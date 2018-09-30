Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Stockton: Il Main Draw. Nessun azzurro al via

30/09/2018 01:18 4 commenti
Jordan Thompson nella foto
USA Challenger Stockton CH | Cemento |$100.000
(1) Thompson, Jordan AUS vs Qualifier
(Alt) Uchida, Kaichi JPN vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Aragone, JC USA
(WC) Brooksby, Jenson USA vs (6) Rubin, Noah USA

(4) Harris, Lloyd RSA vs Koepfer, Dominik GER
(WC) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son USA vs Miedler, Lucas AUT
Eubanks, Christopher USA vs Ilkel, Cem TUR
Choinski, Jan GER vs (5) Ruud, Casper NOR

(8) Polmans, Marc AUS vs Clarke, Jay GBR
Krueger, Mitchell USA vs Smith, John-Patrick AUS
Evans, Daniel GBR vs (SE) Duckworth, James AUS
Broady, Liam GBR vs (3) Laaksonen, Henri SUI

(7) Bolt, Alex AUS vs (WC) Fawcett, Tom USA
King, Darian BAR vs (WC) Hjorth, Philip DEN
Qualifier vs Banes, Maverick AUS
Janvier, Maxime FRA vs (2) Opelka, Reilly USA

4 commenti

Dany 30-09-2018 01:54

OPELKA

THOMPSON

RUUD
EVANS

RUBIN
HARRIS
POLMANS
BOLT

 4
leo97 30-09-2018 01:52

Harris

Duckworth

Thompson
Opelka

Rubin
Ruud
Smith
Bolt

 3
verygabry 30-09-2018 01:47

Opelka

Thompson

Harris
Evans

Rubin
Eubanks
Clarke
Bolt

 2
Tasso73 30-09-2018 01:37

OPELKA

THOMPSON

HARRIS
DUCKWORTH

RUBIN
EUBANKS
SMITH
KING

 1
