Challenger Eckental: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. Roberto Marcora supera le Qualificazioni

Roberto Marcora classe 1989
(1) Lacko, Lukas vs Bolelli, Simone
(WC) Masur, Daniel vs Arnaboldi, Andrea
(WC) Wessels, Louis vs Otte, Oscar
Brands, Daniel vs (7) Bemelmans, Ruben
(4) Donskoy, Evgeny vs (Q) Sijsling, Igor
De Schepper, Kenny vs (LL) Bonzi, Benjamin
(LL) Bublik, Alexander vs Martin, Andrej
(Q) Olivetti, Albano vs (6) Baghdatis, Marcos
(8) Novak, Dennis vs Moraing, Mats
(WC) Krawietz, Kevin vs Bachinger, Matthias
(Alt) Vatutin, Alexey vs (Q) Sakharov, Gleb
Halys, Quentin vs (3) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo
(5) Maden, Yannick vs Hoang, Antoine
(Q) Marcora, Roberto vs Stakhovsky, Sergiy
Rosol, Lukas vs (WC) Molleker, Rudolf
Donati, Matteo vs (2) Hurkacz, Hubert
Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e43.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Alexander Bublik vs Igor Sijsling
CH Eckental
Alexander Bublik [3]
3
0
Igor Sijsling
6
6
Vincitore: I. SIJSLING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Sijsling
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
I. Sijsling
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
I. Sijsling
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Sijsling
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
I. Sijsling
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
2. Albano Olivetti vs Borna Gojo
CH Eckental
Albano Olivetti
4
7
6
Borna Gojo
6
6
4
Vincitore: A. OLIVETTI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
A. Olivetti
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Olivetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
A. Olivetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
1-2 → 2-2
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Olivetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
ace
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Olivetti
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Olivetti
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
A. Olivetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Olivetti
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
df
3-5 → 4-5
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Olivetti
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Olivetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Rameez Junaid / David Pel vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis / Kai Lemstra (non prima ore: 13:30)
CH Eckental
Rameez Junaid / David Pel
6
3
Johannes Haerteis / Kai Lemstra
7
6
Vincitori: HAERTEIS / LEMSTRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
R. Junaid / Pel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
3-3 → 3-4
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Junaid / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
1-1 → 1-2
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
df
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
5-4 → 5-5
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
3-2 → 3-3
R. Junaid / Pel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
R. Junaid / Pel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Haerteis / Lemstra
1-0 → 1-1
4. Quentin Halys vs [3] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH Eckental
Quentin Halys
6
6
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [3]
7
7
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-0 → 2-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
3-2*
df
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
ace
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7*-8
df
6-6 → 6-7
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
Q. Halys
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
2-0 → 2-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
5. [8] Dennis Novak vs Mats Moraing
CH Eckental
Dennis Novak [8]
7
6
Mats Moraing
5
4
Vincitore: D. NOVAK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Moraing
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 6-4
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Moraing
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
M. Moraing
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Moraing
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
6-5 → 7-5
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Novak
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Novak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
M. Moraing
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
6. [WC] Kevin Krawietz vs Matthias Bachinger (non prima ore: 18:00)
CH Eckental
Kevin Krawietz•
0
7
4
3
Matthias Bachinger
0
6
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Krawietz
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
K. Krawietz
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
ace
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
ace
9*-9
10-9*
6-6 → 7-6
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-1 → 3-2
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Bachinger
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
df
1-1 → 2-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Roberto Marcora vs Joris De Loore
CH Eckental
Roberto Marcora [4]
6
6
Joris De Loore
3
1
Vincitore: R. MARCORA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
J. De Loore
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
R. Marcora
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. De Loore
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. De Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Marcora
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
R. Marcora
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Marcora
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. De Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. De Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [2] Gleb Sakharov vs [7] Benjamin Bonzi
CH Eckental
Gleb Sakharov [2]
7
6
Benjamin Bonzi [7]
6
1
Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Sakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
B. Bonzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
B. Bonzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Sakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
df
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Bonzi
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
G. Sakharov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
B. Bonzi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-5 → 4-5
G. Sakharov
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bonzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
G. Sakharov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. Bonzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Aliaksandr Bury / Evgeny Donskoy vs [2] Hugo Nys / Jonny O’Mara (non prima ore: 13:30)
CH Eckental
Aliaksandr Bury / Evgeny Donskoy
6
6
Hugo Nys / Jonny O'Mara [2]
7
7
Vincitori: NYS / O'MARA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
df
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bury / Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bury / Donskoy
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Bury / Donskoy
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bury / Donskoy
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bury / Donskoy
1-1 → 2-1
H. Nys / O'Mara
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bury / Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bury / Donskoy
5-6 → 6-6
A. Bury / Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
H. Nys / O'Mara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Bury / Donskoy
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
H. Nys / O'Mara
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bury / Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
H. Nys / O'Mara
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bury / Donskoy
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bury / Donskoy
0-1 → 1-1
Bravo Marcora, bel successo. Ma Baldi questa settimana si ferma? Stagione chiusa o giocherà ancora?
ha beccato Stakhovsky 😕
Beccato Stakovsky
Donskoy e Bagdatis le 2 TDS
Martin e’ un ottimo giocatore gia’ top 100 , De Schepper un bombardiere a volte ingiocabile al servizio
Non saprei chi e’ il peggiore sorteggio dei 4
Grande Marcora……tutti lo davano perdente contro De Lo oore
bravo Marcora 6-3 6-1 a De Loore ottimo
Come detto già ieri 😎 😎 speriamo eviti TDS e derby!
Ho dato un’occhiata al MD. Ci sono due probabilità su 5 che giochi al primo contro una tds. Incrociamo le dita…
Grandissimo roby
Bravissimo Roberto. Ora passare qualche turno sarebbe importante per arrivare in zone che permettano di non fare le quali almeno nei tabelloni meno competitivi.
bravo Marcora!