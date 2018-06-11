ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini al n.15 del mondo. Marco Cecchinato al n.27 ATP
11/06/2018 08:30 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (11-06-2018)
15
Best: 13
▲
3
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2030
Punti
24
Tornei
27
Best: 27
▲
45
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1510
Punti
32
Tornei
49
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1010
Punti
24
Tornei
74
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
745
Punti
29
Tornei
80
Best: 80
▲
16
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
714
Punti
22
Tornei
111
Best: 70
▲
4
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
511
Punti
27
Tornei
123
Best: 123
▲
2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
455
Punti
24
Tornei
141
Best: 108
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
410
Punti
25
Tornei
148
Best: 36
▼
-19
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
386
Punti
18
Tornei
161
Best: 84
▲
38
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
342
Punti
25
Tornei
200
Best: 200
▲
4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
299
Punti
14
Tornei
201
Best: 100
▼
-6
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
299
Punti
22
Tornei
204
Best: 156
▲
24
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
295
Punti
26
Tornei
217
Best: 159
▲
19
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
262
Punti
26
Tornei
237
Best: 153
▲
19
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
237
Punti
37
Tornei
243
Best: 152
▼
-38
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
229
Punti
20
Tornei
268
Best: 165
▼
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
209
Punti
30
Tornei
272
Best: 272
▲
23
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
203
Punti
21
Tornei
281
Best: 118
▲
2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
194
Punti
36
Tornei
283
Best: 146
▲
31
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
191
Punti
28
Tornei
314
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
161
Punti
25
Tornei
315
Best: 311
▼
-4
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
160
Punti
22
Tornei
324
Best: 315
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
154
Punti
20
Tornei
332
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
149
Punti
27
Tornei
342
Best: 290
▲
9
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
134
Punti
24
Tornei
419
Best: 389
▼
-30
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
95
Punti
30
Tornei
422
Best: 375
▼
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
93
Punti
16
Tornei
428
Best: 407
▼
-21
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
90
Punti
27
Tornei
439
Best: 439
▲
103
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
87
Punti
29
Tornei
442
Best: 442
▲
62
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
86
Punti
26
Tornei
466
Best: 394
▼
-23
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
79
Punti
18
Tornei
476
Best: 178
--
0
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
76
Punti
24
Tornei
496
Best: 402
▼
-12
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
72
Punti
23
Tornei
516
Best: 516
▲
30
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
68
Punti
30
Tornei
518
Best: 292
▼
-43
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
67
Punti
15
Tornei
552
Best: 522
▼
-7
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
58
Punti
17
Tornei
553
Best: 204
▼
-3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
58
Punti
17
Tornei
558
Best: 355
▲
16
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
58
Punti
30
Tornei
567
Best: 481
▼
-7
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
55
Punti
27
Tornei
581
Best: 548
▼
-8
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
53
Punti
30
Tornei
607
Best: 375
▼
-4
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
47
Punti
17
Tornei
611
Best: 472
▲
26
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
47
Punti
32
Tornei
613
Best: 542
▼
-15
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
46
Punti
19
Tornei
622
Best: 327
▼
-9
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
45
Punti
24
Tornei
640
Best: 556
▲
3
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
42
Punti
23
Tornei
641
Best: 526
▼
-6
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
42
Punti
23
Tornei
648
Best: 644
▼
-4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
40
Punti
22
Tornei
663
Best: 70
▼
-6
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
9
Tornei
664
Best: 659
▼
-5
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
37
Punti
18
Tornei
674
Best: 661
▼
-13
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
36
Punti
23
Tornei
685
Best: 465
▼
-16
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
35
Punti
23
Tornei
707
Best: 707
▲
467
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
32
Punti
13
Tornei
785
Best: 742
▼
-10
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
26
Punti
29
Tornei
801
Best: 598
▼
-5
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
24
Punti
23
Tornei
813
Best: 813
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
23
Punti
19
Tornei
820
Best: 384
▼
-8
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
22
Punti
18
Tornei
834
Best: 282
▼
-6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
21
Punti
24
Tornei
872
Best: 872
▲
191
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
18
Punti
19
Tornei
928
Best: 928
▲
187
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
15
Punti
22
Tornei
944
Best: 450
▼
-3
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
14
Punti
17
Tornei
945
Best: 886
▲
11
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
14
Punti
17
Tornei
947
Best: 299
▼
-26
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
14
Punti
20
Tornei
948
Best: 937
▼
-2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
14
Punti
23
Tornei
955
Best: 955
▲
60
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
9
Tornei
993
Best: 222
▼
-11
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
1044
Best: 989
▲
26
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
23
Tornei
1061
Best: 945
▼
-9
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1069
Best: 793
▼
-10
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1073
Best: 873
▼
-8
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1099
Best: 1086
▼
-12
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1102
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1109
Best: 1066
▼
-3
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1114
Best: 590
▼
-4
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1134
Best: 903
▲
34
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1172
Best: 1172
▲
25
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1174
Best: 1133
▼
-9
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1213
Best: 1181
▼
-16
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1219
Best: 1184
▼
-15
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1219
Best: 1219
▲
156
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1226
Best: 854
▼
-15
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1272
Best: 1237
▼
-13
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1283
Best: 664
▼
-9
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1304
Best: 1304
▼
-8
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1305
Best: 1135
▼
-11
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1308
Best: 1163
▲
290
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1347
Best: 1307
▼
-6
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1374
Best: 1350
▼
-6
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1374
Best: 943
▲
12
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1382
Best: 1382
▼
-104
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1382
Best: 1142
▼
-19
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1413
Best: 1251
▼
-2
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1450
Best: 267
▼
-7
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1489
Best: 901
▼
-10
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1496
Best: 590
▼
-11
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1520
Best: 1520
▼
-1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1549
Best: 1549
▲
347
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1549
Best: 1445
▼
-15
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1549
Best: 1442
▼
-15
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1573
Best: 1354
▼
-39
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1573
Best: 1553
▼
-8
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1573
Best: 1402
▼
-8
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1573
Best: 835
▼
-8
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1588
Best: 1119
▼
-191
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1588
Best: 1461
▼
-12
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1622
Best: 1580
▼
-17
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1622
Best: 1605
▼
-17
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1622
Best: 1580
▼
-17
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1714
Best: 1663
▼
-16
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1714
Best: 1663
▼
-16
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1791
Best: 1673
▼
-10
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1791
Best: 1743
▼
-10
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1791
Best: 1312
▼
-10
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1552
▼
-14
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1865
Best: 1558
▼
-14
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1905
Best: 1620
▲
18
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1905
Best: 1743
▼
-9
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1905
Best: 1694
▼
-9
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1905
Best: 1905
▼
-9
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1934
Best: 1934
--
0
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1934
Best: 1793
▼
-38
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1968
Best: 1856
▼
-15
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1975
Best: 1028
▼
-13
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
1
Punti
9
Tornei
6 commenti
Forza Fabio,la top10 a Wimbledon non è impossibile!
Qualcuno mi può spiegare che numeri sono con sopra a tornei? Non l’ho mai capito grazie!!
Notizie dei prossimi tornei di Quinzi?
Bene anche Brancaccio
Jacopo b +467!
nel rankinng live è indicato come 16, ha gli stessi punti di batista agut, quale è corretto? come funziona in caso di pari punti? posizione al ranking precedente, numero di tornei fatti, o cosa?