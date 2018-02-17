Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

LIVE ATP New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati delle Semifinali. Thiem e Bedene in finale a Buenos Aires

17/02/2018 23:53 2 commenti
Risultati dal circuito ATP

ARG ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $568.190 – Semifinali

Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Andres Molteni ARG / Horacio Zeballos ARG vs [WC] Guillermo Duran ARG / Maximo Gonzalez ARG

ATP Buenos Aires
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos [4]
7
7
Guillermo Duran / Maximo Gonzalez
6
6
Vincitori: MOLTENI / ZEBALLOS
2. Aljaz Bedene SLO vs Federico Delbonis ARG (non prima ore: 18:00)

ATP Buenos Aires
Aljaz Bedene
6
2
6
Federico Delbonis
4
6
1
Vincitore: A. BEDENE
3. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs Gael Monfils FRA (non prima ore: 19:30)

ATP Buenos Aires
Dominic Thiem [1]
6
6
Gael Monfils
2
1
Vincitore: D. THIEM
4. [1] Juan Sebastian Cabal COL / Robert Farah COL vs Diego Schwartzman ARG / Dominic Thiem AUT

ATP Buenos Aires
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah [1]
7
6
Diego Schwartzman / Dominic Thiem
6
2
Vincitori: CABAL / FARAH
USA ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $668.460 – Semifinali

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Adrian Mannarino FRA vs [2] Sam Querrey USA

ATP New York
Adrian Mannarino [4]
7
5
3
Sam Querrey [2]
6
7
6
Vincitore: S. QUERREY
2. Ryan Harrison USA / Steve Johnson USA vs [2] Max Mirnyi BLR / Philipp Oswald AUT

ATP New York
Ryan Harrison / Steve Johnson
6
4
7
Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald [2]
4
6
10
Vincitori: MIRNYI / OSWALD
3. [1] Kevin Anderson RSA vs [5] Kei Nishikori JPN (non prima ore: 01:30)

ATP New York
Kevin Anderson [1]
6
3
7
Kei Nishikori [5]
1
6
6
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON
4. Wesley Koolhof NED / Artem Sitak NZL vs [Alt] Radu Albot MDA / Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

ATP New York
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
15
5
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili
0
4
Secondo servizio
2 commenti

Nadir98 17-02-2018 22:37

Mamma mia, Thiem è uno spettacolo sulla terra rossa!!

 2
DYLAN1998 17-02-2018 19:08

Forza Dominic!!!

 1
