WTA 125 Midland: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani

29/10/2022 23:07 Nessun commento
Francesca Di Lorenzo nella foto
USA WTA 125 Midland – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
(1) Kayla Day USA vs Emina Bektas USA
Whitney Osuigwe USA vs (7) Francesca Di Lorenzo USA

(2) Diana Shnaider RUS vs Catherine Harrison USA
Michaela Bayerlova CZE vs (8) Robin Montgomery USA

(3) Elvina Kalieva USA vs Elena-Teodora Cadar ROU
(WC) Elizabeth Coleman USA vs (6) Jamie Loeb USA

(4) Sophie Chang USA vs (WC) Eleana Yu USA
Hanna Chang USA vs (5) Katherine Sebov CAN

Meredith McGrath Stadium Court – ore 16:00
(1) Kayla Day USA vs Emina Bektas USA
(4) Sophie Chang USA vs Eleana Yu USA
(2) Diana Shnaider RUS vs Catherine Harrison USA
Elizabeth Coleman USA vs (6) Jamie Loeb USA

Court 1 – ore 16:00
Whitney Osuigwe USA vs (7) Francesca Di Lorenzo USA
Hanna Chang USA vs (5) Katherine Sebov CAN
(3) Elvina Kalieva USA vs Elena-Teodora Cadar ROU
Michaela Bayerlova CZE vs (8) Robin Montgomery USA