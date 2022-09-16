WTA 250 Seoul: Il Tabellone di Quali con il programma di domani. Nessuna italiana presente
WTA 250 Seoul (Sud Corea) – Tabellone Qualificazioni, cemento
N. Stevanovic (1) vs Y. Ku (WC)
D. Kim vs J. Fett (7)
V. Jimenez Kasintseva (2) vs E. Lee (WC)
L. Sun vs J. Mikulskyte (9)
V. Grammatikopoulou (3) vs N. Kichenok
R. Bhatia vs A. Raina (12)
A. Sharma (4) vs H. Son (WC)
J. Choi vs E. Kazionova (11)
L. Cabrera (5) vs E. Liang
O. Tjandramulia vs H. Chang (8)
L. Glushko (6) vs D. Back (WC)
S. Lansere vs D. Vismane (10)
WTA 250 Seoul (Sud Corea) – Programma di domani, cemento
04:00 Choi J. H. (Kor) – Kazionova E. (Rus)
04:00 Grammatikopoulou V. (Gre) – Kichenok N. (Ukr)
04:00 Kim D. (Kor) – Fett J. (Cro)
05:30 Cabrera L. (Aus) – Liang E. S. (Tpe) –
05:30 Glushko L. (Isr) – Back D. (Kor)
05:30 Sun L. (Sui) – Mikulskyte J. (Ltu)
07:00 Jimenez Kasintseva V. (And) – Lee E. (Kor)
07:00 Stevanovic N. (Srb) – Ku Y. (Kor)
07:00 Tjandramulia O. (Aus) – Chang H. (Usa)
09:00 Bhatia R. (Ind) – Raina A. (Ind)
09:00 Lansere S. (Rus) – Vismane D. (Lat)
09:00 Sharma A. (Aus) – Son H. Y. (Kor)
Ma entry di Seoul maschile?? Spero Ruud non vada, che lasci perdere i 250!!! Vergognoso