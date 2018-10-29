Challenger Eckental: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. Roberto Marcora supera le Qualificazioni

(1) Lacko, Lukas vs Bolelli, Simone

(WC) Masur, Daniel vs Arnaboldi, Andrea

(WC) Wessels, Louis vs Otte, Oscar

Brands, Daniel vs (7) Bemelmans, Ruben

(4) Donskoy, Evgeny vs (Q) Sijsling, Igor

De Schepper, Kenny vs (LL) Bonzi, Benjamin

(LL) Bublik, Alexander vs Martin, Andrej

(Q) Olivetti, Albano vs (6) Baghdatis, Marcos

(8) Novak, Dennis vs Moraing, Mats

(WC) Krawietz, Kevin vs Bachinger, Matthias

(Alt) Vatutin, Alexey vs (Q) Sakharov, Gleb

Halys, Quentin vs (3) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo

(5) Maden, Yannick vs Hoang, Antoine

(Q) Marcora, Roberto vs Stakhovsky, Sergiy

Rosol, Lukas vs (WC) Molleker, Rudolf

Donati, Matteo vs (2) Hurkacz, Hubert

Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e43.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [3] Alexander Bublik vs Igor Sijsling



CH Eckental Alexander Bublik [3] Alexander Bublik [3] 3 0 Igor Sijsling Igor Sijsling 6 6 Vincitore: I. SIJSLING Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 I. Sijsling 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 0-6 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 0-4 → 0-5 I. Sijsling 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 I. Sijsling 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 df 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 I. Sijsling 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 2-5 → 3-5 I. Sijsling 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-5 → 2-5 A. Bublik 0-15 15-30 30-40 df 1-4 → 1-5 I. Sijsling 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bublik 0-15 15-30 ace df 1-2 → 1-3 I. Sijsling 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 I. Sijsling 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. Albano Olivetti vs Borna Gojo



CH Eckental Albano Olivetti Albano Olivetti 4 7 6 Borna Gojo Borna Gojo 6 6 4 Vincitore: A. OLIVETTI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 A. Olivetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 A. Olivetti 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 3-4 → 4-4 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Olivetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 B. Gojo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Olivetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df ace 1-2 → 2-2 B. Gojo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Olivetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* ace 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-3* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 A. Olivetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Olivetti 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Olivetti 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Olivetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 B. Gojo 15-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 2-1 → 2-2 A. Olivetti 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 1-1 → 2-1 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Olivetti 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 4-6 A. Olivetti 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 40-30 df 3-5 → 4-5 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Olivetti 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 2-4 → 3-4 B. Gojo 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Olivetti 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Olivetti 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Olivetti 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Rameez Junaid / David Pel vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis / Kai Lemstra (non prima ore: 13:30)



CH Eckental Rameez Junaid / David Pel Rameez Junaid / David Pel 6 3 Johannes Haerteis / Kai Lemstra Johannes Haerteis / Kai Lemstra 7 6 Vincitori: HAERTEIS / LEMSTRA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 R. Junaid / Pel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-4 → 3-5 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 R. Junaid / Pel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* df 1-5* 1*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 6-5 → 6-6 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-3 → 4-4 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Haerteis / Lemstra 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 R. Junaid / Pel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

4. Quentin Halys vs [3] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (non prima ore: 15:00)



CH Eckental Quentin Halys Quentin Halys 6 6 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [3] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [3] 7 7 Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 Q. Halys 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 6-6 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Q. Halys 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Q. Halys 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 2-0 → 2-1 Q. Halys 30-0 40-0 15-0 ace 1-0 → 2-0 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 ace 3-2* df 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 ace 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7*-8 df 6-6 → 6-7 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 6-5 → 6-6 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 Q. Halys 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 G. Garcia-Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 Q. Halys 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Q. Halys 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A df 2-0 → 2-1 G. Garcia-Lopez 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

5. [8] Dennis Novak vs Mats Moraing



CH Eckental Dennis Novak [8] Dennis Novak [8] 7 6 Mats Moraing Mats Moraing 5 4 Vincitore: D. NOVAK Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Moraing 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A df 5-4 → 6-4 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Moraing 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-4 → 4-4 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 M. Moraing 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-3 → 2-4 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Moraing 15-0 30-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Moraing 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 M. Moraing 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 6-5 → 7-5 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 5-5 → 6-5 M. Moraing 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 D. Novak 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Moraing 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Moraing 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Moraing 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 M. Moraing 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

6. [WC] Kevin Krawietz vs Matthias Bachinger (non prima ore: 18:00)



CH Eckental Kevin Krawietz • Kevin Krawietz 0 7 4 3 Matthias Bachinger Matthias Bachinger 0 6 6 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 K. Krawietz 3-3 M. Bachinger 0-15 df 15-15 ace 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 K. Krawietz 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Bachinger 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 K. Krawietz 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 K. Krawietz 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Bachinger 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 K. Krawietz 15-0 15-15 30-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Bachinger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 3-4 → 3-5 K. Krawietz 15-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 K. Krawietz 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 K. Krawietz 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 K. Krawietz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* ace 2-2* 2*-3 ace 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 8-7* 8-8* 8*-9 ace 9*-9 10-9* 6-6 → 7-6 K. Krawietz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 M. Bachinger 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 K. Krawietz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 K. Krawietz 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-4 → 4-4 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 K. Krawietz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 3-1 → 3-2 K. Krawietz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Bachinger 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace df 1-1 → 2-1 K. Krawietz 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Bachinger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [4] Roberto Marcora vs Joris De Loore



CH Eckental Roberto Marcora [4] Roberto Marcora [4] 6 6 Joris De Loore Joris De Loore 3 1 Vincitore: R. MARCORA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 R. Marcora 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 J. De Loore 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 R. Marcora 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-0 → 3-1 R. Marcora 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 3-0 J. De Loore 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 R. Marcora 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. De Loore 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 R. Marcora 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. De Loore 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Marcora 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. De Loore 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Marcora 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. De Loore 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Marcora 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. De Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [2] Gleb Sakharov vs [7] Benjamin Bonzi



CH Eckental Gleb Sakharov [2] Gleb Sakharov [2] 7 6 Benjamin Bonzi [7] Benjamin Bonzi [7] 6 1 Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 G. Sakharov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 G. Sakharov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Sakharov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Sakharov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* df 6*-3 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 G. Sakharov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 B. Bonzi 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 G. Sakharov 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 B. Bonzi 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 G. Sakharov 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 G. Sakharov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Sakharov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 1-2 G. Sakharov 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. Aliaksandr Bury / Evgeny Donskoy vs [2] Hugo Nys / Jonny O’Mara (non prima ore: 13:30)

