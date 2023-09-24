Circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger: I risultati completi dei giocatori italiani del 24 Settembre 2023 (LIVE)
ATP 250 Zhuhai – hard
QF Rinderknech – Musetti (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 07:00
Challenger Bad Waltersdorf – terra
SF Pellegrino – Ramos-Vinolas (0-0) ore 10:30
Challenger Braga – terra
1TQ Caruso – Kaliyanda Poonacha (0-0) ore 14:00
1TQ Araujo – Fonio (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
1TQ Barranco Cosano – Weis (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
1TQ Krutykh – Berrettini (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Challenger Orleans – hard
1TQ Bellucci – Vincent Ruggeri (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Challenger Bogota – terra
1TQ Alves – Claverie (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
