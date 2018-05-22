ATP Ginevra: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2. Seppi vicino ai quarti di finale ma rimandato a domani

Andreas Seppi classe 1984
ATP Geneva 250 | Terra | e501.345 – 1°-2° Turno
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Marton Fucsovics vs [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ATP Geneva
Marton Fucsovics
6
6
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [5]
1
2
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
3-0 → 3-1
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Fucsovics
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Marius Copil vs [6] Steve Johnson
ATP Geneva
Marius Copil
6
3
Steve Johnson [6]
7
6
Vincitore: S. JOHNSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Johnson
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-3 → 1-4
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Johnson
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
ace
4-5*
ace
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. Peter Gojowczyk vs [4/WC] David Ferrer
ATP Geneva
Peter Gojowczyk
6
6
David Ferrer [4]
2
4
Vincitore: P. GOJOWCZYK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-1 → 5-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
P. Gojowczyk
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. [3/WC] Stan Wawrinka vs Jared Donaldson (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic vs Marco Cecchinato / Andreas Seppi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Scott Lipsky / David Marrero vs Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
ATP Geneva
Scott Lipsky / David Marrero
7
4
10
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
6
7
Vincitori: LIPSKY / MARRERO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Lipsky / Marrero
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
3-4
4-4
5-4
6-4
6-5
7-5
7-6
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Lipsky / Marrero
3-5 → 4-5
W. Koolhof / Sitak
3-4 → 3-5
S. Lipsky / Marrero
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
2-3 → 2-4
S. Lipsky / Marrero
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
S. Lipsky / Marrero
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Lipsky / Marrero
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
ace
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
df
5-6*
6-6*
df
7*-6
ace
6-6 → 7-6
S. Lipsky / Marrero
5-6 → 6-6
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
S. Lipsky / Marrero
4-5 → 5-5
W. Koolhof / Sitak
4-4 → 4-5
S. Lipsky / Marrero
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
3-3 → 3-4
S. Lipsky / Marrero
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Lipsky / Marrero
1-2 → 2-2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Lipsky / Marrero
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Jiri Vesely vs [Q] Lukas Rosol
ATP Geneva
Jiri Vesely
6
6
6
Lukas Rosol
2
7
7
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
L. Rosol
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [7] Andreas Seppi vs [Q] Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ATP Geneva
Andreas Seppi [7]•
40
7
3
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
15
5
2
2 Game points Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
B. Zapata Miralles
1-1 → 1-2
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
6-5 → 7-5
B. Zapata Miralles
5-5 → 6-5
A. Seppi
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
B. Zapata Miralles
2-2 → 2-3
A. Seppi
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Robert Lindstedt / Andrei Vasilevski vs Andre Begemann / Antonio Sancic
ATP Geneva
Robert Lindstedt / Andrei Vasilevski
7
7
Andre Begemann / Antonio Sancic
6
6
Vincitori: LINDSTEDT / VASILEVSKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
ace
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
ace
9-8*
ace
9-9*
ace
10*-9
6-6 → 7-6
A. Begemann / Sancic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
5-5 → 6-5
A. Begemann / Sancic
4-5 → 5-5
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Begemann / Sancic
3-4 → 3-5
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Begemann / Sancic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Begemann / Sancic
1-2 → 1-3
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
1-1 → 1-2
A. Begemann / Sancic
1-0 → 1-1
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
5-6 → 6-6
A. Begemann / Sancic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Begemann / Sancic
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
2-5 → 3-5
A. Begemann / Sancic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
A. Begemann / Sancic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Begemann / Sancic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Lindstedt / Vasilevski
0-1 → 1-1
A. Begemann / Sancic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Sander Arends / Adil Shamasdin vs [2] Ivan Dodig / Rajeev Ram
ATP Geneva
Sander Arends / Adil Shamasdin
3
6
Ivan Dodig / Rajeev Ram [2]
6
7
Vincitori: DODIG / RAM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
I. Dodig / Ram
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
I. Dodig / Ram
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
I. Dodig / Ram
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Arends / Shamasdin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
I. Dodig / Ram
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Arends / Shamasdin
1-3 → 2-3
S. Arends / Shamasdin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
I. Dodig / Ram
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Arends / Shamasdin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
I. Dodig / Ram
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Arends / Shamasdin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Arends / Shamasdin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
I. Dodig / Ram
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
3. Steve Johnson / Sam Querrey vs Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor (non prima ore: 15:00)
ATP Geneva
Steve Johnson / Sam Querrey
6
6
Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor
3
4
Vincitori: JOHNSON / QUERREY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Johnson / Querrey
4-4 → 5-4
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
S. Johnson / Querrey
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Johnson / Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
D. Inglot / Skugor
2-1 → 2-2
S. Johnson / Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Inglot / Skugor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Johnson / Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
S. Johnson / Querrey
4-3 → 5-3
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Johnson / Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
D. Inglot / Skugor
2-2 → 2-3
S. Johnson / Querrey
1-2 → 2-2
D. Inglot / Skugor
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson / Querrey
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Inglot / Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
@ FOOT FAULT (#2111735)
Sono sempre stato un grande tifoso di Ferrer….amante come sono della generazione dei ferraioli spagnoli di cui Ferrer ne rappresenta L evoluzione….L ho visto due anni di seguito dal vivo al Foro Italico, 2017 contro Nishikori e quest’ anno contro Sock. Temo che L impegno fisico che richiede il suo tennis sia ormai troppo grande per le sue possibilità…contro Sock era sempre in ritardo, arriva a malissimo con le gambe e non riusciva mai a spingere…grande carriera
@ sander (#2111718)
Eccone un altro… Giù il cappello al Tennista Ferrer.. Ma ora visti i suoi 36 anni.. Lo è molto meno! Anche Pietrangeli è stato un grande tennista.. Suppongo ora non lo sia più!… Ai posteri l’ardua sentenza Saluti
Leggere queste cose su Ferrer e’ molto complicato….cosa sara’ un mese che il giocatore di bocce Ferrer ha portato avanti la Spagna in Davis contro la Germania?
Peccato, Seppi sospeso quando era in controllo pieno del match. Speriamo bene, non vorrei che rientri in campo deconcentrato.
Piove a Parigi, piove a Ginevra, piove a Mestre, che tempo di m.
Dai Andreas che lo porttiamo a casa….
Ha Perso Ferrer.. Ma non doveva vincere con la sinistra in semifinale contro Fognini?? L’iberico?è pronto alle bocce.. Saluti
non è così scontato. E’ ovviamente favoritissimo, ma si tratta di trovare le motivazioni giuste in un match che pensi di poter vincere facile. Poi si tratta di un torneo pre Rolland Garros. Insomma, qualche insidia c’è
@ sebaSeppi (#2111538)
È un match abbastanza scontato.. per perdere deve impegnarsi
Forza Seppia!
Nessuno considera il buon Andreas, ma oggi ci sono punti importanti da portare a casa. Alè