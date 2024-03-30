Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Houston: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Presenza di Luciano Darderi nel Md

30/03/2024 08:24 3 commenti
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images

USA ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Shelton, Ben USA vs Bye
Qualifier vs Bergs, Zizou BEL
Ajdukovic, Duje CRO vs Nakashima, Brandon USA
Hijikata, Rinky AUS vs (5) Eubanks, Christopher USA

(4) Etcheverry, Tomas Martin ARG vs Bye
Galan, Daniel Elahi COL vs Paire, Benoit FRA
(WC) Mmoh, Michael USA vs Varillas, Juan Pablo PER
Michelsen, Alex USA vs (8) Purcell, Max AUS

(6) Thompson, Jordan AUS vs Qualifier
Kokkinakis, Thanasi AUS vs Kovacevic, Aleksandar USA
Qualifier vs Duckworth, James AUS
Bye vs (3) Tiafoe, Frances USA

(7) Giron, Marcos USA vs (WC) Shapovalov, Denis CAN
Qualifier vs Wolf, J.J. USA
Darderi, Luciano ITA vs (WC) Kudla, Denis USA
Bye vs (2) Cerundolo, Francisco ARG

USA ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
(1) Diallo, Gabriel CAN vs Krueger, Mitchell USA
Boyer, Tristan USA vs (6) Brouwer, Gijs NED

(2) Kypson, Patrick USA vs (WC) Pannu, Kiranpal NZL
Holt, Brandon USA vs (8) Damm, Martin USA

(3) Vacherot, Valentin MON vs Quinn, Ethan USA
(Alt) Rybakov, Alex USA vs (5) Ritschard, Alexander SUI

(4) Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs (Alt) Kozlov, Stefan USA
(WC) Wu, Yibing CHN vs (7) Tabur, Clement FRA

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Tristan Boyer USA vs [6] Gijs Brouwer NED
2. [3] Valentin Vacherot MON vs Ethan Quinn USA
3. Brandon Holt USA vs [8] Martin Damm USA
4. [WC] Yibing Wu CHN vs [7] Clement Tabur FRA

Court 7 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Gabriel Diallo CAN vs Mitchell Krueger USA
2. [Alt] Alex Rybakov USA vs [5] Alexander Ritschard SUI
3. [2] Patrick Kypson USA vs [WC] Kiranpal Pannu NZL
4. [4] Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [Alt] Stefan Kozlov USA

TAG: ,

3 commenti

miky85 30-03-2024 09:16

Tiafoe

Etcheverry

Shelton
Darderi

Nakashima
Michelsen
Kokkinakis
Wolf

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dany 30-03-2024 08:50

TIAFOE

ETCHEVERRY

SHELTON
CERUNDOLO

NAKASHIMA
MICHELSEN
KOKKINAKIS
SHAPOVALOV

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
patrick 30-03-2024 08:47

Shelton

Tiafoe

Etcheverry
Cerundolo

Nakashima
Michelsen
Thompson
Giron

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!