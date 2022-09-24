San Diego 250 | Hard | $612000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 24 Settembre 2022
24/09/2022 08:10 Nessun commento
W25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – Semi-final
Kajsa Rinaldo persson vs [5] Camilla Rosatello ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Semi-final
[7] Elena Pridankina vs Giuliana Bestetti ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
E. Pridankina [7]
15
6
1
G. Bestetti•
0
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Bestetti
0-15
1-0
E. Pridankina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
G. Bestetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
E. Pridankina
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
G. Bestetti
30-0
30-30
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
E. Pridankina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
G. Bestetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-0 → 2-1
E. Pridankina
0-15
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Bestetti
15-30
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF
