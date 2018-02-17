LIVE ATP New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati delle Semifinali. Thiem e Bedene in finale a Buenos Aires

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $568.190 – Semifinali
Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos vs [WC] Guillermo Duran / Maximo Gonzalez
ATP Buenos Aires
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos [4]
7
7
Guillermo Duran / Maximo Gonzalez
6
6
Vincitori: MOLTENI / ZEBALLOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
df
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
G. Duran / Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
G. Duran / Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Molteni / Zeballos
4-4 → 5-4
G. Duran / Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
G. Duran / Gonzalez
2-3 → 2-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-3 → 2-3
G. Duran / Gonzalez
1-2 → 1-3
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Duran / Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
df
6-6 → 7-6
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-6 → 6-6
G. Duran / Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
A. Molteni / Zeballos
4-5 → 5-5
G. Duran / Gonzalez
4-4 → 4-5
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
G. Duran / Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
3-2 → 3-3
G. Duran / Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Duran / Gonzalez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Duran / Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Aljaz Bedene vs Federico Delbonis (non prima ore: 18:00)
ATP Buenos Aires
Aljaz Bedene
6
2
6
Federico Delbonis
4
6
1
Vincitore: A. BEDENE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
A. Bedene
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bedene
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bedene
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Dominic Thiem vs Gael Monfils (non prima ore: 19:30)
ATP Buenos Aires
Dominic Thiem [1]
6
6
Gael Monfils
2
1
Vincitore: D. THIEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Thiem
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
G. Monfils
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
D. Thiem
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
4. [1] Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Diego Schwartzman / Dominic Thiem
ATP Buenos Aires
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah [1]
7
6
Diego Schwartzman / Dominic Thiem
6
2
Vincitori: CABAL / FARAH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
5-2 → 6-2
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
4-2 → 5-2
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
3-1 → 4-1
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
1-1 → 2-1
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
1-0 → 1-1
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
1-2*
df
1-3*
2*-3
df
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
9*-8
6-6 → 7-6
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
5-5 → 5-6
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
4-5 → 5-5
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
3-5 → 4-5
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
0-3 → 1-3
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Sebastian Cabal / Farah
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
D. Schwartzman / Thiem
0-0 → 0-1
ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $668.460 – Semifinali
STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Adrian Mannarino vs [2] Sam Querrey
ATP New York
Adrian Mannarino [4]
7
5
3
Sam Querrey [2]
6
7
6
Vincitore: S. QUERREY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Querrey
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-6 → 5-7
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Querrey
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Querrey
0-15
0-30
15-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Ryan Harrison / Steve Johnson vs [2] Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald
ATP New York
Ryan Harrison / Steve Johnson
6
4
7
Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald [2]
4
6
10
Vincitori: MIRNYI / OSWALD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
1-0
2-0
2-1
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-5
3-5
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
7-6
8-6
8-7
9-7
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Harrison / Johnson
4-5 → 4-6
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Harrison / Johnson
3-4 → 4-4
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Harrison / Johnson
2-3 → 3-3
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Harrison / Johnson
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
1-1 → 1-2
R. Harrison / Johnson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Harrison / Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
5-3 → 5-4
R. Harrison / Johnson
4-3 → 5-3
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
4-2 → 4-3
R. Harrison / Johnson
3-2 → 4-2
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
R. Harrison / Johnson
2-1 → 3-1
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
R. Harrison / Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Mirnyi / Oswald
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Kevin Anderson vs [5] Kei Nishikori (non prima ore: 01:30)
ATP New York
Kevin Anderson [1]
6
3
7
Kei Nishikori [5]
1
6
6
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
ace
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
K. Anderson
15-0
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Anderson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-4 → 2-4
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Anderson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak vs [Alt] Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili
ATP New York
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
15
5
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili•
0
4
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Koolhof / Sitak
4-4 → 5-4
R. Albot / Basilashvili
3-4 → 4-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
2-4 → 3-4
R. Albot / Basilashvili
2-3 → 2-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
R. Albot / Basilashvili
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
1-1 → 1-2
R. Albot / Basilashvili
1-0 → 1-1
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
Mamma mia, Thiem è uno spettacolo sulla terra rossa!!
Forza Dominic!!!