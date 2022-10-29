WTA 125 Midland: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani
WTA 125 Midland – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
Meredith McGrath Stadium Court – ore 16:00
(1) Kayla Day vs Emina Bektas
(4) Sophie Chang vs Eleana Yu
(2) Diana Shnaider vs Catherine Harrison
Elizabeth Coleman vs (6) Jamie Loeb
Court 1 – ore 16:00
Whitney Osuigwe vs (7) Francesca Di Lorenzo
Hanna Chang vs (5) Katherine Sebov
(3) Elvina Kalieva vs Elena-Teodora Cadar
Michaela Bayerlova vs (8) Robin Montgomery
