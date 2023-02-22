Challenger Rovereto, Bangalore, Rome Ga, e Monterrey: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 ( Live)

Giulio Zeppieri nella foto
CHALLENGER Rovereto (Italia) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Peter Gojowczyk
vs [6] Kaichi Uchida
ATP Rovereto
Peter Gojowczyk•
0
6
1
1
Kaichi Uchida [6]
0
1
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-5 → 1-6
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 1-3
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Marek Gengel vs Jan Choinski (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3/WC] Giulio Zeppieri vs [WC] Gianmarco Ferrari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Li Tu / Kaichi Uchida vs Daniel Masur / Mili Poljicak (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Marcello Serafini vs Gauthier Onclin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [Q] Mathias Bourgue vs [2] Dominic Stricker (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Evgeny Donskoy vs Evan Furness
ATP Rovereto
Evgeny Donskoy•
30
6
2
Evan Furness
15
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
E. Furness
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
E. Furness
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. Furness
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Furness
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
E. Furness
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Raphael Collignon vs [7] Antoine Escoffier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Karol Drzewiecki / Kacper Zuk vs [2] Victor Vlad Cornea / Franko Skugor (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [8] Joris De Loore vs [LL] Alejandro Moro Canas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Vladyslav Manafov / Oleg Prihodko vs [WC] Mikelis Libietis / Luca Margaroli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – 2° Turno , cemento
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Chun-Hsin Tseng
vs Yu Hsiou Hsu
ATP Bengaluru
Chun-Hsin Tseng [1]
6*
6
5
6
Yu Hsiou Hsu
4
2
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
C. Tseng
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
C. Tseng
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Hamad Medjedovic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Sumit Nagal / Mukund Sasikumar vs Francesco Maestrelli / Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] S D Prajwal Dev / Parikshit Somani vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Purav Raja / Divij Sharan vs Yunseong Chung / Yu Hsiou Hsu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [PR] Marc Polmans vs [Q] James McCabe
ATP Bengaluru
Marc Polmans
5
5
James McCabe
7
7
Vincitore: McCabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 5-5
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Polmans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-2 → 2-3
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Harold Mayot vs [3] Ryan Peniston
ATP Bengaluru
Harold Mayot
5
6
Ryan Peniston [3]
3*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
H. Mayot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
H. Mayot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
H. Mayot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Mayot
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Marc Polmans / Max Purcell vs [Alt] Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ryan Peniston / Dalibor Svrcina vs Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Petr Nouza / Andrew Paulson vs [4] Arjun Kadhe / Maximilian Neuchrist
ATP Bengaluru
Petr Nouza / Andrew Paulson
6
4
Arjun Kadhe / Maximilian Neuchrist [4]
7
6
Vincitore: Kadhe / Neuchrist
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
4-5 → 4-6
P. Nouza / Paulson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Nouza / Paulson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Nouza / Paulson
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
2-1 → 2-2
P. Nouza / Paulson
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
P. Nouza / Paulson
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
df
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Nouza / Paulson
5-6 → 6-6
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
5-5 → 5-6
P. Nouza / Paulson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
5-3 → 5-4
P. Nouza / Paulson
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
P. Nouza / Paulson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
P. Nouza / Paulson
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
P. Nouza / Paulson
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Kadhe / Neuchrist
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Frederico Ferreira Silva / Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Hamad Medjedovic / Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Monterrey (Messico) – 2° Turno, cemento
ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Maximilian Marterer
vs [4] Daniel Altmaier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Nicolas Mejia (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Borna Gojo vs [7] Taro Daniel (non prima ore: 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Nuno Borges vs [Q] Evan Zhu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [1] Andre Goransson / Ben McLachlan vs [WC] Ernesto Escobedo / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Alex Lawson / Artem Sitak vs [2] Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Maximilian Marterer / Benoit Paire vs Ruben Gonzales / Reese Stalder
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Hans Hach Verdugo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Juan Pablo Ficovich / Nicolas Mejia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [WC] Emiliano Aguilera / James Van Deinse vs Rubin Statham / Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [PR] Bradley Klahn / Aleksandar Kovacevic vs [4] Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rome US (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Robert Galloway
/ Christian Harrison
vs Sebastian Fanselow
/ Alfredo Perez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Ryan Harrison vs Elmar Ejupovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Jordan Thompson vs Henri Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Aleksandar Vukic vs Zachary Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris vs Shinji Hazawa / Shintaro Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Ulises Blanch / Patrick Kypson vs Gabriel Decamps / Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Seong-chan Hong / Sho Shimabukuro vs Alexis Galarneau / Edan Leshem (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Alex Michelsen vs Mats Moraing
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Rinky Hijikata / Andres Martin vs [4] Scott Duncan / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alex Michelsen / Benjamin Sigouin vs Aziz Dougaz / Tim Sandkaulen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
