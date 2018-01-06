ATP Doha e Pune: Gael Monfils al rientro vince a Doha. Gilles Simon ritorna a vincere un titolo dopo 3 anni (Video)

Gilles Simon ha conquistato questo pomeriggio il torneo ATP 250 di Pune.

In finale il 33enne di Nizza ha superato per 76(4) 62, in un’ora e 37 minuti, il sudafricano Kevin Anderson, numero 14 del ranking mondiale e seconda testa di serie.

Simon nella 19esima finale della sua carriera ha conquistato il 13esimo titolo (il precedente risaliva al febbraio 2015, a Marsiglia).

Gael Monfils ha conquistato il torneo ATP 250 di Doha.

Il 31enne francese, numero 46 Atp, in gara con una wild card e al rientro nel circuito dopo uno stop che durava dagli US Open, ha sconfitto Andrey Rublev, numero 39 del ranking mondiale, in poco più di un’ora di gioco, che ha così messo in bacheca il settimo trofeo.

ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675 – Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)

1. [WC] Gael Monfils vs Andrey Rublev



ATP Doha Gael Monfils Gael Monfils 6 6 Andrey Rublev Andrey Rublev 2 3 Vincitore: G. MONFILS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 G. Monfils 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 A. Rublev 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 2-1 → 3-1 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 30-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 ace 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-2 → 5-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Monfils 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $501.345 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)

1. Gilles Simon vs [2] Kevin Anderson



ATP Pune Gilles Simon Gilles Simon 7 6 Kevin Anderson [2] Kevin Anderson [2] 6 2 Vincitore: G. SIMON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 G. Simon 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Simon 15-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 ace 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 G. Simon 30-15 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-3 → 5-4 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A A-40 1-2 → 2-2 K. Anderson 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon vs [2] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop

