Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): Gli azzurri in campo il 02 Agosto 2018

01/08/2018 22:41 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996
Kitzbuhel
QR Bracciali/Delbonis ITA ARG – Mirnyi/Oswald BLR AUT (0-0) ore 18:00
QR Berrettini ITA – Jarry CHI (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Segovia
2T Viola ITA – Quiroz ECU (0-0) ore 11:00
2T Setkic BIH – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) ore 11:00

Liberec
2T Martinez ESP – Bellotti ITA (0-0) ore 13:00

Sopot
2T Janvier FRA – Marcora ITA (0-0) ore 16:00

