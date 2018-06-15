ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Atp Queens: Il tabellone di qualificazione
15/06/2018 20:45 2 commenti
(1) Benneteau, Julien vs Bolelli, Simone
Fratangelo, Bjorn vs (8) McDonald, Mackenzie
(2) Millman, John vs Mahut, Nicolas
(WC) Corrie, Edward vs (7) Copil, Marius
(3) Fritz, Taylor vs Sonego, Lorenzo
(WC) Ward, James vs (5) Bhambri, Yuki
(4) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues vs (WC) Kokkinakis, Thanasi
Smyczek, Tim vs (6) Kukushkin, Mikhail
2 commenti
Sonego ha mai giocato sull’erba vera ?? Speriamo bene, non sarà abituato…Simone se sta bene può far soffrire chiunque…
Ce la possono fare entrambi