Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Ginevra: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2. Seppi vicino ai quarti di finale ma rimandato a domani

22/05/2018 20:22 11 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984
Andreas Seppi classe 1984

SUI ATP Geneva 250 | Terra | e501.345 – 1°-2° Turno

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Marton Fucsovics HUN vs [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

ATP Geneva
Marton Fucsovics
6
6
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [5]
1
2
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
2. Marius Copil ROU vs [6] Steve Johnson USA

ATP Geneva
Marius Copil
6
3
Steve Johnson [6]
7
6
Vincitore: S. JOHNSON
3. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [4/WC] David Ferrer ESP

ATP Geneva
Peter Gojowczyk
6
6
David Ferrer [4]
2
4
Vincitore: P. GOJOWCZYK
4. [3/WC] Stan Wawrinka SUI vs Jared Donaldson USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Oliver Marach AUT / Mate Pavic CRO vs Marco Cecchinato ITA / Andreas Seppi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Scott Lipsky USA / David Marrero ESP vs Wesley Koolhof NED / Artem Sitak NZL

ATP Geneva
Scott Lipsky / David Marrero
7
4
10
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
6
7
Vincitori: LIPSKY / MARRERO
2. Jiri Vesely CZE vs [Q] Lukas Rosol CZE

ATP Geneva
Jiri Vesely
6
6
6
Lukas Rosol
2
7
7
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
3. [7] Andreas Seppi ITA vs [Q] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

ATP Geneva
Andreas Seppi [7]
40
7
3
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
15
5
2
2 Game points Match sospeso - Pioggia
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Robert Lindstedt SWE / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs Andre Begemann GER / Antonio Sancic CRO

ATP Geneva
Robert Lindstedt / Andrei Vasilevski
7
7
Andre Begemann / Antonio Sancic
6
6
Vincitori: LINDSTEDT / VASILEVSKI
2. Sander Arends NED / Adil Shamasdin CAN vs [2] Ivan Dodig CRO / Rajeev Ram USA

ATP Geneva
Sander Arends / Adil Shamasdin
3
6
Ivan Dodig / Rajeev Ram [2]
6
7
Vincitori: DODIG / RAM
3. Steve Johnson USA / Sam Querrey USA vs Dominic Inglot GBR / Franko Skugor CRO (non prima ore: 15:00)

ATP Geneva
Steve Johnson / Sam Querrey
6
6
Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor
3
4
Vincitori: JOHNSON / QUERREY
11 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Amatorediquarta (Guest) 22-05-2018 20:46

@ FOOT FAULT (#2111735)

Sono sempre stato un grande tifoso di Ferrer….amante come sono della generazione dei ferraioli spagnoli di cui Ferrer ne rappresenta L evoluzione….L ho visto due anni di seguito dal vivo al Foro Italico, 2017 contro Nishikori e quest’ anno contro Sock. Temo che L impegno fisico che richiede il suo tennis sia ormai troppo grande per le sue possibilità…contro Sock era sempre in ritardo, arriva a malissimo con le gambe e non riusciva mai a spingere…grande carriera

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
FOOT FAULT (Guest) 22-05-2018 20:09

@ sander (#2111718)

Eccone un altro… Giù il cappello al Tennista Ferrer.. Ma ora visti i suoi 36 anni.. Lo è molto meno! Anche Pietrangeli è stato un grande tennista.. Suppongo ora non lo sia più!… Ai posteri l’ardua sentenza Saluti

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
sander (Guest) 22-05-2018 19:10

Scritto da FOOT FAULT
Ha Perso Ferrer.. Ma non doveva vincere con la sinistra in semifinale contro Fognini?? L’iberico?è pronto alle bocce.. Saluti

Leggere queste cose su Ferrer e’ molto complicato….cosa sara’ un mese che il giocatore di bocce Ferrer ha portato avanti la Spagna in Davis contro la Germania?

 9
Replica | Quota | 1
+1: sebaSeppi
sebaSeppi 22-05-2018 17:57

Peccato, Seppi sospeso quando era in controllo pieno del match. Speriamo bene, non vorrei che rientri in campo deconcentrato.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
serp (Guest) 22-05-2018 17:49

Piove a Parigi, piove a Ginevra, piove a Mestre, che tempo di m.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Stef (Guest) 22-05-2018 17:40

Dai Andreas che lo porttiamo a casa….

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
FOOT FAULT (Guest) 22-05-2018 17:09

Ha Perso Ferrer.. Ma non doveva vincere con la sinistra in semifinale contro Fognini?? L’iberico?è pronto alle bocce.. Saluti

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
MADE (Guest) 22-05-2018 16:51

Scritto da Roberto
@ sebaSeppi (#2111538)
È un match abbastanza scontato.. per perdere deve impegnarsi

non è così scontato. E’ ovviamente favoritissimo, ma si tratta di trovare le motivazioni giuste in un match che pensi di poter vincere facile. Poi si tratta di un torneo pre Rolland Garros. Insomma, qualche insidia c’è

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
+1: MarcoP
Roberto (Guest) 22-05-2018 16:33

@ sebaSeppi (#2111538)

È un match abbastanza scontato.. per perdere deve impegnarsi

 3
Replica | Quota | -3
-1: MarcoP, sebaSeppi, Ken_Rosewall
BetAce 22-05-2018 14:52

Forza Seppia!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
sebaSeppi 22-05-2018 14:03

Nessuno considera il buon Andreas, ma oggi ci sono punti importanti da portare a casa. Alè

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
