Atp Queens: Il tabellone di qualificazione

(1) Benneteau, Julien vs Bolelli, Simone

Fratangelo, Bjorn vs (8) McDonald, Mackenzie

(2) Millman, John vs Mahut, Nicolas

(WC) Corrie, Edward vs (7) Copil, Marius

(3) Fritz, Taylor vs Sonego, Lorenzo

(WC) Ward, James vs (5) Bhambri, Yuki

(4) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues vs (WC) Kokkinakis, Thanasi

Smyczek, Tim vs (6) Kukushkin, Mikhail