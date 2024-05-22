Roland Garros 2024 - Qualificazioni - Day 3 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

22/05/2024 08:21 1 commento
Risultati dal Roland Garros - Foto Getty Images
Risultati dal Roland Garros - Foto Getty Images

Roland Garros (🇫🇷 Francia) – 2° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Court Suzanne-Lenglen – Ore: 10:00
Julia Riera ARG vs Harmony Tan FRA
GS Roland Garros
Julia Riera [2]
6
6
Harmony Tan
3
2
Vincitore: Julia Riera
Mostra dettagli

Dominic Thiem AUT vs Otto Virtanen FIN

GS Roland Garros
Dominic Thiem [11]
0
0
Otto Virtanen
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Sara Errani ITA vs Alice Tubello FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quentin Halys FRA vs Diego Schwartzman ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Valentin Vacherot MON vs Enzo Couacaud FRA

GS Roland Garros
Valentin Vacherot [14]
15
4
6
2
Enzo Couacaud
15
6
3
3
Mostra dettagli

Leolia Jeanjean FRA vs Darja Semenistaja LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Julia Avdeeva --- vs Margaux Rouvroy FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Felipe Meligeni alves BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO

GS Roland Garros
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
7
6
Duje Ajdukovic [21]
5
4
Vincitore: Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Mostra dettagli

Maxime Janvier FRA vs Alejandro Moro canas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gregoire Barrere FRA vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Katie Volynets USA vs Miriam Bulgaru ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Valentin Royer FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Manuel Guinard FRA vs Billy Harris GBR

GS Roland Garros
Manuel Guinard
0
3
6
3
Billy Harris
0
6
3
3
Mostra dettagli

Alexander Ritschard SUI vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Timea Babos HUN vs Astra Sharma AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hugo Grenier FRA vs Henri Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marina Stakusic CAN vs Antonia Ruzic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – Ore: 10:00
Facundo Bagnis ARG vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG
GS Roland Garros
Facundo Bagnis [13]
6
6
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
4
2
Vincitore: Facundo Bagnis
Mostra dettagli

Noma Noha akugue GER vs Tamara Zidansek SLO

GS Roland Garros
Noma Noha akugue
30
1
Tamara Zidansek [25]
30
0
Mostra dettagli

Lucija Ciric bagaric CRO vs Rebecca Marino CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Benjamin Hassan GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aziz Dougaz TUN vs Daniel Rincon ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – Ore: 10:00
Veronika Erjavec SLO vs Irene Burillo escorihuela ESP

GS Roland Garros
Veronika Erjavec
4
3
Irene Burillo escorihuela
6
6
Vincitore: Irene Burillo escorihuela
Mostra dettagli

Adrian Andreev BUL vs Giulio Zeppieri ITA

GS Roland Garros
Adrian Andreev
0
0
Giulio Zeppieri [31]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Elena-Gabriela Ruse ROU vs Suzan Lamens NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Li Tu AUS vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – Ore: 10:00
Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs Stefano Napolitano ITA
GS Roland Garros
Shintaro Mochizuki
6
6
Stefano Napolitano [18]
3
2
Vincitore: Shintaro Mochizuki
Mostra dettagli

Hailey Baptiste USA vs Sinja Kraus AUT

GS Roland Garros
Hailey Baptiste [6]
30
4
Sinja Kraus
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Sara Saito JPN vs Alycia Parks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dennis Novak AUT vs Jesper De jong NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 5 – Ore: 10:00
Jil Teichmann SUI vs Sijia Wei CHN
GS Roland Garros
Jil Teichmann
6
6
Sijia Wei
4
3
Vincitore: Jil Teichmann
Mostra dettagli

Gustavo Heide BRA vs Yunchaokete Bu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olga Danilovic SRB vs Kimberly Birrell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oksana Selekhmeteva --- vs Daria Snigur UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Xiaodi You CHN vs Yuliia Starodubtseva UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Anastasia Tikhonova --- vs Dalma Galfi HUN

GS Roland Garros
Anastasia Tikhonova
3
1
Dalma Galfi [32]
6
6
Vincitore: Dalma Galfi
Mostra dettagli

Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Lloyd Harris RSA

GS Roland Garros
Mattia Bellucci
40
5
Lloyd Harris [20]
0
1
Mostra dettagli

Zizou Bergs BEL vs Joris De loore BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anastasia Zakharova --- vs Dalila Jakupovic SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Lea Boskovic CRO vs Jana Fett CRO
GS Roland Garros
Lea Boskovic
3
2
Jana Fett [21]
6
6
Vincitore: Jana Fett
Mostra dettagli

Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Matteo Gigante ITA

GS Roland Garros
Dalibor Svrcina
0
4
Matteo Gigante [28]
15
3
Mostra dettagli

Rebecca Sramkova SVK vs Linda Fruhvirtova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernabe Zapata miralles ESP vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Jule Niemeier GER vs Lauren Davis USA
GS Roland Garros
Jule Niemeier [5]
6
6
Lauren Davis
3
3
Vincitore: Jule Niemeier
Mostra dettagli

Brenda Fruhvirtova CZE vs Robin Montgomery USA

GS Roland Garros
Brenda Fruhvirtova [4]
0
2
Robin Montgomery
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Denis Kudla USA vs Vit Kopriva CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J.J. Wolf USA vs Patrick Kypson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zachary Svajda USA vs Jaime Faria POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Alexandra Eala PHI vs Taylah Preston AUS

GS Roland Garros
Alexandra Eala
40
4
6
2
Taylah Preston [30]
15
6
4
4
Mostra dettagli

Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Gabriel Diallo CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Priscilla Hon AUS vs Panna Udvardy HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Solana Sierra ARG vs Olivia Gadecki AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs Filip Krajinovic SRB

GS Roland Garros
Hamad Medjedovic [15]
2
7
6
Filip Krajinovic
2*
5
6
Mostra dettagli

Moyuka Uchijima JPN vs Petra Marcinko CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eva Lys GER vs Lulu Sun NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mai Hontama JPN vs Cristina Dinu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Aliaksandra Sasnovich --- vs Zeynep Sonmez TUR
GS Roland Garros
Aliaksandra Sasnovich [12]
0
7
3
3
Zeynep Sonmez
0
6
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Raluka Serban CYP vs Dominika Salkova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Radu Albot MDA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Filip Misolic AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Katarzyna Kawa POL vs Laura Pigossi BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

1 commento

tinapica 22-05-2024 11:16

Sto vedendo Teichmann: brava e piacevole a vedersi, come mi aspettavo.
Adesso però mi sa che giro su Napo Orso Capo.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!