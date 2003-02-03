ITF / FUTURE Quali e MD dal 04/02/17 al 10/02/17 – 58 azzurri in campo nelle quali
03 Feb 23:13 3 commenti
Davis Cup: Risultati Primo Turno. Day 1. LiveBlog. Novak Djokovic si salva contro Medvedev che si ritira per crampi all’inizio del quarto set
03 Feb 23:03 15 commenti
Davis Cup: Primo Turno Argentina vs Italia 0-2. Rivivi il Live dettagliato e il LiveBlog
03 Feb 21:20 118 commenti
Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 04 Febbraio 2017. Live dettagliato
03 Feb 19:37 1 commento
ATP Montpellier, Sofia e Quito: La situazione aggiornata e definitiva Main Draw e Qualificazioni
03 Feb 18:41 31 commenti
Da Buenos Aires: Parla Lorenzi “Nel terzo set quando mi ha brekkato ho sentito un po’ la fatica anche perché qui fa davvero caldo, molto più di quanto mi avevano detto ….meno male che sono stati solo tre set”
03 Feb 18:39 7 commenti
Challenger Budapest, San Francisco e Launceston: La situazione aggiornata e definitiva
03 Feb 18:30 21 commenti
Davis Cup: Forfait di Fabio Fognini. Andreas Seppi giocherà il secondo singolare
03 Feb 16:39 26 commenti
Lleyton Hewitt accusa John Tomic: “Se ci sarà ancora il padre nella vita di Bernard, Tomic non alzerà mai il suo livello di gioco”
03 Feb 15:54 4 commenti
Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 03 Febbraio 2017. I risultati di oggi
03 Feb 14:22 24 commenti
Italiane nei tornei ITF: Risultati 03 Febbraio 2017. I risultati di oggi
03 Feb 14:12 31 commenti
WTA San Pietroburgo e Taiwan: I risultati completi dei quarti di finale
03 Feb 13:56 104 commenti
Challenger Launceston: Tabellone di Quali. Nessun italiano presente
03 Feb 12:54 Nessun commento
Karin Knapp dà forfait a Dubai, Kuala Lumpur e Indian Wells
03 Feb 12:20 19 commenti
WTA San Pietroburgo: Il ginocchio ferma Simona Halep
03 Feb 10:07 12 commenti
Nenad Zimonjic difende Novak Djokovic: “”Ci dobbiamo ricordare che Novak gioca per il proprio paese più frequentemente di quanto faccia ciascuno dei suoi maggiori rivali”
03 Feb 09:00 2 commenti
Tiger Woods parla della finale degli Aus Open: “Rafa Era piuttosto affranto. Ha giocato molto bene in finale, però aveva avuto un giorno di riposo in meno rispetto a Roger”
03 Feb 08:33 51 commenti
Davis Cup Argentina contro Italia: siamo i favoriti? (sondaggio)
03 Feb 08:23 2 commenti
Davis Cup Argentina contro Italia: siamo i favoriti? (sondaggio)

Notizie generiche e curiosità

Davis Cup: Record storico vicino per Leander Paes
Ancora rinviato il rientro di Ernests Gulbis
Roger Federer e l’obiettivo di ridiventare n.1 del mondo: “è un sogno”
Il nuovo fidanzato di Eugenie Bouchard
Il nuovo fidanzato di Eugenie Bouchard

Ultimi video

Video del Giorno: Il successo di Roberta Vinci e la netta sconfitta di Venus Williams a San Pietroburgo
Federer accolto da eroe a Zurigo (Video)
Australian Open: La storia di un Successo. Lo splendido cammino partita per partita di Roger Federer a Melbourne (Video)
Il video della partita e la premiazione della splendida finale degli Australian Open tra Roger Federer e Rafael Nadal
Il video della partita e la premiazione della splendida finale degli Australian Open tra Roger Federer e Rafael Nadal

Coppa Davis

Fed Cup: La scelta di Tathiana “Ho voluto far sì che le grandi aiutassero le più piccole a imparare a conoscere la Nazionale”
Davis Cup: Argentina vs Italia. Parla la squadra italiana. Lorenzi “Ho giocato con Giannessi in questi giorni per allenarmi bene con un giocatore mancino”
Davis Cup: Argentina vs Italia. Aprirà le danze Paolo Lorenzi che sfiderà Guido Pella
Davis Cup: Ecco gli incontri di primo turno. Si parte questa notte con Australia vs Rep. Ceca
Davis Cup: Ecco gli incontri di primo turno. Si parte questa notte con Australia vs Rep. Ceca

Spazio Giochi

Coppa Davis 2017: Si parte
Gioco Pro Challenger 2017: Si parte
Veggente 2017: Si parte
Ultra Fantatennis 2017. Si parte
Ultra Fantatennis 2017. Si parte

Sondaggio

Davis Cup - Argentina vs Italia, chi vincerà?

  • Italia (3-2) (29%, 62 Votes)
  • Italia (4-1) (27%, 58 Votes)
  • Italia (3-1) (16%, 34 Votes)
  • Argentina (3-2) (9%, 20 Votes)
  • Italia (3-0) (6%, 14 Votes)
  • Italia (5-0) (6%, 14 Votes)
  • Argentina (3-1) (2%, 5 Votes)
  • Argentina (4-1) (2%, 5 Votes)
  • Argentina (5-0) (1%, 3 Votes)
  • Argentina (3-0) (0%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 216

Loading ... Loading ...

