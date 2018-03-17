Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $7.972.535 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Video del Giorno: Lo scambio ravvicinato di Matteo Berrettini a Irving
17/03/2018 14:33 4 commenti
Fast hands! 👋👋
Matteo Berrettini extends his #ATPChallenger win streak to 8 straight and 11-1 this year. 🔜 @IrvingClassic semis. pic.twitter.com/bInscZqWXR
— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) 16 marzo 2018
TAG: Matteo Berrettini, Video del Giorno
Rimbalza per terra
@ Bas (#2056845)
È un’illusione ottica. La colpisce in demi volée di dritto dopo un rimbalzo
Anche a me
A parte il fatto che Basic è un pollo solo a me sembra che a un certo punto tocchi la pallina due volte?