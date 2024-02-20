Challenger Tenerife 2, Pune e Pau: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Stefano Napolitano nella foto
CHALLENGER Tenerife 2 (Spagna 🇪🇸) – 1° Turno, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Matteo Gigante
vs Alessandro Giannessi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Alejandro Moro Canas vs [3] Pablo Llamas Ruiz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. JiSung Nam / Kelsey Stevenson vs Alessandro Giannessi / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Henrique Rocha vs Daniel Rincon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Francesco Maestrelli vs [Q] David Jorda Sanchis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lukas Neumayer vs [Q] Raul Brancaccio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [LL] Salvatore Caruso vs [Alt] Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Steven Diez vs [8] Franco Agamenone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Martin Damm
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] August Holmgren vs [2] Jesper de Jong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Adrian Andreev vs [Q] Giovanni Fonio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alexis Galarneau vs Dennis Novak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Scott Duncan / Marcus Willis vs Jesper de Jong / Ivan Sabanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Pau (Francia 🇫🇷) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Lloyd Harris
/ Benoit Paire
vs Christian Harrison
/ Brandon Nakashima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Antoine Escoffier vs [7] Harold Mayot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Gregoire Barrere vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Hazem Naw vs [2] Arthur Rinderknech
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Gijs Brouwer vs [WC] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] Kyle Edmund vs Titouan Droguet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Leandro Riedi vs [Q] Altug Celikbilek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Tristan Lamasine vs Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ivan Gakhov vs [Q] James Trotter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Leandro Riedi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [SE] Clement Chidekh vs [Q] Strong Kirchheimer (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Mattia Bellucci vs [SE] Matteo Martineau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Pune (India 🇮🇳) – 1° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Bernard Tomic
vs Enzo Couacaud
ATP Pune
Bernard Tomic
4
2
Enzo Couacaud
6
6
Vincitore: Couacaud
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-3 → 2-3
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
B. Tomic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
E. Couacaud
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-5 → 4-5
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
B. Tomic
0-15
0-30
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. Seongchan Hong vs Maks Kasnikowski
ATP Pune
Seongchan Hong
4
2
Maks Kasnikowski
6
6
Vincitore: Kasnikowski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Valentin Vacherot vs [Q] Vasek Pospisil
ATP Pune
Valentin Vacherot [4]
15
5
Vasek Pospisil•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
4. [1] Sumit Nagal vs Yu Hsiou Hsu (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Stefano Napolitano vs [WC] Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maxime Janvier vs [7] Dane Sweeny
ATP Pune
Maxime Janvier
6
1
6
Dane Sweeny [7]
4
6
7
Vincitore: Sweeny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Janvier
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Janvier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
D. Sweeny
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 0-2
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
M. Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Janvier
0-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [Q] Raphael Collignon vs [3] Adam Walton
ATP Pune
Raphael Collignon
0
6
1
Adam Walton [3]•
0
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Walton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Collignon
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
R. Collignon
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
R. Collignon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Tristan Boyer vs Oriol Roca Batalla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Sebastian Fanselow vs [2] Duje Ajdukovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta / Karan Singh vs Tristan Schoolkate / Adam Walton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Coleman Wong vs [Q] Felix Gill
ATP Pune
Coleman Wong
6
6
3
Felix Gill
7
4
6
Vincitore: Gill
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
C. Wong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
F. Gill
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Wong
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
ace
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
F. Gill
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
2. [6] Oliver Crawford vs [Q] Alexey Zakharov
ATP Pune
Oliver Crawford [6]
0
6
0
Alexey Zakharov•
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
O. Crawford
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Zakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Zakharov
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi vs [4] N.Sriram Balaji / Andre Begemann (non prima ore: 08:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani vs Luca Margaroli / Goncalo Oliveira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit