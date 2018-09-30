Challenger Stockton: Il Main Draw. Nessun azzurro al via
Challenger Stockton CH | Cemento |$100.000
(1) Thompson, Jordan vs Qualifier
(Alt) Uchida, Kaichi vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Aragone, JC
(WC) Brooksby, Jenson vs (6) Rubin, Noah
(4) Harris, Lloyd vs Koepfer, Dominik
(WC) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Miedler, Lucas
Eubanks, Christopher vs Ilkel, Cem
Choinski, Jan vs (5) Ruud, Casper
(8) Polmans, Marc vs Clarke, Jay
Krueger, Mitchell vs Smith, John-Patrick
Evans, Daniel vs (SE) Duckworth, James
Broady, Liam vs (3) Laaksonen, Henri
(7) Bolt, Alex vs (WC) Fawcett, Tom
King, Darian vs (WC) Hjorth, Philip
Qualifier vs Banes, Maverick
Janvier, Maxime vs (2) Opelka, Reilly
