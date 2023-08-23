Challenger Augsburg, Praga 3, Lima e Zhuhai: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14
CHALLENGER Augsburg (Germania) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Gilles Arnaud Bailly
vs [2] Benjamin Hassan
ATP Augsburg
Gilles Arnaud Bailly
0
3
Benjamin Hassan [2]•
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Arnaud Bailly
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Arnaud Bailly
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-2 → 2-2
B. Hassan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Arnaud Bailly
0-1 → 1-1
2. [7] Timo Stodder vs Andres Martin (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Louis Wessels vs [Q] Gianmarco Ferrari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Constantin Frantzen / Hendrik Jebens vs Hady Habib / Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Neil Oberleitner / Tim Sandkaulen vs Alexander Merino / Christoph Negritu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lucas Gerch vs Moez Echargui
ATP Augsburg
Lucas Gerch•
30
1
Moez Echargui
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Gerch
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
L. Gerch
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Echargui
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Nicolas Zanellato vs [WC] Marvin Moeller (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Matteo Martineau vs Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Billy Harris / Henrique Rocha vs [Alt] Lucas Gerch / Timo Stodder
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Santiago Rodriguez Taverna / Juan Bautista Torres vs David Pichler / Parikshit Somani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Oliver Crawford vs Carlos Taberner
ATP Augsburg
Oliver Crawford•
0
3
Carlos Taberner
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Crawford
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Steven Diez vs Oriol Roca Batalla (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Moez Echargui / Federico Iannaccone vs [2] Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Oriol Roca Batalla / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs [Alt] Nicholas Bybel / Oliver Crawford
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi vs [4] Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Prague 3 (Repubblica Ceca) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andrew Paulson
vs Mathys Erhard
ATP Prague 3
Andrew Paulson•
40
2
Mathys Erhard
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Paulson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
M. Erhard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
A. Paulson
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
A. Paulson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Luciano Darderi vs Maxime Janvier (non prima ore: 11:30) 1T
ATP Prague 3
Luciano Darderi [3]•
0
6
6
5
Maxime Janvier
0
3
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Janvier
30-40
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-3 → 2-4
L. Darderi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Darderi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
L. Darderi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
L. Darderi
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
L. Darderi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
L. Darderi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Janvier
0-15
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. [WC] Toby Kodat vs Henri Laaksonen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Jonas Forejtek vs [5] Joao Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Petr Nouza / Andrew Paulson vs Marek Gengel / Lukas Rosol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Calvin Hemery / Maxime Janvier vs [WC] Jonas Forejtek / Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maxime Chazal vs [4] Rudolf Molleker
ATP Prague 3
Maxime Chazal•
15
1
Rudolf Molleker [4]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Molleker
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Chazal
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
M. Chazal
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Gabriel Debru vs [Q] Jakub Nicod
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Luciano Darderi OR Maxime Janvier vs [Q] Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Mathias Bourgue / Valentin Royer vs Jiri Barnat / Milos Karol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Valentin Vacherot vs Facundo Mena
ATP Prague 3
Valentin Vacherot [8]•
30
3
Facundo Mena
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Mena
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
F. Mena
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
2. [Q] Federico Agustin Gomez vs Lorenzo Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Finn Reynolds / Artem Sitak vs Zvonimir Babic / Alexander Donski (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Daniel Cukierman / Roy Stepanov vs Rudolf Molleker / Henri Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Hynek Barton / Daniel Siniakov vs [3] Federico Agustin Gomez / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Zhuhai (Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Yi Zhou
vs [6] Philip Sekulic
ATP Zhuhai
Yi Zhou
3
7
7
Philip Sekulic [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Zhou
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
ace
6-1*
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
P. Sekulic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
P. Sekulic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Sekulic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Zhou
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Sekulic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Sekulic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
P. Sekulic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
P. Sekulic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Sekulic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Zhou
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Sekulic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Fajing Sun vs [2] Jason Jung (non prima ore: 06:30)
ATP Zhuhai
Fajing Sun•
0
3
6
3
Jason Jung [2]
0
6
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Jung
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Jung
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 1-4
F. Sun
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Ricardas Berankis vs Stefanos Sakellaridis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Rigele Te / Yi Zhou vs [4] Ray Ho / Fajing Sun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Dominik Palan vs Robert Strombachs
ATP Zhuhai
Dominik Palan [5]
4
7
4
Robert Strombachs
6
6
6
Vincitore: Strombachs
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Strombachs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Strombachs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Palan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
R. Strombachs
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Palan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
R. Strombachs
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Palan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
ace
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
ace
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
D. Palan
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
D. Palan
15-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
R. Strombachs
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
R. Strombachs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Palan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
R. Strombachs
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Palan
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Strombachs
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Strombachs
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Zhe Li vs [Q] Hanwen Li
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [Q] Luca Castelnuovo
ATP Zhuhai
Evgeny Karlovskiy
0
0
Luca Castelnuovo
0
0
4. Robert Strombachs / Evan Zhu vs [WC] Jie Cui / Xiaofei Wang
ATP Zhuhai
Robert Strombachs / Evan Zhu
0
0
Jie Cui / Xiaofei Wang
0
0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Alexander Zgirovsky vs Arthur Weber
ATP Zhuhai
Alexander Zgirovsky
6
6
Arthur Weber
7
7
Vincitore: Weber
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Weber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Zgirovsky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
A. Zgirovsky
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
A. Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Zgirovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Zgirovsky
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Zgirovsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Weber
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Zgirovsky
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Zgirovsky
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Weber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Aliaksandr Liaonenka vs Colin Sinclair
ATP Zhuhai
Aliaksandr Liaonenka
7
6
Colin Sinclair
6
3
Vincitore: Liaonenka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Liaonenka
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-1 → 4-2
A. Liaonenka
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
C. Sinclair
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
ace
6-6 → 7-6
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Liaonenka
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Jiayang Dong / Zhenxiong Dong vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Arthur Weber (non prima ore: 08:30)
ATP Zhuhai
Jiayang Dong / Zhenxiong Dong
3
1
Francis Casey Alcantara / Arthur Weber
6
6
Vincitore: Alcantara / Weber
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
1-5 → 1-6
J. Dong / Dong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-5 → 1-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
0-4 → 0-5
J. Dong / Dong
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
0-2 → 0-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
2-5 → 3-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
J. Dong / Dong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Dong / Dong
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Weber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
J. Dong / Dong
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Lima (Peru) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Gustavo Heide
vs Alvaro Guillen Meza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs [3] Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Juan Sebastian Gomez / Andres Urrea vs [WC] Milledge Cossu / Justin Roberts
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs [Q] Ignacio Buse (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [8] Gonzalo Bueno vs Andres Andrade
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 9 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Murkel Dellien vs [Q] Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Juan Pablo Ficovich vs Blaise Bicknell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Alberto Odiseo Alvarado Berrospi / Gianluca Ballotta vs [4] Daniel Dutra da Silva / Pedro Sakamoto (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Conner Huertas del Pino / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs Juan Bautista Otegui / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 11 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Bautista Otegui vs [6] Gonzalo Lama
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Gonzalo Villanueva vs [2] Renzo Olivo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Ignacio Carou / Ignacio Monzon vs Murkel Dellien / Alvaro Guillen Meza (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Matias Franco Descotte / Matias Soto vs Trey Hilderbrand / Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
