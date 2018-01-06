ATP Doha e Pune: Gael Monfils al rientro vince a Doha. Gilles Simon ritorna a vincere un titolo dopo 3 anni (Video)

Gilles Simon ha conquistato questo pomeriggio il torneo ATP 250 di Pune.
In finale il 33enne di Nizza ha superato per 76(4) 62, in un’ora e 37 minuti, il sudafricano Kevin Anderson, numero 14 del ranking mondiale e seconda testa di serie.
Simon nella 19esima finale della sua carriera ha conquistato il 13esimo titolo (il precedente risaliva al febbraio 2015, a Marsiglia).
Gael Monfils ha conquistato il torneo ATP 250 di Doha.
Il 31enne francese, numero 46 Atp, in gara con una wild card e al rientro nel circuito dopo uno stop che durava dagli US Open, ha sconfitto Andrey Rublev, numero 39 del ranking mondiale, in poco più di un’ora di gioco, che ha così messo in bacheca il settimo trofeo.
ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675 – Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [WC] Gael Monfils vs Andrey Rublev
ATP Doha
Gael Monfils
6
6
Andrey Rublev
2
3
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
G. Monfils
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Rublev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
2-1 → 3-1
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
ace
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $501.345 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. Gilles Simon vs [2] Kevin Anderson
ATP Pune
Gilles Simon
7
6
Kevin Anderson [2]
6
2
Vincitore: G. SIMON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
K. Anderson
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Anderson
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon vs [2] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop
ATP Pune
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon
6
6
Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop [2]
7
7
Vincitori: HAASE / MIDDELKOOP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Haase / Middelkoop
6-5 → 6-6
P. Herbert / Simon
5-5 → 6-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
5-4 → 5-5
P. Herbert / Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Haase / Middelkoop
4-3 → 5-3
P. Herbert / Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Haase / Middelkoop
3-2 → 3-3
P. Herbert / Simon
2-2 → 3-2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
2-1 → 2-2
P. Herbert / Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
1-0 → 1-1
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
R. Haase / Middelkoop
5-5 → 5-6
P. Herbert / Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
4-4 → 4-5
P. Herbert / Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Herbert / Simon
1-2 → 2-2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Herbert / Simon
0-1 → 1-1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
7 commenti
Bravo, mi fa molto piacere.
Francia partita davvero bene, questo rivaluta ancora di più la sconfitta di Paolino, speriamo che contro Thompson arrivi un acuto importante.
E bravo Simon! Lo abbiamo ritrovato (forse) nel 2018 😉
Un Simon ritrovato fa bene al circuito !
Bravo Simon!
Ha vinto e potrebbe fare doppietta con il doppio. Davvero bravo!
Allez Gilles!