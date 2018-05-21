Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Loughborough: I risultatiì del Day 1. Andrea Vavassori si ferma nelle qualificazioni (Video)

21/05/2018 15:13 5 commenti
Andrea Vavassori classe 1995
GBR Challenger Loughborough CH | Indoor | e85.000 – TD Quali e ° Turno Md

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis GER vs [8] Frederik Nielsen DEN

CH Loughborough
Johannes Haerteis
6
1
Frederik Nielsen [8]
7
6
Vincitore: F. NIELSEN
2. [4] Tobias Simon GER vs Daniel Evans GBR (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Loughborough
Tobias Simon [4]
4
6
Daniel Evans
6
7
Vincitore: D. EVANS
3. Alexander Ward GBR vs Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

CH Loughborough
Alexander Ward
40
6
2
Maximilian Neuchrist
30
7
3
Game Point
4. [6] Cem Ilkel TUR vs [WC] Edward Corrie GBR

5. [WC] James Ward GBR vs [WC] Lloyd Glasspool GBR (non prima ore: 18:30)

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

CH Loughborough
Andrea Vavassori
2
6
Emil Ruusuvuori
6
7
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI
2. [1] Igor Sijsling NED vs [7] Jurij Rodionov AUT (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Loughborough
Igor Sijsling [1]
6
3
Jurij Rodionov [7]
7
6
Vincitore: J. RODIONOV
3. Julian Ocleppo ITA / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs David Guez FRA / Marcus Willis GBR (non prima ore: 17:30)

5 commenti

darios80 (Guest) 21-05-2018 15:20

pessimo tiebreak

 5
luk (Guest) 21-05-2018 15:16

Il ragazzo finlandese è stato 4 junior un annetto fa….ha fatto semi allo Us Open

 4
Sottile 21-05-2018 14:38

Perdere con un finlandese….. 😯 Magari lo ripescano come lucky looser….

 3
Nick (Guest) 21-05-2018 13:53

Interessante giocatore Vavassori, almeno sui campi veloci

 2
Fabrizio (Guest) 21-05-2018 12:25

Quello nella foto sembra più Pellegrino di Vavassori

 1
