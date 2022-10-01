Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Seoul: Prima finale dell’anno per Denis Shapovalov

01/10/2022 13:39 Nessun commento
Denis Shapovalov nella foto
Il ventitreenne Denis Shapovalov è in finale 11 mesi dopo aver perso l’ultima finale disputata nell’ATP 250 di Stoccolma, facendo un altro passo avanti in quella che potrebbe essere la settimana migliore della sua carriera.

L’ex top 10, ora 24°, che ha vinto pochissime partite negli ultimi mesi, si è qualificato per la finale del torneo di Seoul, in Corea del Sud, battendo l’americano Jenson Brooksby (46°) per 7-5, 6-4, in un match con diversi punti spettacolari e risolto in 1h33.
In finale, Shapovalov affronterà un altro mancino, il giapponese Yoshihito Nishioka, numero 56 del mondo, che ha posto fine alla grande settimana del lucky loser americano Aleksandar Kovacevic (222°) per 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

KOR ATP 250 Seoul (Sud Corea) – Semifinali, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [WC] Hyeon Chung KOR / Soonwoo Kwon KOR vs [2] Nicolas Barrientos COL / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX
ATP Seoul
Hyeon Chung / Soonwoo Kwon
3
3
Nicolas Barrientos / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Barrientos / Reyes-Varela
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Denis Shapovalov CAN vs [8] Jenson Brooksby USA (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Seoul
Denis Shapovalov [4]
7
6
Jenson Brooksby [8]
5
4
Vincitore: Shapovalov
Mostra dettagli

3. Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs [LL] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA (non prima ore: 08:00)

ATP Seoul
Yoshihito Nishioka
6
4
6
Aleksandar Kovacevic
3
6
3
Vincitore: Nishioka
Mostra dettagli

