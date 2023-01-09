ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Fabio Fognini sconfitto all’esordio

Fabio Fognini nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Fabio Fognini fuori al primo turno nel torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.
L’azzurro, numero 35 del mondo, ha giocato per la sesta volta a Auckland. Il suo miglior risultato restano i quarti di finale del 2016. Il 35enne di Arma di Taggia, numero 55 del mondo, ha perso 67(2) 61 63 contro il 22enne statunitense Jenson Brooksby, numero 48 ATP.
ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 1° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Constant Lestienne vs Pedro Cachin
ATP Auckland
Constant Lestienne
6
6
Pedro Cachin
3
1
Vincitore: Lestienne
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
C. Lestienne
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Cachin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. David Goffin vs [5] Alexander Bublik
ATP Auckland
David Goffin
6
6
Alexander Bublik [5]
3
4
Vincitore: Goffin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bublik
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 6-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
2-2 → 3-2
3. Jenson Brooksby vs Fabio Fognini
ATP Auckland
Jenson Brooksby
6
6
6
Fabio Fognini
7
1
3
Vincitore: Brooksby
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
F. Fognini
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Brooksby
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-1 → 6-1
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Fognini
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
J. Brooksby
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
df
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Brooksby
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Brooksby
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
2-2 → 3-2
J. Brooksby
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Richard Gasquet vs [WC] Kiranpal Pannu (non prima ore: 07:00)
ATP Auckland
Richard Gasquet
6
6
Kiranpal Pannu
3
1
Vincitore: Gasquet
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Pannu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
K. Pannu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
K. Pannu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Pannu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Pannu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
K. Pannu
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Pannu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
K. Pannu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. [8] Adrian Mannarino vs J.J. Wolf
ATP Auckland
Adrian Mannarino [8]•
15
2
J.J. Wolf
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Wolf
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Wolf
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Wolf
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Thiago Monteiro vs [WC] Ajeet Rai
ATP Auckland
Thiago Monteiro [1]
6
6
6
Ajeet Rai
7
3
4
Vincitore: Monteiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Rai
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Rai
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Rai
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Rai
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Monteiro
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
A. Rai
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Rai
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Rai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
ace
1*-4
2*-4
ace
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Rai
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
A. Rai
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Rai
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Pedro Martinez / Jaume Munar vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Alex Lawson / Artem Sitak vs [2] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos
ATP Auckland
Alex Lawson / Artem Sitak
6
2
Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Granollers / Zeballos
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lawson / Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
M. Granollers / Zeballos
2-4 → 2-5
A. Lawson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Granollers / Zeballos
2-2 → 2-3
A. Lawson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Granollers / Zeballos
1-1 → 1-2
A. Lawson / Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Granollers / Zeballos
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
ace
0*-4
1-4*
ace
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Granollers / Zeballos
6-5 → 6-6
A. Lawson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Granollers / Zeballos
5-4 → 5-5
A. Lawson / Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Granollers / Zeballos
4-3 → 4-4
A. Lawson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
M. Granollers / Zeballos
3-2 → 3-3
A. Lawson / Sitak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Granollers / Zeballos
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Lawson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Granollers / Zeballos
1-0 → 1-1
A. Lawson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
5 commenti
35+55=90; 90:2=45
Fabio in media è 45° nel ranking ATP …
veramente Auckland è in Nuova Zelanda
A questi livelli e su queste superfici ormai il suo tennis dura non piu’ di un’oretta ahime’… 🙄
E comunque ci sono attimi in cui Fabio è spettacolo puro
Partita dura. Vediamo in che condizioni è arrivato il fogna in Australia