Italiani ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

Circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger: I risultati completi dei giocatori italiani del 24 Settembre 2023 (LIVE)

24/09/2023 07:58 Nessun commento
Mattia Bellucci nella foto
CHN ATP 250 Zhuhai – hard
QF Rinderknech FRA – Musetti ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 07:00

ATP Chengdu
Arthur Rinderknech
0
0
Lorenzo Musetti [2]
0
0
AUT Challenger Bad Waltersdorf – terra
SF Pellegrino ITA – Ramos-Vinolas ESP (0-0) ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare




POR Challenger Braga – terra
1TQ Caruso ITA – Kaliyanda Poonacha IND (0-0) ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

1TQ Araujo POR – Fonio ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1TQ Barranco Cosano ESP – Weis ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1TQ Krutykh UKR – Berrettini ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA Challenger Orleans – hard
1TQ Bellucci ITA – Vincent Ruggeri ITA (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COL Challenger Bogota – terra
1TQ Alves BRA – Claverie ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

