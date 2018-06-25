ATP Antalya 250 | Erba | e426.145 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +7 per Andreas Seppi
25/06/2018 09:27 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (25-06-2018)
16
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2030
Punti
24
Tornei
31
Best: 27
▼
-3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1453
Punti
30
Tornei
43
Best: 18
▲
7
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1080
Punti
24
Tornei
80
Best: 80
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
717
Punti
22
Tornei
86
Best: 33
▲
7
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
668
Punti
29
Tornei
121
Best: 70
▲
8
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
456
Punti
28
Tornei
122
Best: 120
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
455
Punti
23
Tornei
138
Best: 108
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
409
Punti
24
Tornei
153
Best: 36
▼
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
370
Punti
16
Tornei
178
Best: 159
▼
-7
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
325
Punti
25
Tornei
189
Best: 100
▲
5
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
305
Punti
23
Tornei
195
Best: 156
▼
-4
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
299
Punti
25
Tornei
201
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
292
Punti
24
Tornei
206
Best: 200
▲
10
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
285
Punti
13
Tornei
241
Best: 153
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
237
Punti
36
Tornei
250
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
229
Punti
20
Tornei
257
Best: 257
▲
15
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
218
Punti
23
Tornei
266
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
209
Punti
30
Tornei
269
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
206
Punti
27
Tornei
272
Best: 118
▼
-2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
204
Punti
38
Tornei
302
Best: 302
▲
15
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
174
Punti
23
Tornei
317
Best: 259
▲
14
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
161
Punti
29
Tornei
318
Best: 301
--
0
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
159
Punti
24
Tornei
330
Best: 315
▼
-4
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
148
Punti
20
Tornei
341
Best: 290
▲
6
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
140
Punti
23
Tornei
371
Best: 178
▲
14
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
118
Punti
25
Tornei
415
Best: 389
▲
2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
96
Punti
31
Tornei
418
Best: 418
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
95
Punti
28
Tornei
447
Best: 442
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
86
Punti
26
Tornei
448
Best: 407
▼
-13
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
86
Punti
27
Tornei
454
Best: 204
▲
57
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
84
Punti
17
Tornei
467
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
78
Punti
17
Tornei
486
Best: 402
▲
10
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
73
Punti
23
Tornei
507
Best: 506
▼
-1
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
68
Punti
29
Tornei
512
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
65
Punti
14
Tornei
519
Best: 375
▼
-96
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
64
Punti
15
Tornei
535
Best: 355
▲
2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
62
Punti
29
Tornei
550
Best: 522
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
58
Punti
16
Tornei
566
Best: 481
▼
-7
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
55
Punti
26
Tornei
578
Best: 548
▼
-3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
53
Punti
30
Tornei
611
Best: 375
▼
-6
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
46
Punti
18
Tornei
615
Best: 612
▼
-3
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
46
Punti
24
Tornei
617
Best: 472
▼
-7
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
46
Punti
32
Tornei
619
Best: 542
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
45
Punti
17
Tornei
622
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
45
Punti
24
Tornei
635
Best: 556
▲
1
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
43
Punti
24
Tornei
636
Best: 526
▲
1
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
43
Punti
25
Tornei
644
Best: 644
▲
32
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
42
Punti
25
Tornei
656
Best: 656
▲
44
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
39
Punti
15
Tornei
666
Best: 659
▲
4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
38
Punti
20
Tornei
670
Best: 670
▲
47
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
38
Punti
30
Tornei
674
Best: 70
▼
-7
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
8
Tornei
693
Best: 465
▼
-8
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
35
Punti
23
Tornei
802
Best: 802
▲
10
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
24
Punti
20
Tornei
804
Best: 598
▼
-2
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
24
Punti
23
Tornei
822
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
22
Punti
18
Tornei
861
Best: 282
▲
1
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
19
Punti
22
Tornei
874
Best: 872
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
18
Punti
20
Tornei
901
Best: 886
▲
42
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
16
Punti
18
Tornei
916
Best: 916
▲
9
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
15
Punti
21
Tornei
943
Best: 937
▲
4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
14
Punti
25
Tornei
950
Best: 950
▲
4
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
10
Tornei
956
Best: 450
▲
6
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
13
Punti
15
Tornei
960
Best: 299
▼
-15
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
13
Punti
20
Tornei
987
Best: 222
▲
10
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
1011
Best: 873
▲
6
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
11
Punti
20
Tornei
1038
Best: 989
▲
5
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1062
Best: 945
--
0
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1070
Best: 793
▲
2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1096
Best: 1086
▲
10
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1101
Best: 743
▲
7
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1108
Best: 1066
▲
6
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1112
Best: 590
▲
7
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1137
Best: 903
▼
-2
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1169
Best: 1169
▲
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1172
Best: 1133
--
0
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1215
Best: 1181
▼
-3
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1220
Best: 1218
▼
-2
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1226
Best: 854
▼
-1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1270
Best: 1237
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1280
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1281
Best: 1184
▼
-63
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1297
Best: 1297
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1299
Best: 1135
--
0
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1305
Best: 1163
▼
-1
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1340
Best: 1307
▼
-1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1367
Best: 1350
▼
-1
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1367
Best: 943
▼
-1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1374
Best: 1374
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1374
Best: 1142
--
0
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1404
Best: 1251
▲
5
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1441
Best: 267
▲
7
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1455
Best: 1455
--
0
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1464
Best: 590
▲
3
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1541
Best: 901
▼
-26
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1545
Best: 1545
▲
3
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1545
Best: 1445
▲
3
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1545
Best: 1545
▼
-25
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1545
Best: 1442
▲
3
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1564
Best: 1354
▲
4
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1564
Best: 1553
▲
4
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1564
Best: 1402
▲
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1564
Best: 835
▲
4
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1583
Best: 1119
▲
3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1583
Best: 1461
▲
3
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1601
Best: 1028
▲
3
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1614
Best: 1580
▲
2
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1605
▲
2
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1713
Best: 1663
▼
-1
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1713
Best: 1713
▲
76
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1713
Best: 1580
▼
-1
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1786
Best: 1673
▲
3
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1786
Best: 1663
▲
3
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1786
Best: 1322
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1786
Best: 1312
▲
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1862
Best: 1620
▲
3
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1862
Best: 1862
▲
46
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1862
Best: 1552
▲
3
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1862
Best: 1558
▲
3
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1908
Best: 1743
--
0
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1908
Best: 1694
--
0
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1908
Best: 1908
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1938
Best: 1793
▲
1
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1974
Best: 1856
--
0
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit