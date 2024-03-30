ATP 250 Houston: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Presenza di Luciano Darderi nel Md

ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Principale – terra

(1) Shelton, Ben vs Bye

Qualifier vs Bergs, Zizou

Ajdukovic, Duje vs Nakashima, Brandon

Hijikata, Rinky vs (5) Eubanks, Christopher

(4) Etcheverry, Tomas Martin vs Bye

Galan, Daniel Elahi vs Paire, Benoit

(WC) Mmoh, Michael vs Varillas, Juan Pablo

Michelsen, Alex vs (8) Purcell, Max

(6) Thompson, Jordan vs Qualifier

Kokkinakis, Thanasi vs Kovacevic, Aleksandar

Qualifier vs Duckworth, James

Bye vs (3) Tiafoe, Frances

(7) Giron, Marcos vs (WC) Shapovalov, Denis

Qualifier vs Wolf, J.J.

Darderi, Luciano vs (WC) Kudla, Denis

Bye vs (2) Cerundolo, Francisco

(1) Diallo, Gabrielvs Krueger, MitchellBoyer, Tristanvs (6) Brouwer, Gijs

(2) Kypson, Patrick vs (WC) Pannu, Kiranpal

Holt, Brandon vs (8) Damm, Martin

(3) Vacherot, Valentin vs Quinn, Ethan

(Alt) Rybakov, Alex vs (5) Ritschard, Alexander

(4) Yevseyev, Denis vs (Alt) Kozlov, Stefan

(WC) Wu, Yibing vs (7) Tabur, Clement

1. Tristan Boyervs [6] Gijs Brouwer2. [3] Valentin Vacherotvs Ethan Quinn3. Brandon Holtvs [8] Martin Damm4. [WC] Yibing Wuvs [7] Clement Tabur

Court 7 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [1] Gabriel Diallo vs Mitchell Krueger

2. [Alt] Alex Rybakov vs [5] Alexander Ritschard

3. [2] Patrick Kypson vs [WC] Kiranpal Pannu

4. [4] Denis Yevseyev vs [Alt] Stefan Kozlov