 29-10-2018 13:29

Grande Marcora……tutti lo davano perdente contro De Lo oore

 7
gianca50 29-10-2018 12:33

bravo Marcora 6-3 6-1 a De Loore ottimo

 6
ska (Guest) 29-10-2018 12:31

Come detto già ieri 😎 😎 speriamo eviti TDS e derby!

 5
Marco68 (Guest) 29-10-2018 12:25

Ho dato un’occhiata al MD. Ci sono due probabilità su 5 che giochi al primo contro una tds. Incrociamo le dita…

 4
Darios80 (Guest) 29-10-2018 12:22

Grandissimo roby

 3
luk77 (Guest) 29-10-2018 12:11

Bravissimo Roberto. Ora passare qualche turno sarebbe importante per arrivare in zone che permettano di non fare le quali almeno nei tabelloni meno competitivi.

 2
dilettante (Guest) 29-10-2018 12:11

bravo Marcora!

 1
