Atp Queens: Il tabellone di qualificazione

15/06/2018 20:45 2 commenti

(1) Benneteau, Julien FRA vs Bolelli, Simone ITA
Fratangelo, Bjorn USA vs (8) McDonald, Mackenzie USA
(2) Millman, John AUS vs Mahut, Nicolas FRA
(WC) Corrie, Edward GBR vs (7) Copil, Marius ROU

(3) Fritz, Taylor USA vs Sonego, Lorenzo ITA
(WC) Ward, James GBR vs (5) Bhambri, Yuki IND
(4) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA vs (WC) Kokkinakis, Thanasi AUS
Smyczek, Tim USA vs (6) Kukushkin, Mikhail KAZ

Spider 99 (Guest) 15-06-2018 21:21

Sonego ha mai giocato sull’erba vera ?? Speriamo bene, non sarà abituato…Simone se sta bene può far soffrire chiunque…

Tennnisss 15-06-2018 21:11

Ce la possono fare entrambi

