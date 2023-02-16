Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023

Jacopo Berrettini nella foto
M25 Vila Real de Santo Antonio 25000 – 2nd Round
Jacopo Berrettini vs [2] Valentin Vacherot 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[7] Federico Gaio vs Oscar Jose Gutierrez 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Roundl
[3] Oliver Crawford
vs Luca Potenza ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
O. Crawford [3]•
30
6
4
L. Potenza
30
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Crawford
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
L. Potenza
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
L. Potenza
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
O. Crawford
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
L. Potenza
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
L. Potenza
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Potenza
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
L. Potenza
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
O. Crawford
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
L. Potenza
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Oberhaching 15000 – 2nd Round
Jakob Schnaitter vs [3] Giovanni Oradini 2 incontro dalle 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Stefanos Sakellaridis vs Lorenzo Rottoli ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
S. Sakellaridis [8]•
30
6
1
L. Rottoli
15
2
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Rottoli
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
L. Rottoli
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Rottoli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
L. Rottoli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
L. Rottoli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
[5] Simone Roncalli vs Gabriele Pennaforti 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
S. Roncalli [5]
0
G. Pennaforti
0
[7] Marco Miceli vs Johannes Ingildsen 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Miceli [7]
0
0
J. Ingildsen•
0
0
3 commenti
@ Rugan17 (#3430043)
Anche Forti…
Forza ragazzi!!!
Oggi come al solito Potenza dopo una buona prova dell altro ieri , perderà e vanificherà il tutto