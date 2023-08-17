Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 17 Agosto 2023

17/08/2023 09:00
Alexander Weis nella foto
GBR M25 Aldershot 25000 – 2nd Round
Andrea Guerrieri ITA vs [4] Toby Samuel GBR ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



SWE M25 Ystad 25000 – 2nd Round
[6] Marvin Moeller GER vs Andrea Gola ITA ore 10:45

ITF Ystad
M. Moeller [6]
15
0
A. Gola
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Tommaso Carnevale-miino ITA vs [8] Jonathan Mridha SWE 2 incontro dalle 10:45

Il match deve ancora iniziare




SUI M25 Muttenz 25000 – 2nd Round
[1] Alexander Weis ITA vs Andrin Casanova SUI ore 10:00
ITF Muttenz
A. Weis [1]
15
6
1
A. Casanova
0
0
2
Mostra dettagli



POL M25 Bielsko Biala 25000 – 2nd Round
[5] Tommaso Compagnucci ITA vs Stephanos Schinas GRE Non prima delle 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ROU M15 Targu Jiu 15000 – 2nd Round
Lorenzo Ferri ITA vs [2] Ilya Snitari MDA Non prima delle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alessandro Bellifemine ITA vs [5] Vlad Andrei Dancu ROU ore 10:00

ITF Targu Jiu (Previously 21 Aug)
A. Bellifemine
15
5
2
V. Dancu [5]
15
7
1
Mostra dettagli



AUT M15 Kottingbrunn 15000 – 2nd Round
[1] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Gabriele Bosio ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] Bor Artnak SLO vs Mariano Tammaro ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[7] Aziz Ouakaa TUN vs Luca Fantini ITA ore 10:30

ITF Monastir
A. Ouakaa [7]
15
2
L. Fantini
0
0
Mostra dettagli

