Ranking ATP Live: Quattro azzurri da best ranking

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 02-06-18 14:05

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
2, +1
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
8670
8670
-
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
2
1, -1
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
6860
8770
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
5785
5615
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
4
5, +1
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
4870
4870
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
5
4, -1
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
4680
4950
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
6
6, 0
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
4450
4450
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
7
7, 0
Best: 7
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
3545
3635
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
8
9, +1
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
3020
3020
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
9
10, +1
Best: 9
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
2980
2980
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
10
8, -2
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
2815
3355
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
11
12, +1
Best: 12
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2165
2165
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
12
11, -1
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2145
2415
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
13
15, +2
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
2130
2095
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
14
14, 0
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
2110
2110
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
15
13, -2
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2030
2120
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
16
16, 0
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
2030
2030
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
17
17, 0
Best: 17
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1950
1950
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
18
18, 0
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
1940
1940
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
19
20, +1
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
1715
1750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
20
19, -1
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
1685
1775
-
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
21
24, +3
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1620
1620
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
22
25, +3
Best: 25
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1608
1573
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
23
23, 0
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1585
1630
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
24
26, +2
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1535
1535
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
25
21, -4
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1530
1710
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
26
27, +1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1506
1506
-
-
27
29, +2
Best: 29
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
1495
1415
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
28
22, -6
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
1485
1665
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
29
32, +3
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1395
1395
+90 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
30
31, +1
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
1371
1397
-
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
31
34, +3
Best: 21
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
1300
1300
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
32
33, +1
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
1295
1375
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
33
35, +2
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1280
1280
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
34
28, -6
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1255
1435
-
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
35
40, +5
Best: 28
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1245
1200
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
36
39, +3
Best: 39
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
1222
1212
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
37
38, +1
Best: 29
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
1220
1220
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
38
42, +4
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
1182
1186
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2), -6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
39
36, -3
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1170
1260
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
40
43, +3
Best: 43
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
1165
1175
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Chengdu (25-09-2017)
41
41, 0
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
1155
1190
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
42
37, -5
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1130
1220
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
43
44, +1
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
1120
1155
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
44
46, +2
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1110
1110
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
45
45, 0
Best: 45
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
1087
1122
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
46
51, +5
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1055
1020
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
47
49, +2
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
1016
1051
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
48
50, +2
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
1010
1045
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
49
52, +3
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
985
995
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
50
53, +3
Best: 48
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
974
974
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
51
48, -3
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
970
1070
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Halle [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
52
72, +20
Best: 59
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
970
806
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
53
64, +11
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
950
870
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
54
65, +11
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
950
870
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
55
57, +2
Best: 48
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
945
910
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
56
54, -2
Best: 47
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
933
953
+10 (Primo turno), +15 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Winnetka CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
57
60, +3
Best: 57
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
929
894
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
58
62, +4
Best: 25
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
927
882
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
59
56, -3
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
920
920
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
60
70, +10
Best: 67
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
909
831
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-12 (R32)
Bastad (17-07-2017)
61
63, +2
Best: 47
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
907
872
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
62
55, -7
Best: 13
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
905
950
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
63
58, -5
Best: 56
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
903
903
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
64
59, -5
Best: 58
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
901
901
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
65
71, +6
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
865
830
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
66
61, -5
Best: 59
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
859
888
+10 (Primo turno), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
67
68, +1
Best: 53
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
842
849
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Vancouver CH (14-08-2017)
68
66, -2
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
815
850
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
69
67, -2
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
805
850
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
70
73, +3
Best: 61
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
798
794
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kobe CH (06-11-2017)
71
69, -2
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
795
835
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
72
76, +4
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
753
753
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
73
74, +1
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
745
780
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
74
78, +4
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
738
728
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
75
79, +4
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
726
726
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
76
87, +11
Best: 63
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
725
680
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
77
81, +4
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
719
717
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
78
85, +7
Best: 85
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
718
682
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
79
96, +17
Best: 95
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
714
639
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
80
75, -5
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
710
755
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
81
84, +3
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
689
689
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
82
86, +4
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
680
680
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
83
90, +7
Best: 18
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
671
671
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
84
77, -7
Best: 51
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
667
747
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
85
88, +3
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
667
673
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Shanghai Q (09-10-2017)
86
93, +7
Best: 83
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
666
665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
87
83, -4
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
659
694
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
88
97, +9
Best: 81
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
656
634
+45 (Secondo turno), +12 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Auckland [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
89
82, -7
Best: 80
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
649
711
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
90
92, +2
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
630
665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
91
89, -2
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
627
672
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
92
98, +6
Best: 8
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
616
616
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
93
99, +6
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
614
614
-
-
94
91, -3
Best: 63
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
610
669
+10 (Primo turno), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
95
94, -1
Best: 73
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
597
662
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -40 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
96
102, +6
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
594
594
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
97
95, -2
Best: 78
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
578
642
+6 (R16)
Perugia CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
98
100, +2
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
567
602
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
99
104, +5
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
562
572
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QF)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
100
108, +8
Best: 108
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
560
506
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
101
101, 0
Best: 85
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
558
596
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-48 (F)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
102
110, +8
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
551
490
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Francavilla CH (23-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
103
105, +2
Best: 105
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
551
541
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
104
136, +32
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
521
418
+106 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-3 (R32)
Blois CH (19-06-2017)
105
106, +1
Best: 71
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
519
528
-
-9 (R16), -0 (-)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017) , Vicenza Q (29-05-2017)
106
80, -26
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
515
720
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32), -125 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
107
122, +15
Best: 118
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
515
453
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
108
107, -1
Best: 107
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
514
514
-
-
109
115, +6
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
511
466
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Budapest (23-04-2018)
110
113, +3
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
490
471
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
111
119, +8
Best: 111
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
489
462
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
112
111, -1
Best: 68
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
482
490
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
113
117, +4
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
478
463
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
114
112, -2
Best: 33
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
472
482
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
115
114, -1
Best: 57
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
469
471
+8 (R16)
Scheveningen CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
116
124, +8
Best: 115
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
467
449
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Le Gosier CH (26-03-2018)
117
109, -8
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
467
494
+8 (Q2)
Wimbledon Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
118
116, -2
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
455
465
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
119
125, +6
Best: 125
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
455
447
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (16-04-2018)
120
103, -17
Best: 39
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
455
590
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
121
118, -3
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
454
462
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
122
120, -2
Best: 102
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
449
457
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
123
121, -2
Best: 115
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
442
454
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Recanati CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Singapore F2 (29-05-2017)
124
128, +4
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
441
431
+10 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
125
141, +16
Best: 135
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
440
398
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Blois CH (19-06-2017)
126
130, +4
Best: 116
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
430
430
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Aix en Provence CH (07-05-2018)
127
131, +4
Best: 131
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
425
425
-
-
128
145, +17
Best: 129
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
422
386
+29 (Semifinals), +8 (Qual 2 turno)
Vicenza, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16), -0 (R32)
Turkey F20 (22-05-2017) , Punta del Este CH (26-02-2018)
129
126, -3
Best: 118
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
421
441
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Zhuhai CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
Italy F15 (29-05-2017)
130
135, +5
Best: 102
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
419
419
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
131
155, +24
Best: 155
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
416
356
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (F)
Spain F15 (22-05-2017)
132
132, 0
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
415
425
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
133
133, 0
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
414
424
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
134
157, +23
Best: 108
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
412
350
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
135
137, +2
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
412
412
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
136
134, -2
Best: 63
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
411
421
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
137
123, -14
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
411
450
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
138
138, 0
Best: 112
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
411
403
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (05-03-2018)
139
143, +4
Best: 108
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
410
393
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC)), +8 (Qual 2 turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1), -6 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Madrid Q (07-05-2018) , Todi CH (19-06-2017)
140
127, -13
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
404
433
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64), -20 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
141
140, -1
Best: 138
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
399
399
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
142
139, -3
Best: 95
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
393
402
+2 (Qual. 1 Turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Lexington CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
143
160, +17
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
392
342
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
144
144, 0
Best: 142
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
391
393
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
145
147, +2
Best: 129
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
388
381
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
146
129, -17
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
386
430
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
147
146, -1
Best: 109
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
383
383
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
148
188, +40
Best: 171
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
381
315
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-4 (QF)
France F20 (18-09-2017)
149
148, -1
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
378
380
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
150
185, +35
Best: 72
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
377
317
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
151
150, -1
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
376
376
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
152
151, -1
Best: 143
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
372
372
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
153
142, -11
Best: 125
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
367
395
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-20 (QF), -16 (Q3)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017) , Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
154
153, -1
Best: 153
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
362
362
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
155
156, +1
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
361
351
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
156
152, -4
Best: 68
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
361
369
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
157
47, -110
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
360
1080
-
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
158
154, -4
Best: 85
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
356
356
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
159
162, +3
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
348
340
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Santiago CH (05-03-2018)
160
159, -1
Best: 136
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
346
347
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Italy F14 (22-05-2017)
161
172, +11
Best: 172
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
342
329
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Tampere CH (24-07-2017)
162
158, -4
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
342
350
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
163
161, -2
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
341
341
-
-
164
182, +18
Best: 174
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
340
320
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Gwangju CH (18-09-2017)
165
164, -1
Best: 154
Liam Broady
GBR, 1994.01.04
338
338
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
166
165, -1
Best: 106
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
337
337
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
167
183, +16
Best: 175
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
335
319
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Chennai CH (12-02-2018)
168
169, +1
Best: 162
Kevin King
USA, 1991.02.28
334
334
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
169
178, +9
Best: 153
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
330
322
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Miami Q (19-03-2018)
170
171, +1
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
329
331
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
171
149, -22
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
327
377
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -40 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
172
173, +1
Best: 161
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
327
327
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Indian Wells CH (26-02-2018)
173
168, -5
Best: 50
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
326
336
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
174
177, +3
Best: 167
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
326
324
+10 (Second Round + Q.), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
175
180, +5
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
322
322
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
176
167, -9
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
320
336
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
177
174, -3
Best: 173
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
320
326
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
178
181, +3
Best: 173
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
318
320
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-10 (F)
Italy F14 (22-05-2017)
179
206, +27
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
316
291
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
180
176, -4
Best: 115
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
316
324
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
181
179, -2
Best: 160
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
315
322
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (SF), -1 (R16)
Italy F14 (22-05-2017) , Italy F15 (29-05-2017)
182
175, -7
Best: 67
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
314
324
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
183
170, -13
Best: 161
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 1994.01.30
314
332
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Israel F8 (22-05-2017)
184
213, +29
Best: 175
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
313
278
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Alicante CH (02-04-2018)
185
187, +2
Best: 171
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
ESP, 1993.01.26
311
316
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +3 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Spain F20 [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
186
191, +5
Best: 143
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
310
310
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
187
199, +12
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
309
301
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
188
184, -4
Best: 62
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
309
318
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
189
193, +4
Best: 149
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
308
308
-
-
190
194, +4
Best: 184
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
308
308
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
191
189, -2
Best: 181
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
308
314
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Czech Republic F3 (29-05-2017)
192
190, -2
Best: 126
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
304
313
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
193
186, -7
Best: 119
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
304
317
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2), -5 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
194
197, +3
Best: 187
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
302
303
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
France F24 (16-10-2017)
195
198, +3
Best: 108
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
301
301
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
196
196, 0
Best: 185
Evan King
USA, 1992.03.25
300
305
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +5 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Tiburon CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (29-05-2017)
197
192, -5
Best: 14
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
299
309
-
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
198
204, +6
Best: 204
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
299
292
+7 (Second Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ilkley CH (19-06-2017)
199
195, -4
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
299
307
-
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
200
201, +1
Best: 195
Nino Serdarusic
CRO, 1996.12.13
298
300
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (F)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F1 (22-05-2017)
201
203, +2
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
295
293
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Campinas CH (02-10-2017)
202
200, -2
Best: 176
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
295
300
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -10 (F)
Turkey F20 (22-05-2017) , Turkey F21 (29-05-2017)
203
212, +9
Best: 48
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
294
281
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +7 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1), -2 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Madrid Q (07-05-2018) , Spain F2 (22-01-2018)
204
163, -41
Best: 43
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
293
338
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
205
207, +2
Best: 207
Christian Harrison
USA, 1994.05.29
287
287
-
-
206
208, +2
Best: 162
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
286
286
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
207
217, +10
Best: 193
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
284
270
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Hungary F7 (28-08-2017)
208
215, +7
Best: 164
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
282
277
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
France F1 (08-01-2018)
209
211, +2
Best: 153
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
282
282
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
210
209, -1
Best: 144
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
278
284
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-14 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
211
202, -9
Best: 129
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
277
296
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Marburg CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Prostejov CH (05-06-2017) , Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
212
214, +2
Best: 199
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
277
278
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +1 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Portugal F18 [SUBENTRO]
-2 (QF)
Turkey F21 (29-05-2017)
213
216, +3
Best: 216
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
276
276
-
-
214
210, -4
Best: 153
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
274
282
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
215
228, +13
Best: 156
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
270
255
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +29 (Semifinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza
-8 (Q2), -6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
216
166, -50
Best: 5
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
267
337
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
217
231, +14
Best: 153
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
261
246
+15 (Quarterfinals + Q.), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Rio de Janeiro Q (19-02-2018)
218
221, +3
Best: 143
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
260
260
-
-
219
224, +5
Best: 219
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
259
257
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Italy F22 (17-07-2017)
220
222, +2
Best: 196
Nicola Kuhn
ESP, 2000.03.20
256
258
-
-2 (QF)
Hungary F3 (22-05-2017)
221
226, +5
Best: 226
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
256
256
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
222
225, +3
Best: 225
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
256
256
+0 (First Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-
223
227, +4
Best: 164
Tsung-Hua Yang
TPE, 1991.03.29
256
256
-
-
224
229, +5
Best: 218
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
255
255
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
225
230, +5
Best: 169
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
250
250
-
-
226
218, -8
Best: 194
Goncalo Oliveira
POR, 1995.02.17
249
268
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (W)
Romania F2 (22-05-2017)
227
223, -4
Best: 64
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
248
257
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017) , Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
228
243, +15
Best: 130
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
247
231
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Gimcheon CH (07-05-2018)
229
233, +4
Best: 186
Andrea Collarini
ARG, 1992.01.31
245
243
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Milan CH (26-06-2017)
230
238, +8
Best: 233
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
244
236
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
231
234, +3
Best: 162
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
242
242
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
232
232, 0
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
240
243
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
233
220, -13
Best: 213
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
239
260
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-20 (F), -1 (R16)
Romania F2 (22-05-2017) , Italy F15 (29-05-2017)
234
237, +3
Best: 225
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
237
237
-
-
235
247, +12
Best: 218
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
236
226
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +7 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Koblenz CH (15-01-2018)
236
248, +12
Best: 244
Ivan Nedelko
RUS, 1986.05.12
236
224
+18 (Winner)
Uganda F4 Futures
-6 (Q2)
St. Petersburg Q (18-09-2017)
237
236, -1
Best: 159
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
235
237
+29 (Semifinals (WC))
Vicenza
-16 (Q3), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
238
240, +2
Best: 183
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
233
233
-
-
239
239, 0
Best: 220
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
232
235
+18 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3), -5 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
240
235, -5
Best: 38
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
231
241
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
241
244, +3
Best: 168
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
230
230
-
-
242
205, -37
Best: 152
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
229
291
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
243
245, +2
Best: 148
Ze Zhang
CHN, 1990.07.04
229
230
-
-1 (R16)
China F9 (29-05-2017)
244
246, +2
Best: 121
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
228
228
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
245
219, -26
Best: 78
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
226
264
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
246
254, +8
Best: 159
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
225
217
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Miami Q (19-03-2018)
247
250, +3
Best: 217
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
223
223
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
248
252, +4
Best: 252
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
221
221
-
-
249
253, +4
Best: 253
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
220
220
-
-
250
241, -9
Best: 212
Tomislav Brkic
BIH, 1990.03.09
218
233
+3 (QF)
Turkey F31 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (29-05-2017)
251
266, +15
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
217
207
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
252
256, +4
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
215
215
-
-
253
251, -2
Best: 135
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
214
222
-
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
254
258, +4
Best: 173
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
212
212
-
-
255
257, +2
Best: 191
Vaclav Safranek
CZE, 1994.05.20
211
214
-
-3 (QF)
Italy F15 (29-05-2017)
256
260, +4
Best: 183
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
211
211
-
-
257
30, -227
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
210
1400
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
258
261, +3
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
210
210
-
-
259
268, +9
Best: 234
Jan Choinski
GER, 1996.06.10
209
207
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Czech Republic F3 (29-05-2017)
260
259, -1
Best: 116
David Guez
FRA, 1982.12.08
209
212
+3 (R32)
Quimper CH [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
Spain F15 (22-05-2017)
261
267, +6
Best: 104
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
209
207
+2 (QF)
Argentina F2 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Punta del Este CH (26-02-2018)
262
263, +1
Best: 179
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
DOM, 1990.03.13
209
209
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-
263
255, -8
Best: 254
Carlos Boluda-Purkiss
ESP, 1993.01.22
208
216
+2 (QF)
Tunisia F36 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Ukraine F3 (22-05-2017)
264
265, +1
Best: 255
Hernan Casanova
ARG, 1994.02.06
208
208
-
-
265
271, +6
Best: 166
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
206
205
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
266
270, +4
Best: 262
Mario Vilella Martinez
ESP, 1995.07.03
206
206
-
-
267
272, +5
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
204
204
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
268
295, +27
Best: 295
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 1998.02.13
203
174
+29 (Semifinals (WC))
Vicenza
-0 (-)
Alicante Q (02-04-2018)
269
276, +7
Best: 140
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
203
203
-
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
270
275, +5
Best: 275
Maximilian Neuchrist
AUT, 1991.07.22
203
203
-
-
271
279, +8
Best: 49
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
196
196
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
272
269, -3
Best: 39
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
196
206
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
273
274, +1
Best: 132
Ante Pavic
CRO, 1989.03.07
195
203
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-8 (SF)
Italy F15 (29-05-2017)
274
280, +6
Best: 228
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
195
195
-
-
275
315, +40
Best: 28
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
194
159
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -0 (-)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
276
282, +6
Best: 269
Scott Griekspoor
NED, 1991.01.10
194
194
-
-
277
283, +6
Best: 118
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
194
194
-
-
278
278, 0
Best: 21
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
191
201
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
279
284, +5
Best: 268
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
ESP, 1990.04.30
191
192
-
-1 (R16)
Romania F2 (22-05-2017)
280
273, -7
Best: 68
Daniel Munoz de la Nava
ESP, 1982.01.29
188
203
-
-15 (QF)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
281
249, -32
Best: 113
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
188
223
-
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
282
242, -40
Best: 176
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
187
232
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
283
277, -6
Best: 237
Joao Monteiro
POR, 1993.12.27
186
202
+2 (QF)
Tunisia F32 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Spain F15 (22-05-2017)
284
287, +3
Best: 165
Aldin Setkic
BIH, 1987.12.21
186
186
-
-
285
289, +4
Best: 188
Miljan Zekic
SRB, 1988.07.12
182
182
-
-
286
264, -22
Best: 165
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
180
209
-
-29 (SF)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
287
286, -1
Best: 160
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
179
188
-
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
288
302, +14
Best: 271
Martin Cuevas
URU, 1992.01.14
179
169
+10 (Second Round + Q.)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mestre CH (21-05-2018)
289
290, +1
Best: 257
Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
ESP, 1991.04.30
178
182
+2 (QF)
Egypt F33 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
Turkey F21 (29-05-2017)
290
292, +2
Best: 288
Roberto Cid Subervi
DOM, 1993.08.30
177
177
-
-
291
281, -10
Best: 239
Julien Cagnina
BEL, 1994.06.04
177
194
+1 (R16)
Turkey F22 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Turkey F21 (29-05-2017)
292
288, -4
Best: 70
Alejandro Gonzalez
COL, 1989.02.07
177
185
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
293
293, 0
Best: 170
Javier Marti
ESP, 1992.01.11
177
177
-
-
294
296, +2
Best: 293
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
174
174
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
295
297, +2
Best: 258
Christopher Heyman
BEL, 1993.10.08
172
172
-
-
296
291, -5
Best: 291
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
172
180
+2 (QF)
Belgium F3 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Hungary F3 (22-05-2017)
297
299, +2
Best: 292
Kaichi Uchida
JPN, 1994.08.23
172
172
-
-
298
298, 0
Best: 223
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
170
172
+1 (R16)
Spain F16 [SUBENTRO]
-3 (R32)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
299
300, +1
Best: 53
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
169
169
-
-0 (Q1)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
300
301, +1
Best: 300
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
169
169
-
-
