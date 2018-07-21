Challenger Binghamton e Granby: I Tabelloni di Quali. Presenza di due azzurri

Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000

(1) Harris, Andrew vs Kirkov, Vasil

El Mihdawy, Adam vs Montero, Jorge

Saville, Luke vs (WC) Smith, Keegan

Fancutt, Thomas vs (7) Crepatte, Baptiste

(2) Sell, Karue vs Shane, Ryan

(WC) Crawford, Oliver vs Oliel, Yshai

Roelofse, Ruan vs Hiltzik, Jared

(WC) Cestarollo, Ludovico vs (5) Vukic, Aleksandar

(3) Song, Evan vs Torpegaard, Mikael

Ferrari, Francesco vs Holt, Brandon

Wolf, Jeffrey John vs (WC) Rimondini, Pietro

(WC) Kushnirovich, Gary vs (6) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son

(4) Escoffier, Antoine vs Severino, Carlos Eduardo

Riffice, Sam vs Halebian, Alexios

Jomby, Tom vs Ritschard, Alexander

(WC) Kingsley, Cannon vs (8) Granollers, Gerard

Challenger Granby CH | Cemento | $100.000

(1) Miedler, Lucas vs Bye

Frawley, James vs (WC) Boulais, Justin

(WC) Gervais, Washi vs Grills, Jacob

Draxl, Liam vs (7) Imai, Shintaro

(2) Kelly, Dayne vs Bye

(WC) Baadi, Taha vs Yamasaki, Jumpei

Volfson, David vs (WC) Lin, Jack Mingjie

Bye vs (6) Garanganga, Takanyi

(3) De Loore, Joris vs Bye

Lu, Tyler vs Schneider, Ronnie

Lawson, Alex vs Stevenson, Kelsey

(WC) Muamba, Nicaise vs (8) Fawcett, Tom

(4) Trongcharoenchaikul, Wishaya vs Bye

(WC) Martin, Dan vs Johnson, Luke

Rodriguez – Pace, Ricardo vs Gojo, Borna

Bye vs (5) Ochi, Makoto