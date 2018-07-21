Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Binghamton e Granby: I Tabelloni di Quali. Presenza di due azzurri

21/07/2018 08:00 2 commenti
Francesco Ferrari nella foto
USA Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Harris, Andrew AUS vs Kirkov, Vasil USA
El Mihdawy, Adam USA vs Montero, Jorge CHI
Saville, Luke AUS vs (WC) Smith, Keegan USA
Fancutt, Thomas AUS vs (7) Crepatte, Baptiste FRA

(2) Sell, Karue BRA vs Shane, Ryan USA
(WC) Crawford, Oliver USA vs Oliel, Yshai ISR
Roelofse, Ruan RSA vs Hiltzik, Jared USA
(WC) Cestarollo, Ludovico ITA vs (5) Vukic, Aleksandar AUS

(3) Song, Evan USA vs Torpegaard, Mikael DEN
Ferrari, Francesco ITA vs Holt, Brandon USA
Wolf, Jeffrey John USA vs (WC) Rimondini, Pietro USA
(WC) Kushnirovich, Gary USA vs (6) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son USA

(4) Escoffier, Antoine FRA vs Severino, Carlos Eduardo BRA
Riffice, Sam USA vs Halebian, Alexios USA
Jomby, Tom FRA vs Ritschard, Alexander USA
(WC) Kingsley, Cannon USA vs (8) Granollers, Gerard ESP


CANChallenger Granby CH | Cemento | $100.000
(1) Miedler, Lucas AUT vs Bye
Frawley, James AUS vs (WC) Boulais, Justin CAN
(WC) Gervais, Washi CAN vs Grills, Jacob AUS
Draxl, Liam CAN vs (7) Imai, Shintaro JPN

(2) Kelly, Dayne AUS vs Bye
(WC) Baadi, Taha CAN vs Yamasaki, Jumpei JPN
Volfson, David CAN vs (WC) Lin, Jack Mingjie CAN
Bye vs (6) Garanganga, Takanyi ZIM

(3) De Loore, Joris BEL vs Bye
Lu, Tyler USA vs Schneider, Ronnie USA
Lawson, Alex USA vs Stevenson, Kelsey CAN
(WC) Muamba, Nicaise CAN vs (8) Fawcett, Tom USA

(4) Trongcharoenchaikul, Wishaya THA vs Bye
(WC) Martin, Dan CAN vs Johnson, Luke GBR
Rodriguez – Pace, Ricardo VEN vs Gojo, Borna CRO
Bye vs (5) Ochi, Makoto JPN

2 commenti

AndryREAX 21-07-2018 09:57

Scritto da Henry
Come mai wc a Cestarollo?

Gioca e studia nel college di binghamton da parecchi anni ormai.

Henry (Guest) 21-07-2018 08:28

Come mai wc a Cestarollo?

