Video del Giorno: Lo scambio ravvicinato di Matteo Berrettini a Irving

17/03/2018 14:33 4 commenti
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996
4 commenti

Marco69 17-03-2018 14:57

Scritto da luk
A parte il fatto che Basic è un pollo solo a me sembra che a un certo punto tocchi la pallina due volte?

Rimbalza per terra

mex (Guest) 17-03-2018 14:49

@ Bas (#2056845)
È un’illusione ottica. La colpisce in demi volée di dritto dopo un rimbalzo

Bas 17-03-2018 14:44

Anche a me

luk (Guest) 17-03-2018 14:43

A parte il fatto che Basic è un pollo solo a me sembra che a un certo punto tocchi la pallina due volte?

