Italiane nel circuito ITF: Le Italiane in gara 27 Novembre 2017. I risultati di oggi
27/11/2017 15:49 3 commenti
Stellenbosch – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Camilla Abbate [8] vs. Camille Sireix [12] # incontro dalle ore
ITF Stellenbosch
C. Abbate [8]
0
4
C. Sireix [12]
6
6
Vincitore: C. Sireix
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
4-6
C. Abbate
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
C. Sireix
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. Abbate
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
C. Sireix
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
C. Abbate
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Sireix
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
C. Abbate
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-3 → 0-4
C. Sireix
30-0
40-0
0-2 → 0-3
C. Abbate
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
C. Sireix
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-6
C. Abbate
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
C. Sireix
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
C. Abbate
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-3 → 0-4
C. Sireix
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
C. Abbate
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
C. Sireix
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Hammamet – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Teodora Djordjevic vs. Cecilia Pattacini 1-6 0-6
Manta – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia vs. Sara Castellano ore 16:00
ITF Manta
M. Perez Garcia
2
7
6
S. Castellano
6
6
2
Vincitore: M. Perez Garcia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-2
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
S. Castellano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
M. Perez Garcia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
S. Castellano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
S. Castellano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Castellano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Castellano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
S. Castellano
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Castellano
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-3 → 4-4
M. Perez Garcia
30-0
40-0
3-3 → 4-3
S. Castellano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Perez Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Castellano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Perez Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Castellano
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
2-6
S. Castellano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
M. Perez Garcia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Castellano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Perez Garcia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
S. Castellano
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 2-2
M. Perez Garcia
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 2-1
S. Castellano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Perez Garcia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Circuito ITF, Italiane nei tornei ITF
3 commenti
Spero sia ironico….
@ Gian50 (#1994233)
con il fisico che si ritrova può sempre fare la top model, però dispiace abbia perso
certo la Abbate non e’ che ha cominciato alla grande 0-6 0-2 otto games a zero…