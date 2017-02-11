Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Montpellier e Sofia: I risultati delle Semifinali. A. Zverev elimina Tsonga ed è in finale

11/02/2017 19:16 11 commenti
Nella foto Jo Wilfried Tsonga
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.

BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – Semifinali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [4] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs [2] David Goffin BEL

ATP Sofia
Roberto Bautista Agut [4]
7
4
6
David Goffin [2]
5
6
7
Vincitore: D. GOFFIN
2. Viktor Troicki SRB / Nenad Zimonjic SRB vs Mariusz Fyrstenberg POL / Martin Klizan SVK (non prima ore: 14:30)

ATP Sofia
Viktor Troicki / Nenad Zimonjic
3
7
10
Mariusz Fyrstenberg / Martin Klizan
6
6
8
Vincitori: TROICKI / ZIMONJIC
3. Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs [3] Grigor Dimitrov BUL (non prima ore: 17:00)

ATP Sofia
Nikoloz Basilashvili
1
3
Grigor Dimitrov [3]
6
6
Vincitore: G. DIMITROV
FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – Semifinali

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. Benoit Paire FRA vs [3] Richard Gasquet FRA

ATP Montpellier
Benoit Paire
2
2
Richard Gasquet [3]
6
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
2. [4/WC] Alexander Zverev GER vs [2] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 16:30)

ATP Montpellier
Alexander Zverev [4]
6
6
6
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [2]
7
2
4
Vincitore: A. ZVEREV
3. Purav Raja IND / Divij Sharan IND vs Alexander Zverev GER / Mischa Zverev GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

michewoz25 (Guest) 11-02-2017 19:32

sono contento di aver indovinato nel mio pronostico di sabato scorso 3 dei quattro semifinalisti(non ho indovinato solo paire) e aver indovinato i due finalisti. speriamo di azzeccare anche il vincitore,cioè gasquet

 11
Replica
Fabiofogna 11-02-2017 19:23

@ Adriana (#1769083)

@ Kundera (#1768986)

Supertennis da priorità ai match degli italiani come è giusto che sia! Fatevene una ragione e tifate i nostri ragazzi e le nostre ragazze!

 10
Replica
Adriana (Guest) 11-02-2017 19:13

Ma domani, con due finali così belle, vuol dire che Supertennis mi farà ancora vedere questa palla di Fed Cup ?????????

 9
Replica
(Special) (Guest) 11-02-2017 19:11

Bella partita, complimenti zverev

 8
Replica
Kundera (Guest) 11-02-2017 18:08

@ (Special) (#1768933)

Chiedete a quei scienziati di Supertennis che non la sta trasmettendo.Assurdo

 7
Replica
(Special) (Guest) 11-02-2017 17:18

Scritto da Bulleri
ragazzi c’è verso vedere zverev tsonga da qualche parte?

Me lo chiedevo anche io, è possibile che non ci sia verso vedere una partita di così alto livello?

 6
Replica
Bulleri (Guest) 11-02-2017 16:55

ragazzi c’è verso vedere zverev tsonga da qualche parte?

 5
Replica
Kundera (Guest) 11-02-2017 15:28

@ borg (#1768732)

Sì hanno anche Sofia perché i giorni addietro hanno trasmesso gli incontri di Dimitrov

 4
Replica
Giorgio (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:31

Scritto da Kundera
Certo supertennis proprio ridicolo.Trasmettono un primo turno di Fed cup al posto di goffin Bautista. Con che criterio scelgono non lo capirò mai

posso capire le italiane ma le altre proprio no!

 3
Replica
borg (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:30

Non credo abbiano Sofia. Pero ora inizia in Francia e spero trasmettano quello e non questa noiosa fed cup!

 2
Replica
Kundera (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:07

Certo supertennis proprio ridicolo.Trasmettono un primo turno di Fed cup al posto di goffin Bautista. Con che criterio scelgono non lo capirò mai

 1
Replica