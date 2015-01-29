Da San Pietroburgo: Tereza Martincova è stata squalificata per un abuso verbale nei confronti nel Giudice di Sedia. “In ogni caso, è colpa mia, e per me una grande lezione per il futuro.”
29 gen 23:44 2 commenti
ITF Midland e Burnie: I Main Draw
29 gen 23:43 Nessun commento
Kazakistan F2 e Gran Bretagna F1: I Main Draw
29 gen 21:57 1 commento
Italiane nei tornei ITF: Risultati Live 30 Gennaio 2017. Live dettagliato
29 gen 21:44 3 commenti
Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 30 Gennaio 2017. Live dettagliato
29 gen 20:36 Nessun commento
La profezia di Roger Federer
29 gen 15:12 2 commenti
Il video della partita e la premiazione della splendida finale degli Australian Open tra Roger Federer e Rafael Nadal
29 gen 13:56 7 commenti
Ranking ATP Live: Roger Federer ritorna in top ten
29 gen 13:42 9 commenti
Australian Open: Rivivi il Live punto a punto della finale tra Federer e Nadal
29 gen 13:02 275 commenti
Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 29 Gennaio 2017. Marco Bortolotti sconfitto in finale
29 gen 12:28 15 commenti
WTA San Pietroburgo e Taiwan: I risultati completi di giornata
29 gen 11:31 6 commenti
Australian Open: Doppio misto. Successo di Abigail Spears e Juan Sebastián Cabal (Video)
29 gen 11:19 Nessun commento
Davis Cup: Argentina vs Italia. Non ci sarà nemmeno Zeballos
29 gen 10:57 25 commenti
Australian Open Juniores: Titoli per Marta Kostyuk e Zsombor Piros
29 gen 10:36 1 commento
Flavia Pennetta a Roger Federer: “fai come ho fatto io: vinci adesso e poi ritirati”
29 gen 08:36 69 commenti
John Millman fuori per altri due mesi. Ritornerà in campo sulla terra rossa europea
29 gen 08:22 2 commenti
Davis Cup: Lleyton Hewitt su Bernard Tomic “Non sono sicuro se giocherà ancora in Davis”
29 gen 08:00 Nessun commento
Video del Giorno: Sostegno a Petra Kvitova
29 gen 05:00 4 commenti
Notizie generiche e curiosità

Federer-Nadal, lo scontro tra i giganti in una infografica
I record Slam di Federer e Nadal. Chi vincerà domani metterà a segno un nuovo record
È ancora grande Italia a Tarbes: Finale in singolare per Luca Nardi e vittoria in doppio con Alessio Tramontin
La prima volta di Eurosport. Il canale ha trasmesso le finali Junior e del torneo wheelchair
Ultimi video

Il video del 23 esimo successo Slam di Serena Williams e la premiazione della finale degli Aus Open
Il video della vittoria di Rafael Nadal contro Grigor Dimitrov all’Australian Open
Stan Wawrinka distrugge la racchetta. Verrà multato dalla Yonex (Video)
Il video della vittoria di Roger Federer su Stan Wawrinka all’Australian Open
Coppa Davis

Davis Cup: Argentina vs Italia. Parlano Seppi e Lorenzi. Seppi “Penso sia un match alla pari, 50% di probabilità di vittoria”
Fed Cup Forlì, Italia-Slovacchia 11 e 12 febbraio: le ultimissime
Davis Cup: Argentina vs Italia. Ecco i convocati dell’Italia. Ritorna Bolelli
Davis Cup: Leon Smith lascia aperte le porte ad Andy Murray ma non c’è tra i convocati
Spazio Giochi

Gioco Pro Challenger 2017: Si parte
Veggente 2017: Si parte
Ultra Fantatennis 2017. Si parte
Coppa Davis 2016
