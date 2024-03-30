ATP 250 Houston: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Presenza di Luciano Darderi nel Md
ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Shelton, Ben vs Bye
Qualifier vs Bergs, Zizou
Ajdukovic, Duje vs Nakashima, Brandon
Hijikata, Rinky vs (5) Eubanks, Christopher
(4) Etcheverry, Tomas Martin vs Bye
Galan, Daniel Elahi vs Paire, Benoit
(WC) Mmoh, Michael vs Varillas, Juan Pablo
Michelsen, Alex vs (8) Purcell, Max
(6) Thompson, Jordan vs Qualifier
Kokkinakis, Thanasi vs Kovacevic, Aleksandar
Qualifier vs Duckworth, James
Bye vs (3) Tiafoe, Frances
(7) Giron, Marcos vs (WC) Shapovalov, Denis
Qualifier vs Wolf, J.J.
Darderi, Luciano vs (WC) Kudla, Denis
Bye vs (2) Cerundolo, Francisco
ATP 250 Houston – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
(1) Diallo, Gabriel vs Krueger, Mitchell
Boyer, Tristan vs (6) Brouwer, Gijs
(2) Kypson, Patrick vs (WC) Pannu, Kiranpal
Holt, Brandon vs (8) Damm, Martin
(3) Vacherot, Valentin vs Quinn, Ethan
(Alt) Rybakov, Alex vs (5) Ritschard, Alexander
(4) Yevseyev, Denis vs (Alt) Kozlov, Stefan
(WC) Wu, Yibing vs (7) Tabur, Clement
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Tristan Boyer vs [6] Gijs Brouwer
2. [3] Valentin Vacherot vs Ethan Quinn
3. Brandon Holt vs [8] Martin Damm
4. [WC] Yibing Wu vs [7] Clement Tabur
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Gabriel Diallo vs Mitchell Krueger
2. [Alt] Alex Rybakov vs [5] Alexander Ritschard
3. [2] Patrick Kypson vs [WC] Kiranpal Pannu
4. [4] Denis Yevseyev vs [Alt] Stefan Kozlov
