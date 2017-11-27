Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nel circuito ITF: Le Italiane in gara 27 Novembre 2017. I risultati di oggi

27/11/2017 15:49 3 commenti
Camilla Abbate nella foto
Camilla Abbate nella foto

ZAF Stellenbosch – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Camilla Abbate ITA [8] vs. Camille Sireix FRA [12] # incontro dalle ore

ITF Stellenbosch
C. Abbate [8]
0
4
C. Sireix [12]
6
6
Vincitore: C. Sireix
TUN Hammamet – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Teodora Djordjevic ITA vs. Cecilia Pattacini ITA 1-6 0-6



ECU Manta – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia COL vs. Sara Castellano ITA ore 16:00

ITF Manta
M. Perez Garcia
2
7
6
S. Castellano
6
6
2
Vincitore: M. Perez Garcia
Marcus91 27-11-2017 12:39

Scritto da break-point
@ Gian50 (#1994233)
con il fisico che si ritrova può sempre fare la top model, però dispiace abbia perso

Spero sia ironico….

break-point 27-11-2017 11:11

@ Gian50 (#1994233)

con il fisico che si ritrova può sempre fare la top model, però dispiace abbia perso

Gian50 27-11-2017 10:00

certo la Abbate non e’ che ha cominciato alla grande 0-6 0-2 otto games a zero…

