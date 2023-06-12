Stuttgart 250 | Grass | e718410 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +34 per Matteo Arnaldi che firma il best ranking. Lorenzo Musetti al n.17 del mondo. Lorenzo Sonego ad un passo dalla top 40
12/06/2023 06:53 14 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (12-06-2023)
9
Best: 8
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3300
Punti
21
Tornei
17
Best: 17
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2095
Punti
26
Tornei
21
Best: 6
▼
-1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1582
Punti
19
Tornei
41
Best: 21
▲
7
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
970
Punti
28
Tornei
72
Best: 72
▲
34
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
737
Punti
30
Tornei
79
Best: 16
▼
-7
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
707
Punti
31
Tornei
122
Best: 9
▲
8
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
513
Punti
21
Tornei
128
Best: 115
▲
1
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
477
Punti
25
Tornei
129
Best: 129
▲
19
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
472
Punti
19
Tornei
138
Best: 108
▼
-10
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
445
Punti
28
Tornei
143
Best: 121
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
418
Punti
25
Tornei
149
Best: 133
▲
10
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
401
Punti
31
Tornei
154
Best: 126
▼
-3
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
381
Punti
24
Tornei
164
Best: 142
▲
3
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
358
Punti
26
Tornei
178
Best: 108
▼
-12
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
330
Punti
26
Tornei
196
Best: 164
▼
-32
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
295
Punti
31
Tornei
197
Best: 167
▲
4
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
291
Punti
28
Tornei
210
Best: 168
▼
-31
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
272
Punti
24
Tornei
229
Best: 124
▲
6
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
252
Punti
23
Tornei
236
Best: 136
▼
-53
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
237
Punti
20
Tornei
238
Best: 84
▼
-17
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
233
Punti
28
Tornei
250
Best: 127
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
222
Punti
30
Tornei
251
Best: 192
▼
-47
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
219
Punti
22
Tornei
253
Best: 62
▼
-6
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
216
Punti
26
Tornei
260
Best: 60
▲
11
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
210
Punti
28
Tornei
285
Best: 276
▼
-9
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
185
Punti
26
Tornei
288
Best: 76
▼
-20
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
181
Punti
21
Tornei
289
Best: 289
▲
8
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
181
Punti
28
Tornei
323
Best: 320
▼
-3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
159
Punti
27
Tornei
336
Best: 313
▲
4
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
148
Punti
27
Tornei
418
Best: 389
▲
8
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
104
Punti
18
Tornei
419
Best: 387
▼
-24
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
104
Punti
29
Tornei
432
Best: 352
▼
-35
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
100
Punti
28
Tornei
438
Best: 436
▲
2
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
97
Punti
30
Tornei
439
Best: 152
▼
-20
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
96
Punti
19
Tornei
449
Best: 321
▲
20
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
93
Punti
18
Tornei
456
Best: 383
▼
-60
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
92
Punti
29
Tornei
473
Best: 472
▲
6
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
84
Punti
23
Tornei
485
Best: 478
▼
-3
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
79
Punti
21
Tornei
492
Best: 489
▲
5
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
76
Punti
20
Tornei
505
Best: 309
▲
9
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
71
Punti
14
Tornei
515
Best: 437
▼
-23
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
69
Punti
26
Tornei
521
Best: 153
▼
-64
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
67
Punti
19
Tornei
541
Best: 541
▲
17
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
63
Punti
26
Tornei
545
Best: 492
▼
-46
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
62
Punti
27
Tornei
546
Best: 546
▲
25
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
62
Punti
28
Tornei
547
Best: 159
▼
-28
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
61
Punti
13
Tornei
555
Best: 150
▲
11
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
59
Punti
6
Tornei
565
Best: 404
▲
12
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
58
Punti
23
Tornei
589
Best: 18
▼
-49
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
53
Punti
6
Tornei
596
Best: 596
▲
7
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
52
Punti
19
Tornei
607
Best: 536
▲
13
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
51
Punti
21
Tornei
614
Best: 614
▲
48
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
49
Punti
31
Tornei
626
Best: 473
▲
3
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
46
Punti
20
Tornei
643
Best: 469
▲
50
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
44
Punti
17
Tornei
668
Best: 599
▼
-29
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
40
Punti
20
Tornei
689
Best: 689
▲
18
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
36
Punti
25
Tornei
701
Best: 645
▼
-13
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
35
Punti
25
Tornei
717
Best: 717
▲
9
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
32
Punti
15
Tornei
750
Best: 635
▲
6
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
29
Punti
21
Tornei
805
Best: 805
▲
40
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
23
Punti
16
Tornei
809
Best: 809
▲
14
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
23
Punti
22
Tornei
811
Best: 489
▲
15
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
23
Punti
28
Tornei
821
Best: 301
▼
-5
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
21
Punti
8
Tornei
835
Best: 159
▼
-6
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
837
Best: 811
▲
15
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
20
Punti
7
Tornei
843
Best: 462
▲
22
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
20
Punti
14
Tornei
847
Best: 760
▼
-1
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
20
Punti
17
Tornei
852
Best: 852
▲
14
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
19
Punti
14
Tornei
858
Best: 580
▲
25
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
19
Punti
23
Tornei
875
Best: 793
▼
-13
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
18
Punti
28
Tornei
882
Best: 879
▲
7
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
17
Punti
13
Tornei
884
Best: 608
▼
-155
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
17
Punti
15
Tornei
888
Best: 877
▲
8
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
20
Tornei
903
Best: 903
▲
12
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
16
Punti
18
Tornei
923
Best: 914
▲
10
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
15
Punti
22
Tornei
951
Best: 671
▼
-16
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
12
Punti
2
Tornei
972
Best: 959
▲
20
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
16
Tornei
978
Best: 854
▼
-79
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
12
Punti
19
Tornei
981
Best: 70
▼
-308
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
11
Punti
3
Tornei
988
Best: 613
▲
17
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
9
Tornei
1017
Best: 1017
▲
15
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1019
Best: 967
▲
12
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1033
Best: 1033
▲
20
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1079
Best: 1079
▲
28
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
8
Punti
9
Tornei
1083
Best: 1083
▲
66
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
8
Punti
9
Tornei
1084
Best: 1027
▲
22
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1102
Best: 994
▼
-16
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1106
Best: 1050
▲
15
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1109
Best: 941
▼
-18
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1124
Best: 1124
▲
18
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1125
Best: 1125
▲
18
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1128
Best: 1128
▲
48
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1148
Best: 1148
▲
8
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1149
Best: 1149
▲
15
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1169
Best: 1169
▲
14
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1173
Best: 633
▼
-18
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1175
Best: 757
▲
16
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1177
Best: 1177
▲
18
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1198
Best: 901
▼
-31
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1202
Best: 1162
▲
16
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1205
Best: 1071
▼
-36
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1225
Best: 1140
▼
-81
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1252
Best: 1149
▲
15
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1259
Best: 1027
▼
-47
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1263
Best: 921
▲
13
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1301
Best: 522
▲
3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1309
Best: 851
▲
11
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1312
Best: 465
▲
15
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1317
Best: 1317
▲
17
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1323
Best: 1124
▲
16
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1334
Best: 1334
▲
9
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1334
Best: 1049
▲
16
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1340
Best: 1252
▲
17
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1359
Best: 854
▲
18
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1390
Best: 455
▼
-63
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1409
Best: 1409
▲
10
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1429
Best: 1325
▲
2
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1438
Best: 1397
▲
10
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1440
Best: 1157
▲
191
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1479
Best: 1468
▲
10
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1495
Best: 1458
▲
9
Francesco Liucci
ITA, 07-04-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1495
Best: 1087
▲
9
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1512
Best: 1384
▲
8
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1512
Best: 1512
--
0
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1517
Best: 1517
▲
8
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1540
Best: 933
▲
8
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1540
Best: 1496
▲
8
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1559
Best: 1537
▲
10
Alessio Zanotti
ITA, 28-09-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1563
Best: 1563
▲
12
Ottaviano Martini
ITA, 06-09-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1582
Best: 1582
▲
18
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1619
Best: 1619
▲
21
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1625
Best: 1611
▲
29
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
2
Punti
16
Tornei
1626
Best: 1626
▲
30
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1626
Best: 1101
▲
30
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1626
Best: 1626
▲
30
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1626
Best: 1626
▲
30
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1706
Best: 1706
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1706
▲
34
Alessio Demichelis
ITA, 05-03-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1629
▲
34
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 799
▲
34
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1706
▲
34
Federico Lucini
ITA, 21-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1706
▲
34
Riccardo Mascarini
ITA, 22-02-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1701
▲
34
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1706
▲
34
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1706
▼
-50
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1795
Best: 144
▼
-563
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1795
Best: 1795
▲
32
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1795
Best: 1220
▼
-55
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1795
Best: 1795
▲
32
Marco Dessi
ITA, 14-09-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1795
Best: 1648
▲
32
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1795
Best: 1795
▲
32
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1863
Best: 1857
▲
32
Tommaso Carnevale Miino
ITA, 05-05-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1863
Best: 1863
▲
32
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1863
Best: 1519
▲
32
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1909
Best: 1572
▲
70
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1909
Best: 1857
▲
43
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1940
Best: 1915
▲
68
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1940
Best: 1391
▼
-327
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1968
Best: 1968
▲
40
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1977
Best: 1939
▲
41
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1991
Best: 1991
▲
32
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
10
Tornei
1991
Best: 1991
▲
39
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
1
Punti
10
Tornei
1991
Best: 1990
▲
39
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
giusto grazie alla vittoria al challenger della Lidl, anche se quel controbreak preso dal sanremese contro il fallosissimo Pedro Martinez cominciando a servire da sinistra dal 15-0 causa sanzione per lancio della racchetta dello spagnolo mi aveva fatto temere il peggio
Ma Arnaldovic all’ eta’ di Nardi in che posizione stava?
Arnaldi ha fatto un bel salto. Sembra avere la solidita’ mentale per andare magari anche nei 50.
Nardi e Zeppieri devono capire quale deve essere la loro dimensione. Nardi in particolare che e’ ancora troppo indietro in classifica.
Dobbiamo anche contestualizzare i diversi status dei tennisti..
Sinner è un tennista top, che arriva quasi sempre in fondo nei tornei a cui prende parte, i migliori tornei al mondo, facendo tante partite.
Al contrario tutti quelli citati, tralasciando il povero Berrettini falcidiato dagli infortuni, spesso escono al primo o secondo turno, arrivando solo in alcune circostanze in fondo ai tornei..ma questo è nell’ordine delle cose..
Insomma dobbiamo guardare la mole di partite giocate da Sinner, che nonostante abbia disputato meno tornei di Musetti, ha giocato più partite..
Sinner dopo il RG ha un bilancio di 29 W e 8 L, totale 37 match.
Musetti 16 W e 13 L, totale 29 match.
D’altronde più sei forte e meno tornei disputi o sei costretto a disputare, anche perché lo stress psicofisico che portano i grandi tornei, la loro mediaticità, non è lo stessa cosa di un 250 o un challenger..
Ma questo come lo calcolate? Come differenza tra punti del ranking e quelli della race?
Grazie
Tra i primi 13 è quello che difende meno punti..qualcuno sopra di lui ne difende anche più di 2000…
Vavassori mi ha un po’ deluso con Mpetschi in Olanda, però è una bella soddisfazinoe comparire finalmente tra i migliori dieci giocatori italiani. Bravo!
Già oggi il Berretto #33 live (-500 Queens)… 😉
Siamo a metà stagione e si può cominciare a stilare un parziale bilancio, se il movimento va complessivamente bene manca ancora qualcosa ad alto livello rispetto alle aspettative. Tre finali di Sinner di cui una vinta è un bilancio discreto, è vero che l’hanno scorso le 6 vittorie sono venute tutte a partire dai trionfi di Berrettini sull’erba ma non abbiamo la certezza che quello che è successo si ripeta.
Ovviamente rispetto a qualche anno fa stiamo vivendo un periodo d’oro ma appunto per questo abbiano l’aspettativa di vittorie nei 1000 se non in uno slam (difficilissimo ne sono consapevole) che non arrivano.
Che ne pensate?
Ma ragazzi questa classifica si riferisce alle ultime 52 settimane del tour, giusto?
Perchè se vediamo da inizio anno Berrettini 6 tornei e Sinner 10, solo che poi Sinner è arrivato in fondo spesso ,al contrario ,ahimè, di Matteo. Il Berre Arriva sull’erba con forse meno partite e sicuramente meno picchi di rendimento rispetto l’anno scoso, incrociamo le dita!!
6 giocatori in top 100, di cui 4 in top 50,ben 11 giocatori tra i 100 e 200,la maggior parte di loro ha meno di 24 anni,pure le ragazze hanno 6 giocatrici in top 100,stanno mancando i grandi risultati sui grandi tornei, quelli che fanno i titoli sui giornali…ma sicuramente siamo una potenza nel tennis mondiale in questo momento.
Sinner deve difendere circa 1000 punti da adesso fino alla fine dell’anno. Sono pochi per uno come lui. Potrebbe fare best ranking
Vorrei fare i complimenti a Francesco Passaro, che nonostante i 123 anni d’età non molla. Perde 10 posizioni, ma resiste nei top 150.
Bravo!
Non ci avevo fatto caso
Diciamo sempre che Berrettini è stato sfortunato e ha fatto pochissimi tornei quest’anno e che adesso deve darsi da fare per evitare di scendere in classifica alla scadenza delle cambiali.
OK, tutto giusto. Ma non avevo fatto caso che anche Sinner ha pochi tornei (SOLO DUE IN PIU’ di Matteo).
Però è #6 nella race e può arrivare #5 (Rune non gioca questa settimana)
A dimostrazione che – nonostante qualche acciacco – sta facendo una buona stagione. E pensare che c’era qualche pistola che a un certo punto diceva: sta giocando troppo! Cavolo 21 tornei! Zeppieri 25, Musetti 26, Sonego 28, Arnaldi 30, Cobolli e Cecchinato 31…..