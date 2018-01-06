Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Doha e Pune: Gael Monfils al rientro vince a Doha. Gilles Simon ritorna a vincere un titolo dopo 3 anni (Video)

06/01/2018 18:21 7 commenti
Gilles Simon nella foto

Gilles Simon ha conquistato questo pomeriggio il torneo ATP 250 di Pune.
In finale il 33enne di Nizza ha superato per 76(4) 62, in un’ora e 37 minuti, il sudafricano Kevin Anderson, numero 14 del ranking mondiale e seconda testa di serie.

Simon nella 19esima finale della sua carriera ha conquistato il 13esimo titolo (il precedente risaliva al febbraio 2015, a Marsiglia).

Gael Monfils ha conquistato il torneo ATP 250 di Doha.
Il 31enne francese, numero 46 Atp, in gara con una wild card e al rientro nel circuito dopo uno stop che durava dagli US Open, ha sconfitto Andrey Rublev, numero 39 del ranking mondiale, in poco più di un’ora di gioco, che ha così messo in bacheca il settimo trofeo.

QAT ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675 – Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [WC] Gael Monfils FRA vs Andrey Rublev RUS

ATP Doha
Gael Monfils
6
6
Andrey Rublev
2
3
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Mostra dettagli



IND ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $501.345 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. Gilles Simon FRA vs [2] Kevin Anderson RSA

ATP Pune
Gilles Simon
7
6
Kevin Anderson [2]
6
2
Vincitore: G. SIMON
Mostra dettagli

2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Gilles Simon FRA vs [2] Robin Haase NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED

ATP Pune
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon
6
6
Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop [2]
7
7
Vincitori: HAASE / MIDDELKOOP
Mostra dettagli

7 commenti

tello (Guest) 06-01-2018 18:23

Bravo, mi fa molto piacere.

Mick 06-01-2018 17:16

Francia partita davvero bene, questo rivaluta ancora di più la sconfitta di Paolino, speriamo che contro Thompson arrivi un acuto importante.

Luca96 06-01-2018 15:38

E bravo Simon! Lo abbiamo ritrovato (forse) nel 2018 😉

Raul Ramirez (Guest) 06-01-2018 14:41

Un Simon ritrovato fa bene al circuito !

Silviuzz (Guest) 06-01-2018 14:29

Bravo Simon!

Andrea (Guest) 06-01-2018 14:23

Scritto da goolagong
Allez Gilles!

Ha vinto e potrebbe fare doppietta con il doppio. Davvero bravo!

goolagong (Guest) 06-01-2018 12:19

Allez Gilles!

