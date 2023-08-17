Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 17 Agosto 2023

Alexander Weis nella foto
M25 Aldershot 25000 – 2nd Round
Andrea Guerrieri vs [4] Toby Samuel ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Ystad 25000 – 2nd Round
[6] Marvin Moeller vs Andrea Gola ore 10:45
ITF Ystad
M. Moeller [6]•
15
0
A. Gola
0
0
Tommaso Carnevale-miino vs [8] Jonathan Mridha 2 incontro dalle 10:45
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Muttenz 25000 – 2nd Round
[1] Alexander Weis
vs Andrin Casanova ore 10:00
ITF Muttenz
A. Weis [1]•
15
6
1
A. Casanova
0
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Casanova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
5-0 → 6-0
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
A. Casanova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
M25 Bielsko Biala 25000 – 2nd Round
[5] Tommaso Compagnucci vs Stephanos Schinas Non prima delle 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Targu Jiu 15000 – 2nd Round
Lorenzo Ferri vs [2] Ilya Snitari Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alessandro Bellifemine vs [5] Vlad Andrei Dancu ore 10:00
ITF Targu Jiu (Previously 21 Aug)
A. Bellifemine•
15
5
2
V. Dancu [5]
15
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Dancu
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
V. Dancu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bellifemine
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
V. Dancu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Bellifemine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
V. Dancu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Bellifemine
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bellifemine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
V. Dancu
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M15 Kottingbrunn 15000 – 2nd Round
[1] Mohamed Safwat vs Gabriele Bosio 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[7] Bor Artnak vs Mariano Tammaro 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[7] Aziz Ouakaa vs Luca Fantini ore 10:30
ITF Monastir
A. Ouakaa [7]•
15
2
L. Fantini
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ouakaa
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
