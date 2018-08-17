Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 17 agosto 2018

17/08/2018 08:45 1 commento
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner

FIN Finland F3 – Semi
Lorenzo Bocchi ITA vs. Otto Virtanen FIN Non prima delle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




SRB Serbia F2 – Quarti
Simone Roncalli ITA vs. Duje Ajdukovic CRO ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ITA Italy F23 – Semi
Jannik Sinner ITA vs. Alessandro Ceppellini ITA ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Peter Heller GER [1] vs. Alexander Weis ITA [4] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

1 commento

Andrea96 17-08-2018 10:08

Forza Ceppe, forza!!!!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!