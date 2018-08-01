ATP KitzbÃ¼hel 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): Gli azzurri in campo il 02 Agosto 2018
01/08/2018 22:41 Nessun commento
Kitzbuhel
QR Bracciali/Delbonis – Mirnyi/Oswald (0-0) ore 18:00
QR Berrettini – Jarry (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Segovia
2T Viola – Quiroz (0-0) ore 11:00
2T Setkic – Arnaboldi (0-0) ore 11:00
Liberec
2T Martinez – Bellotti (0-0) ore 13:00
Sopot
2T Janvier – Marcora (0-0) ore 16:00
