Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 24 Settembre 2022

24/09/2022 08:10 Nessun commento
Camilla Rosatello nella foto
Camilla Rosatello nella foto

ITA W25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – Semi-final
Kajsa Rinaldo persson SWE vs [5] Camilla Rosatello ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




EGY W15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[7] Elena Pridankina RUS vs Giuliana Bestetti ITA ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
E. Pridankina [7]
15
6
1
G. Bestetti
0
1
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: