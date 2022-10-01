ATP 250 Seoul: Prima finale dell’anno per Denis Shapovalov

Il ventitreenne Denis Shapovalov è in finale 11 mesi dopo aver perso l’ultima finale disputata nell’ATP 250 di Stoccolma, facendo un altro passo avanti in quella che potrebbe essere la settimana migliore della sua carriera.

L’ex top 10, ora 24°, che ha vinto pochissime partite negli ultimi mesi, si è qualificato per la finale del torneo di Seoul, in Corea del Sud, battendo l’americano Jenson Brooksby (46°) per 7-5, 6-4, in un match con diversi punti spettacolari e risolto in 1h33.

In finale, Shapovalov affronterà un altro mancino, il giapponese Yoshihito Nishioka, numero 56 del mondo, che ha posto fine alla grande settimana del lucky loser americano Aleksandar Kovacevic (222°) per 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

ATP 250 Seoul (Sud Corea) – Semifinali, cemento

