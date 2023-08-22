Us Open 2023 - Day 1 Qualificazioni ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Bouchard Brilla, Errani e Mladenovic Dicono Addio

23/08/2023 06:00 7 commenti
Eugenie Bouchard, un tempo tra le prime cinque giocatrici al mondo, è tornata a far parlare di sé nella settimana di qualificazione dell’US Open, iniziata questa martedì a New York. La tennista canadese ha assicurato il suo posto al secondo turno della fase preliminare con una vittoria convincente. Questo successo segna la prima vittoria di Bouchard in un Grand Slam quest’anno, avendo precedentemente perso nel primo turno delle qualificazioni a Wimbledon.
Attualmente 216ª nel ranking WTA, Bouchard, ora 29enne, ha battuto a New York la wild card locale, Katherine Hui, 18 anni e 1000ª nel ranking, con il punteggio di 6-2, 6-3. La prossima avversaria per la Bouchard sarà la ucraina Dayana Yastremska, in un match che si preannuncia complesso.

Tuttavia, non tutte le notizie provenienti da Flushing Meadows sono state positive per i grandi nomi del circuito. Due figure ben note del tennis femminile hanno detto addio al torneo nelle qualificazioni. L’italiana Sara Errani, attualmente 116ª nel mondo, è stata sconfitta dalla russa Erika Andreeva, 159ª nel ranking WTA e sorella maggiore di Mirra, con il punteggio di 6-4, 6-0. Nel frattempo, Kristina Mladenovic, classificata 185ª, ha ceduto alla romena Elena Gabriella Ruse, 165ª nel ranking mondiale, per 6-2, 6-2.

USA Us Open – 1° Turno Qualificazioni – hard

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
Q. Vandecasteele USA vs F. Bagnis ARG
Slam Us Open
Q. Vandecasteele
1
2
0
F. Bagnis [29]
6
6
0
Vincitore: F. Bagnis
Mostra dettagli

E. Bouchard CAN vs K. Hui USA

Slam Us Open
E. Bouchard
6
6
0
K. Hui
2
3
0
Vincitore: E. Bouchard
Mostra dettagli

J. Rodionov AUT vs P. Kypson USA

Slam Us Open
J. Rodionov [7]
4
4
0
P. Kypson
6
6
0
Vincitore: P. Kypson
Mostra dettagli

D. Semenistaja LAT vs L. Hovde USA

Slam Us Open
D. Semenistaja
6
6
0
L. Hovde
4
2
0
Vincitore: D. Semenistaja
Mostra dettagli

K. Anderson RSA vs O. Krutykh UKR

Slam Us Open
K. Anderson
6
7
0
O. Krutykh
3
5
0
Vincitore: K. Anderson
Mostra dettagli




Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
T. Daniel JPN vs S. Nagal IND
Slam Us Open
T. Daniel [4]
6
7
0
S. Nagal
3
5
0
Vincitore: T. Daniel
Mostra dettagli

E. Mandlik USA vs A. Hesse FRA

Slam Us Open
E. Mandlik
6
6
0
A. Hesse
3
4
0
Vincitore: E. Mandlik
Mostra dettagli

B. Holt USA vs A. Ritschard SUI

Slam Us Open
B. Holt
6
6
A. Ritschard
1
4
Vincitore: B. Holt
Mostra dettagli

R. Jani HUN vs F. Crawley USA

Slam Us Open
R. Jani
1
7
6
F. Crawley
6
6
7
Vincitore: F. Crawley
Mostra dettagli

B. Gojo CRO vs H. Medjedovic SRB

Slam Us Open
B. Gojo [8]
7
6
6
H. Medjedovic
5
7
4
Vincitore: B. Gojo
Mostra dettagli




Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
S. Errani ITA vs E. Andreeva
Slam Us Open
S. Errani [16]
4
0
E. Andreeva
6
6
Vincitore: E. Andreeva
Mostra dettagli

P. Llamas Ruiz ESP vs A. Collarini ARG

Slam Us Open
P. Llamas Ruiz
6
6
A. Collarini
3
3
Vincitore: P. Llamas Ruiz
Mostra dettagli

L. Siegemund GER vs N. Brancaccio ITA

Slam Us Open
L. Siegemund [10]
6
6
N. Brancaccio
1
4
Vincitore: L. Siegemund
Mostra dettagli

Y. Hsu TPE vs C. Ilkel TUR

Slam Us Open
Y. Hsu
7
6
C. Ilkel
6
1
Vincitore: Y. Hsu
Mostra dettagli

L. Jeanjean FRA vs T. Martincova CZE

Slam Us Open
L. Jeanjean
6
7
0
T. Martincova [20]
3
5
0
Vincitore: L. Jeanjean
Mostra dettagli



Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
F. Delbonis ARG vs M. Damm USA

Slam Us Open
F. Delbonis
4
6
5
M. Damm
6
4
7
Vincitore: M. Damm
Mostra dettagli

B. Palicova CZE vs K. Volynets USA

Slam Us Open
B. Palicova
3
4
K. Volynets [25]
6
6
Vincitore: K. Volynets
Mostra dettagli

L. Nardi ITA vs T. Tirante ARG

Slam Us Open
L. Nardi [15]
4
4
T. Tirante
6
6
Vincitore: T. Tirante
Mostra dettagli

F. Ferreira Silva POR vs A. Mayo USA

Slam Us Open
F. Ferreira Silva
6
1
4
A. Mayo
3
6
6
Vincitore: A. Mayo
Mostra dettagli

M. Jones USA vs M. Bjorklund SWE

Slam Us Open
M. Jones
1
2
M. Bjorklund
6
6
Vincitore: M. Bjorklund
Mostra dettagli



Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
S. Vickery USA vs I. Burillo Escorihuela ESP

Slam Us Open
S. Vickery
6
6
6
I. Burillo Escorihuela
7
3
0
Vincitore: S. Vickery
Mostra dettagli

D. Yastremska UKR vs H. Watson GBR

Slam Us Open
D. Yastremska [12]
6
6
H. Watson
3
2
Vincitore: D. Yastremska
Mostra dettagli

J. Duckworth AUS vs T. Svajda USA

Slam Us Open
J. Duckworth [12]
7
6
T. Svajda
6
2
Vincitore: J. Duckworth
Mostra dettagli

E. Makarova vs T. Zidansek SLO

Slam Us Open
E. Makarova
1
1
T. Zidansek [19]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Zidansek
Mostra dettagli

L. Lokoli FRA vs T. Machac CZE

Slam Us Open
L. Lokoli
4
1
0
T. Machac [19]
6
6
0
Vincitore: T. Machac
Mostra dettagli




Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
Y. Wickmayer BEL vs K. Sebov CAN
Slam Us Open
Y. Wickmayer [3]
6
7
6
K. Sebov
7
5
2
Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer
Mostra dettagli

A. Galarneau CAN vs D. Stricker SUI

Slam Us Open
A. Galarneau
6
2
0
D. Stricker [22]
3
6
6
Vincitore: D. Stricker
Mostra dettagli

M. Barthel GER vs S. Waltert SUI

Slam Us Open
M. Barthel
2
4
0
S. Waltert
6
6
0
Vincitore: S. Waltert
Mostra dettagli

G. Blancaneaux FRA vs B. Paire FRA

Slam Us Open
G. Blancaneaux
2
3
0
B. Paire [20]
6
6
0
Vincitore: B. Paire
Mostra dettagli




Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
F. Coria ARG vs C. Ugo Carabelli ARG
Slam Us Open
F. Coria [3]
6
6
C. Ugo Carabelli
3
1
Vincitore: F. Coria
Mostra dettagli

K. Zavatska UKR vs A. Bondar HUN

Slam Us Open
K. Zavatska
6
4
A. Bondar [24]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Bondar
Mostra dettagli

K. Uchida JPN vs T. Skatov KAZ

Slam Us Open
K. Uchida
2
2
T. Skatov [23]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Skatov
Mostra dettagli

K. Birrell AUS vs L. Romero Gormaz ESP

Slam Us Open
K. Birrell [13]
6
6
6
L. Romero Gormaz
7
1
2
Vincitore: K. Birrell
Mostra dettagli

A. Andreev BUL vs N. Fatic BIH

Slam Us Open
A. Andreev
6
6
N. Fatic
3
4
Vincitore: A. Andreev
Mostra dettagli



Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
F. Gaio ITA vs H. Grenier FRA

Slam Us Open
F. Gaio
3
6
6
H. Grenier [32]
6
3
2
Vincitore: F. Gaio
Mostra dettagli

Y. Starodubtseva UKR vs C. Naef SUI

Slam Us Open
Y. Starodubtseva
7
4
4
C. Naef
5
6
6
Vincitore: C. Naef
Mostra dettagli

V. Sachko UKR vs R. Brancaccio ITA

Slam Us Open
V. Sachko
6
3
R. Brancaccio
7
6
Vincitore: R. Brancaccio
Mostra dettagli

J. Cristian ROU vs I. Shymanovich

Slam Us Open
J. Cristian [6]
3
1
I. Shymanovich
6
6
Vincitore: I. Shymanovich
Mostra dettagli

A. Bolsova ESP vs M. Kempen BEL

Slam Us Open
A. Bolsova [14]
4
6
6
M. Kempen
6
4
4
Vincitore: A. Bolsova
Mostra dettagli




Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
M. Stoiana USA vs V. Golubic SUI
Slam Us Open
M. Stoiana
3
4
V. Golubic [31]
6
6
Vincitore: V. Golubic
Mostra dettagli

J. Munar ESP vs E. Couacaud FRA

Slam Us Open
J. Munar [1]
5
3
E. Couacaud
7
6
Vincitore: E. Couacaud
Mostra dettagli

K. Mladenovic FRA vs E. Ruse ROU

Slam Us Open
K. Mladenovic
2
2
E. Ruse
6
6
Vincitore: E. Ruse
Mostra dettagli

F. Agamenone ITA vs M. Zheng USA

Slam Us Open
F. Agamenone
2
3
M. Zheng
6
6
Vincitore: M. Zheng
Mostra dettagli

M. Bulgaru ROU vs A. Raina IND

Slam Us Open
M. Bulgaru
3
5
A. Raina
6
7
Vincitore: A. Raina
Mostra dettagli



Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
F. Comesana ARG vs J. Kovalik SVK

Slam Us Open
F. Comesana
6
6
J. Kovalik
4
4
Vincitore: F. Comesana
Mostra dettagli

L. Stefanini ITA vs Y. In-Albon SUI

Slam Us Open
L. Stefanini [8]
6
6
0
Y. In-Albon
2
1
0
Vincitore: L. Stefanini
Mostra dettagli

T. Atmane FRA vs M. Valkusz HUN

Slam Us Open
T. Atmane
6
6
6
M. Valkusz
2
7
3
Vincitore: T. Atmane
Mostra dettagli

T. Babos HUN vs J. Bouzas Maneiro ESP

Slam Us Open
T. Babos
1
6
6
J. Bouzas Maneiro [30]
6
4
3
Vincitore: T. Babos
Mostra dettagli




Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
C. Paquet FRA vs H. Dart GBR
Slam Us Open
C. Paquet
6
4
1
H. Dart
3
6
6
Vincitore: H. Dart
Mostra dettagli

A. Giannessi ITA vs H. Mayot FRA

Slam Us Open
A. Giannessi
7
7
H. Mayot
6
5
Vincitore: A. Giannessi
Mostra dettagli

M. Melnikova vs A. Sharma AUS

Slam Us Open
M. Melnikova
4
7
6
A. Sharma
6
6
1
Vincitore: M. Melnikova
Mostra dettagli

T. Monteiro BRA vs G. Mpetshi Perricard FRA

Slam Us Open
T. Monteiro [14]
7
6
6
G. Mpetshi Perricard
6
7
7
Vincitore: G. Mpetshi Perricard
Mostra dettagli




Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
F. Passaro ITA vs S. Hong KOR
Slam Us Open
F. Passaro
6
4
S. Hong
7
6
Vincitore: S. Hong
Mostra dettagli

R. Bonadio ITA vs G. Zeppieri ITA

Slam Us Open
R. Bonadio
6
7
3
G. Zeppieri [30]
7
6
6
Vincitore: G. Zeppieri
Mostra dettagli

J. Ponchet FRA vs D. Galfi HUN

Slam Us Open
J. Ponchet
4
4
0
D. Galfi [17]
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Galfi
Mostra dettagli

R. Sramkova SVK vs N. Abduraimova UZB

Slam Us Open
R. Sramkova
6
6
N. Abduraimova
4
4
Vincitore: R. Sramkova
Mostra dettagli



Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
F. Meligeni Alves BRA vs D. Svrcina CZE

Slam Us Open
F. Meligeni Alves
2
6
6
D. Svrcina
6
2
3
Vincitore: F. Meligeni Alves
Mostra dettagli

N. Han KOR vs V. Jimenez Kasintseva AND

Slam Us Open
N. Han
6
6
0
V. Jimenez Kasintseva
3
3
0
Vincitore: N. Han
Mostra dettagli

G. Olivieri ARG vs J. Shang CHN

Slam Us Open
G. Olivieri
1
4
0
J. Shang
6
6
0
Vincitore: J. Shang
Mostra dettagli

Y. Hatouka vs T. Prozorova

Slam Us Open
Y. Hatouka
3
6
0
T. Prozorova
6
1
6
Vincitore: T. Prozorova
Mostra dettagli




Court 16 – Ore: 17:00
J. Teichmann SUI vs P. Marcinko CRO
Slam Us Open
J. Teichmann
3
1
0
P. Marcinko
6
6
0
Vincitore: P. Marcinko
Mostra dettagli

M. Bellucci ITA vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Slam Us Open
M. Bellucci
4
6
0
M. Kukushkin
6
7
0
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Mostra dettagli

K. Thandi IND vs O. Dodin FRA

Slam Us Open
K. Thandi
6
5
3
O. Dodin [18]
3
7
6
Vincitore: O. Dodin
Mostra dettagli

E. Gomez ECU vs O. Virtanen FIN

Slam Us Open
E. Gomez
6
2
3
O. Virtanen [28]
1
6
6
Vincitore: O. Virtanen
Mostra dettagli

7 commenti

tinapica 23-08-2023 05:48

Emilio Gomez, figlio d’arte, dopo un discretamente promettente inizio di carriera professionistica, sembra essersi irrimediabilmente perso.
E lo stesso, con ben maggiore cruccio, penso di Mattia Bellucci.

 7
sergiot 22-08-2023 20:57

Scritto da SIMONA

Scritto da enzo la barbera
Stavo leggendo un libro, ho cliccato su canale 64. Stà giocando Passaro contro il coreano. Il nostro gioca all’italiana, palle “mosce”, centrali, a mezza altezza, ho capito subito che avrebbe perso ed ho girato continuando a leggere il libro enzo

e quindi?

Chissenefrega

 6
SIMONA (Guest) 22-08-2023 19:25

Scritto da enzo la barbera
Stavo leggendo un libro, ho cliccato su canale 64. Stà giocando Passaro contro il coreano. Il nostro gioca all’italiana, palle “mosce”, centrali, a mezza altezza, ho capito subito che avrebbe perso ed ho girato continuando a leggere il libro enzo

e quindi?

 5
enzo la barbera (Guest) 22-08-2023 19:19

Stavo leggendo un libro, ho cliccato su canale 64. Stà giocando Passaro contro il coreano. Il nostro gioca all’italiana, palle “mosce”, centrali, a mezza altezza, ho capito subito che avrebbe perso ed ho girato continuando a leggere il libro enzo

 4
Aio051174 22-08-2023 18:52

@ Aio051174 (#3722437)

Forza Gaio!!!!

 3
Aio051174 22-08-2023 17:14

Forza ragazzi!!
Forza Gaio!

 2
Martinmulligan (Guest) 22-08-2023 15:24

Alle 17 su supertennis passaro hong

 1
