Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Fabio Fognini sconfitto all’esordio

09/01/2023 08:50 5 commenti
Fabio Fognini nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Fabio Fognini fuori al primo turno nel torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.
L’azzurro, numero 35 del mondo, ha giocato per la sesta volta a Auckland. Il suo miglior risultato restano i quarti di finale del 2016. Il 35enne di Arma di Taggia, numero 55 del mondo, ha perso 67(2) 61 63 contro il 22enne statunitense Jenson Brooksby, numero 48 ATP.

NZL ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Constant Lestienne FRA vs Pedro Cachin ARG

ATP Auckland
Constant Lestienne
6
6
Pedro Cachin
3
1
Vincitore: Lestienne
2. David Goffin BEL vs [5] Alexander Bublik KAZ

ATP Auckland
David Goffin
6
6
Alexander Bublik [5]
3
4
Vincitore: Goffin
3. Jenson Brooksby USA vs Fabio Fognini ITA

ATP Auckland
Jenson Brooksby
6
6
6
Fabio Fognini
7
1
3
Vincitore: Brooksby
4. Richard Gasquet FRA vs [WC] Kiranpal Pannu NZL (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Auckland
Richard Gasquet
6
6
Kiranpal Pannu
3
1
Vincitore: Gasquet
5. [8] Adrian Mannarino FRA vs J.J. Wolf USA

ATP Auckland
Adrian Mannarino [8]
15
2
J.J. Wolf
0
3
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [WC] Ajeet Rai NZL

ATP Auckland
Thiago Monteiro [1]
6
6
6
Ajeet Rai
7
3
4
Vincitore: Monteiro
2. Pedro Martinez ESP / Jaume Munar ESP vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Alex Lawson USA / Artem Sitak NZL vs [2] Marcel Granollers ESP / Horacio Zeballos ARG

ATP Auckland
Alex Lawson / Artem Sitak
6
2
Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Granollers / Zeballos
5 commenti

ItalyFirst (Guest) 09-01-2023 07:51

35+55=90; 90:2=45
Fabio in media è 45° nel ranking ATP …

 5
morbius 09-01-2023 07:20

Scritto da Livio
Partita dura. Vediamo in che condizioni è arrivato il fogna in Australia

veramente Auckland è in Nuova Zelanda

 4
Henry (Guest) 09-01-2023 06:27

A questi livelli e su queste superfici ormai il suo tennis dura non piu’ di un’oretta ahime’… 🙄

 3
Nastase (Guest) 09-01-2023 03:55

E comunque ci sono attimi in cui Fabio è spettacolo puro

 2
Livio (Guest) 09-01-2023 00:02

Partita dura. Vediamo in che condizioni è arrivato il fogna in Australia

 1
