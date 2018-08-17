Masters 1000 Cincinnati 1000 | Cemento | $5.669.360 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 17 agosto 2018
17/08/2018 08:45 1 commento
Finland F3 – Semi
Lorenzo Bocchi vs. Otto Virtanen Non prima delle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Serbia F2 – Quarti
Simone Roncalli vs. Duje Ajdukovic ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F23 – Semi
Jannik Sinner vs. Alessandro Ceppellini ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Peter Heller [1] vs. Alexander Weis [4] ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Forza Ceppe, forza!!!!