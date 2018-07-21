Challenger Binghamton e Granby: I Tabelloni di Quali. Presenza di due azzurri
Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Harris, Andrew vs Kirkov, Vasil
El Mihdawy, Adam vs Montero, Jorge
Saville, Luke vs (WC) Smith, Keegan
Fancutt, Thomas vs (7) Crepatte, Baptiste
(2) Sell, Karue vs Shane, Ryan
(WC) Crawford, Oliver vs Oliel, Yshai
Roelofse, Ruan vs Hiltzik, Jared
(WC) Cestarollo, Ludovico vs (5) Vukic, Aleksandar
(3) Song, Evan vs Torpegaard, Mikael
Ferrari, Francesco vs Holt, Brandon
Wolf, Jeffrey John vs (WC) Rimondini, Pietro
(WC) Kushnirovich, Gary vs (6) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son
(4) Escoffier, Antoine vs Severino, Carlos Eduardo
Riffice, Sam vs Halebian, Alexios
Jomby, Tom vs Ritschard, Alexander
(WC) Kingsley, Cannon vs (8) Granollers, Gerard
Challenger Granby CH | Cemento | $100.000
(1) Miedler, Lucas vs Bye
Frawley, James vs (WC) Boulais, Justin
(WC) Gervais, Washi vs Grills, Jacob
Draxl, Liam vs (7) Imai, Shintaro
(2) Kelly, Dayne vs Bye
(WC) Baadi, Taha vs Yamasaki, Jumpei
Volfson, David vs (WC) Lin, Jack Mingjie
Bye vs (6) Garanganga, Takanyi
(3) De Loore, Joris vs Bye
Lu, Tyler vs Schneider, Ronnie
Lawson, Alex vs Stevenson, Kelsey
(WC) Muamba, Nicaise vs (8) Fawcett, Tom
(4) Trongcharoenchaikul, Wishaya vs Bye
(WC) Martin, Dan vs Johnson, Luke
Rodriguez – Pace, Ricardo vs Gojo, Borna
Bye vs (5) Ochi, Makoto
2 commenti
Gioca e studia nel college di binghamton da parecchi anni ormai.
Come mai wc a Cestarollo?