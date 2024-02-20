Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tenerife 2, Pune e Pau: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

20/02/2024 08:37 Nessun commento
Stefano Napolitano nella foto
CHALLENGER Tenerife 2 (Spagna 🇪🇸) – 1° Turno, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Matteo Gigante ITA vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs [3] Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. JiSung Nam KOR / Kelsey Stevenson CAN vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Henrique Rocha POR vs Daniel Rincon ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs [Q] David Jorda Sanchis ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lukas Neumayer AUT vs [Q] Raul Brancaccio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [LL] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs [Alt] Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Steven Diez CAN vs [8] Franco Agamenone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Martin Damm USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] August Holmgren DEN vs [2] Jesper de Jong NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Adrian Andreev BUL vs [Q] Giovanni Fonio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Dennis Novak AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Scott Duncan GBR / Marcus Willis GBR vs Jesper de Jong NED / Ivan Sabanov SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Pau (Francia 🇫🇷) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Lloyd Harris RSA / Benoit Paire FRA vs Christian Harrison USA / Brandon Nakashima USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Antoine Escoffier FRA vs [7] Harold Mayot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Hazem Naw SYR vs [2] Arthur Rinderknech FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Gijs Brouwer NED vs [WC] Lucas Pouille FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Kyle Edmund GBR vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Leandro Riedi SUI vs [Q] Altug Celikbilek TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Tristan Lamasine FRA vs Otto Virtanen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ivan Gakhov vs [Q] James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov UKR vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Leandro Riedi SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [SE] Clement Chidekh FRA vs [Q] Strong Kirchheimer USA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Mattia Bellucci ITA vs [SE] Matteo Martineau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Pune (India 🇮🇳) – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Bernard Tomic AUS vs Enzo Couacaud FRA
ATP Pune
Bernard Tomic
4
2
Enzo Couacaud
6
6
Vincitore: Couacaud
Mostra dettagli

2. Seongchan Hong KOR vs Maks Kasnikowski POL

ATP Pune
Seongchan Hong
4
2
Maks Kasnikowski
6
6
Vincitore: Kasnikowski
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Valentin Vacherot MON vs [Q] Vasek Pospisil CAN

ATP Pune
Valentin Vacherot [4]
15
5
Vasek Pospisil
30
2
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Sumit Nagal IND vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Stefano Napolitano ITA vs [WC] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maxime Janvier FRA vs [7] Dane Sweeny AUS

ATP Pune
Maxime Janvier
6
1
6
Dane Sweeny [7]
4
6
7
Vincitore: Sweeny
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Raphael Collignon BEL vs [3] Adam Walton AUS

ATP Pune
Raphael Collignon
0
6
1
Adam Walton [3]
0
7
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Tristan Boyer USA vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Sebastian Fanselow GER vs [2] Duje Ajdukovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta IND / Karan Singh IND vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS / Adam Walton AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:30 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Coleman Wong HKG vs [Q] Felix Gill GBR

ATP Pune
Coleman Wong
6
6
3
Felix Gill
7
4
6
Vincitore: Gill
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Oliver Crawford GBR vs [Q] Alexey Zakharov

ATP Pune
Oliver Crawford [6]
0
6
0
Alexey Zakharov
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs [4] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Andre Begemann GER (non prima ore: 08:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Siddhant Banthia IND / Parikshit Somani IND vs Luca Margaroli SUI / Goncalo Oliveira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

