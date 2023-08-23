Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Augsburg, Praga 3, Lima e Zhuhai: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

23/08/2023 07:47 Nessun commento
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14

GER CHALLENGER Augsburg (Germania) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gilles Arnaud Bailly BEL vs [2] Benjamin Hassan LIB
ATP Augsburg
Gilles Arnaud Bailly
0
3
Benjamin Hassan [2]
15
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Timo Stodder GER vs Andres Martin USA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Louis Wessels GER vs [Q] Gianmarco Ferrari ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Constantin Frantzen GER / Hendrik Jebens GER vs Hady Habib LIB / Benjamin Hassan LIB (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Neil Oberleitner AUT / Tim Sandkaulen GER vs Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lucas Gerch GER vs Moez Echargui TUN

ATP Augsburg
Lucas Gerch
30
1
Moez Echargui
40
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Nicolas Zanellato BRA vs [WC] Marvin Moeller GER (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Matteo Martineau FRA vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Billy Harris GBR / Henrique Rocha POR vs [Alt] Lucas Gerch GER / Timo Stodder GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG / Juan Bautista Torres ARG vs David Pichler AUT / Parikshit Somani IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Oliver Crawford USA vs Carlos Taberner ESP

ATP Augsburg
Oliver Crawford
0
3
Carlos Taberner
0
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Steven Diez CAN vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Moez Echargui TUN / Federico Iannaccone ITA vs [2] Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov UKR (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Oriol Roca Batalla ESP / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs [Alt] Nicholas Bybel USA / Oliver Crawford USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR vs [4] Purav Raja IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CZE CHALLENGER Prague 3 (Repubblica Ceca) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andrew Paulson CZE vs Mathys Erhard FRA
ATP Prague 3
Andrew Paulson
40
2
Mathys Erhard
15
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Luciano Darderi ITA vs Maxime Janvier FRA (non prima ore: 11:30) 1T

ATP Prague 3
Luciano Darderi [3]
0
6
6
5
Maxime Janvier
0
3
7
5
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Toby Kodat USA vs Henri Laaksonen SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Jonas Forejtek CZE vs [5] Joao Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Petr Nouza CZE / Andrew Paulson CZE vs Marek Gengel CZE / Lukas Rosol CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Calvin Hemery FRA / Maxime Janvier FRA vs [WC] Jonas Forejtek CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maxime Chazal FRA vs [4] Rudolf Molleker GER

ATP Prague 3
Maxime Chazal
15
1
Rudolf Molleker [4]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Gabriel Debru FRA vs [Q] Jakub Nicod CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Luciano Darderi ITA OR Maxime Janvier FRA vs [Q] Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mathias Bourgue FRA / Valentin Royer FRA vs Jiri Barnat CZE / Milos Karol SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Valentin Vacherot MON vs Facundo Mena ARG

ATP Prague 3
Valentin Vacherot [8]
30
3
Facundo Mena
0
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Finn Reynolds NZL / Artem Sitak NZL vs Zvonimir Babic CRO / Alexander Donski BUL (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Daniel Cukierman ISR / Roy Stepanov ISR vs Rudolf Molleker GER / Henri Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Hynek Barton CZE / Daniel Siniakov CZE vs [3] Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHN CHALLENGER Zhuhai (Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Yi Zhou CHN vs [6] Philip Sekulic AUS
ATP Zhuhai
Yi Zhou
3
7
7
Philip Sekulic [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Zhou
Mostra dettagli

2. Fajing Sun CHN vs [2] Jason Jung TPE (non prima ore: 06:30)

ATP Zhuhai
Fajing Sun
0
3
6
3
Jason Jung [2]
0
6
3
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Ricardas Berankis LTU vs Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Rigele Te CHN / Yi Zhou CHN vs [4] Ray Ho TPE / Fajing Sun CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Dominik Palan CZE vs Robert Strombachs LAT

ATP Zhuhai
Dominik Palan [5]
4
7
4
Robert Strombachs
6
6
6
Vincitore: Strombachs
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Zhe Li CHN vs [Q] Hanwen Li CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [Q] Luca Castelnuovo SUI

ATP Zhuhai
Evgeny Karlovskiy
0
0
Luca Castelnuovo
0
0
Mostra dettagli

4. Robert Strombachs LAT / Evan Zhu USA vs [WC] Jie Cui CHN / Xiaofei Wang CHN

ATP Zhuhai
Robert Strombachs / Evan Zhu
0
0
Jie Cui / Xiaofei Wang
0
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Alexander Zgirovsky vs Arthur Weber FRA

ATP Zhuhai
Alexander Zgirovsky
6
6
Arthur Weber
7
7
Vincitore: Weber
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Aliaksandr Liaonenka vs Colin Sinclair NMI

ATP Zhuhai
Aliaksandr Liaonenka
7
6
Colin Sinclair
6
3
Vincitore: Liaonenka
Mostra dettagli

3. Jiayang Dong AUS / Zhenxiong Dong CHN vs Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Arthur Weber FRA (non prima ore: 08:30)

ATP Zhuhai
Jiayang Dong / Zhenxiong Dong
3
1
Francis Casey Alcantara / Arthur Weber
6
6
Vincitore: Alcantara / Weber
Mostra dettagli







PER CHALLENGER Lima (Peru) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Gustavo Heide BRA vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs [3] Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [PR] Juan Sebastian Gomez COL / Andres Urrea COL vs [WC] Milledge Cossu USA / Justin Roberts BAH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs [Q] Ignacio Buse PER (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [8] Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Andres Andrade ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 9 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Murkel Dellien BOL vs [Q] Pedro Sakamoto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs Blaise Bicknell JAM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Alberto Odiseo Alvarado Berrospi PER / Gianluca Ballotta PER vs [4] Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA / Pedro Sakamoto BRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Conner Huertas del Pino PER / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Juan Bautista Otegui ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 11 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Bautista Otegui ARG vs [6] Gonzalo Lama CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [2] Renzo Olivo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Ignacio Carou URU / Ignacio Monzon ARG vs Murkel Dellien BOL / Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Matias Franco Descotte ARG / Matias Soto CHI vs Trey Hilderbrand USA / Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: