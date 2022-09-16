Qualificazioni WTA 250 Copertina, WTA

WTA 250 Seoul: Il Tabellone di Quali con il programma di domani. Nessuna italiana presente

16/09/2022 14:15 1 commento
Lizette Cabrera nella foto
KOR WTA 250 Seoul (Sud Corea) – Tabellone Qualificazioni, cemento
N. Stevanovic (1) vs Y. Ku (WC)
D. Kim vs J. Fett (7)

V. Jimenez Kasintseva (2) vs E. Lee (WC)
L. Sun vs J. Mikulskyte (9)

V. Grammatikopoulou (3) vs N. Kichenok
R. Bhatia vs A. Raina (12)

A. Sharma (4) vs H. Son (WC)
J. Choi vs E. Kazionova (11)

L. Cabrera (5) vs E. Liang
O. Tjandramulia vs H. Chang (8)

L. Glushko (6) vs D. Back (WC)
S. Lansere vs D. Vismane (10)

KOR WTA 250 Seoul (Sud Corea) – Programma di domani, cemento
04:00 Choi J. H. (Kor) – Kazionova E. (Rus)
04:00 Grammatikopoulou V. (Gre) – Kichenok N. (Ukr)
04:00 Kim D. (Kor) – Fett J. (Cro)
05:30 Cabrera L. (Aus) – Liang E. S. (Tpe) –
05:30 Glushko L. (Isr) – Back D. (Kor)
05:30 Sun L. (Sui) – Mikulskyte J. (Ltu)
07:00 Jimenez Kasintseva V. (And) – Lee E. (Kor)
07:00 Stevanovic N. (Srb) – Ku Y. (Kor)
07:00 Tjandramulia O. (Aus) – Chang H. (Usa)
09:00 Bhatia R. (Ind) – Raina A. (Ind)
09:00 Lansere S. (Rus) – Vismane D. (Lat)
09:00 Sharma A. (Aus) – Son H. Y. (Kor)

