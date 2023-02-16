Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023

16/02/2023 09:21 3 commenti
Jacopo Berrettini nella foto

POR M25 Vila Real de Santo Antonio 25000 – 2nd Round
Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs [2] Valentin Vacherot MON 2 incontro dalle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] Federico Gaio ITA vs Oscar Jose Gutierrez BRA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare




TUN M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Roundl
[3] Oliver Crawford USA vs Luca Potenza ITA ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
O. Crawford [3]
30
6
4
L. Potenza
30
3
3
Mostra dettagli



GER M15 Oberhaching 15000 – 2nd Round
Jakob Schnaitter GER vs [3] Giovanni Oradini ITA 2 incontro dalle 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE vs Lorenzo Rottoli ITA ore 10:00

ITF Monastir
S. Sakellaridis [8]
30
6
1
L. Rottoli
15
2
3
Mostra dettagli



EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
[5] Simone Roncalli ITA vs Gabriele Pennaforti ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
S. Roncalli [5]
0
G. Pennaforti
0
Mostra dettagli

[7] Marco Miceli ITA vs Johannes Ingildsen DEN 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Miceli [7]
0
0
J. Ingildsen
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3 commenti

Cri72 (Guest) 16-02-2023 10:34

@ Rugan17 (#3430043)

Anche Forti…

 3
john (Guest) 16-02-2023 09:39

Forza ragazzi!!!

 2
Rugan17 (Guest) 16-02-2023 09:25

Oggi come al solito Potenza dopo una buona prova dell altro ieri , perderà e vanificherà il tutto

 1
