Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rovereto, Bangalore, Rome Ga, e Monterrey: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 ( Live)

22/02/2023 08:24 Nessun commento
Giulio Zeppieri nella foto
Giulio Zeppieri nella foto

ITA CHALLENGER Rovereto (Italia) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [6] Kaichi Uchida JPN
ATP Rovereto
Peter Gojowczyk
0
6
1
1
Kaichi Uchida [6]
0
1
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. Marek Gengel CZE vs Jan Choinski GBR (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3/WC] Giulio Zeppieri ITA vs [WC] Gianmarco Ferrari ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Li Tu AUS / Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Daniel Masur GER / Mili Poljicak CRO (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Marcello Serafini ITA vs Gauthier Onclin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [Q] Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [2] Dominic Stricker SUI (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Evgeny Donskoy vs Evan Furness FRA

ATP Rovereto
Evgeny Donskoy
30
6
2
Evan Furness
15
7
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Raphael Collignon BEL vs [7] Antoine Escoffier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Karol Drzewiecki POL / Kacper Zuk POL vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea ROU / Franko Skugor CRO (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Joris De Loore BEL vs [LL] Alejandro Moro Canas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Vladyslav Manafov UKR / Oleg Prihodko UKR vs [WC] Mikelis Libietis LAT / Luca Margaroli SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare






IND CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – 2° Turno , cemento

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE
ATP Bengaluru
Chun-Hsin Tseng [1]
6*
6
5
6
Yu Hsiou Hsu
4
2
7
6
Mostra dettagli

2. Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Sumit Nagal IND / Mukund Sasikumar IND vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] S D Prajwal Dev IND / Parikshit Somani IND vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Purav Raja IND / Divij Sharan IND vs Yunseong Chung KOR / Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [PR] Marc Polmans AUS vs [Q] James McCabe AUS

ATP Bengaluru
Marc Polmans
5
5
James McCabe
7
7
Vincitore: McCabe
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Harold Mayot FRA vs [3] Ryan Peniston GBR

ATP Bengaluru
Harold Mayot
5
6
Ryan Peniston [3]
3*
6
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Marc Polmans AUS / Max Purcell AUS vs [Alt] Calum Puttergill AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ryan Peniston GBR / Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Petr Nouza CZE / Andrew Paulson CZE vs [4] Arjun Kadhe IND / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

ATP Bengaluru
Petr Nouza / Andrew Paulson
6
4
Arjun Kadhe / Maximilian Neuchrist [4]
7
6
Vincitore: Kadhe / Neuchrist
Mostra dettagli

2. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR / Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Hamad Medjedovic SRB / Luca Nardi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






MEX CHALLENGER Monterrey (Messico) – 2° Turno, cemento

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Maximilian Marterer GER vs [4] Daniel Altmaier GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Nicolas Mejia COL (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Borna Gojo CRO vs [7] Taro Daniel JPN (non prima ore: 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Nuno Borges POR vs [Q] Evan Zhu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / Ben McLachlan JPN vs [WC] Ernesto Escobedo MEX / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Alex Lawson USA / Artem Sitak NZL vs [2] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Maximilian Marterer GER / Benoit Paire FRA vs Ruben Gonzales PHI / Reese Stalder USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG / Nicolas Mejia COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [WC] Emiliano Aguilera MEX / James Van Deinse USA vs Rubin Statham NZL / Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [PR] Bradley Klahn USA / Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs [4] Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare






USA CHALLENGER Rome US (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Robert Galloway USA / Christian Harrison USA vs Sebastian Fanselow GER / Alfredo Perez USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Ryan Harrison USA vs Elmar Ejupovic GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS vs Henri Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR vs Shinji Hazawa JPN / Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Ulises Blanch USA / Patrick Kypson USA vs Gabriel Decamps BRA / Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Seong-chan Hong KOR / Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Alexis Galarneau CAN / Edan Leshem ISR (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Alex Michelsen USA vs Mats Moraing GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Rinky Hijikata AUS / Andres Martin USA vs [4] Scott Duncan GBR / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alex Michelsen USA / Benjamin Sigouin CAN vs Aziz Dougaz TUN / Tim Sandkaulen GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare